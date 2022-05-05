Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BK   US0640581007

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 04:02:43 pm EDT
44.80 USD   +3.92%
BNY Mellon Announces Redemption of 2.661% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes Due 2023

05/05/2022 | 08:31am EDT
NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") today announced that it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding 2.661% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes due May 16, 2023 (CUSIP 06406RAC1) (the "Notes"). The Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $1,000,000,000.

The redemption date for the Notes is May 16, 2022 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price for the Notes will equal 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price").

On and after the Redemption Date, the Notes will no longer be deemed outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on such securities.

Payment of the Redemption Price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2022, BNY Mellon had $45.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media
Erin Smith
erin.smith@bnymellon.com
Phone: +1 212 815 7170

Analysts
Marius Merz
marius.merz@bnymellon.com
Phone: +1 212 298 1480

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-announces-redemption-of-2-661-fixed-rate--floating-rate-callable-senior-notes-due-2023--301540686.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon


© PRNewswire 2022
