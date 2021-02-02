Log in
BNY Mellon : to Speak at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum

02/02/2021 | 04:16pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily Portney, Chief Financial Officer, and Bridget Engle, Chief Operations and Technology Officer, will speak at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum, at 11:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available, beginning at approximately 5 p.m. ET on February 25, 2021 and will remain available until 5 p.m. ET on March 25, 2021.  

About BNY Mellon
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

*****

Contacts:

Media
Madelyn McHugh
+1 212 635 1376
madelyn.mchugh@bnymellon.com

Analysts
Magda Palczynska
+1 212 635 8529
magda.palczynska@bnymellon.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-to-speak-at-the-22nd-annual-credit-suisse-virtual-financial-services-forum-301220611.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon


© PRNewswire 2021
