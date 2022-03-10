Bank of NY Mellon Corp CEO Gibbons to step down - WSJ

March 10 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp's
Chief Executive Officer Todd Gibbons plans to retire and is set
to be replaced by vice chair Robin Vince, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Thursday.
Gibbons stepped in to lead the bank on an interim basis in
Sept. 2019, with the role made permanent in March 2020. Before
Gibbons was named interim head, he led BNY Mellon's clearing,
markets and client management unit.
He will be stepping down on Aug. 31, the report https://bit.ly/3J2QoyX
said, with the bank set to officially announce the transition
later on Thursday.
BNY Mellon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)