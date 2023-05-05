BNY Mellon to Speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BK   US0640581007

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:41 2023-05-04 pm EDT
40.08 USD   -1.74%
05/05/2023 | 08:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) announced today that Robin Vince, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available on the BNY Mellon website approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until July 3, 2023. 

About BNY Mellon
Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon had $46.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $1.9 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. BNY Mellon has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media
Garrett Marquis
+1 949 683 1503
garrett.marquis@bnymellon.com

Analysts
Marius Merz
+1 212 298 1480
marius.merz@bnymellon.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-to-speak-at-bernsteins-39th-annual-strategic-decisions-conference-301816803.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon


© PRNewswire 2023
