    BK   US0640581007

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
04-10-2023
44.82 USD   -0.07%
BNY Mellon's Pershing X Collaborates with Snowflake to Power its Data and Analytics
PR
04/09DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
RE
04/07DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
RE
BNY Mellon's Pershing X Collaborates with Snowflake to Power its Data and Analytics

04/10/2023
The collaboration will provide Pershing X clients with access to more powerful analytics and faster data management

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon's Pershing X, a technology provider and business unit of BNY Mellon | Pershing (NYSE: BK), and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, have announced they will bring the Snowflake Data Cloud to Pershing X's suite of data offerings for clients.

In addition to pioneering an advisory platform that will connect an investor's financial picture into one data-driven system, Pershing X is also expanding its stand-alone data service offerings to wealth management firms. Through the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud, Pershing X will help clients access their data faster, as well as collect, manage and report their data more efficiently.

"Pershing X is working to increase productivity in the financial services industry," said Ainslie Simmonds, President, Pershing X. "Our collaboration with Snowflake will boost our data performance speed, improving the digital experience for our clients so they can operate more efficiently."

"We look forward to working with Pershing X to empower customers to take ownership of their data," said Christian Kleinerman, Senior Vice President of Product, Snowflake. "We believe the combined power of Snowflake and Pershing X will provide wealth management firms with the data and speed to cultivate better client-advisor relationships."

"BNY Mellon is leveraging the power of engineering and innovation to advance data and analytics products for clients," said Bridget Engle, Chief Information Officer and Head of Engineering, BNY Mellon. "Leveraging Snowflake's capabilities will allow us to accelerate our time to market with Pershing X's leading cloud-based data platform."  

Liz Ozaist
Email: Elizabeth.Ozaist1@bnymellon.com
Phone: +1 347-528-3559

ABOUT PERSHING X
Pershing X is BNY Mellon | Pershing's start-up business unit focused on delivering the most interoperable and data-driven suite of advisory tools in the wealth management industry. Pershing X technology is designed to create an effortless and intuitive experience that is integrated with multiple leading custodians. This allows wealth management professionals to focus their time on the business of advice, not technology, so they maximize efficiency and optimize the experience for every client. Additional information is available on pershingx.com.

ABOUT SNOWFLAKE
Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 573 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of January 31, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellons-pershing-x-collaborates-with-snowflake-to-power-its-data-and-analytics-301792935.html

SOURCE Pershing, LLC


© PRNewswire 2023
