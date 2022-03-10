Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
  News
  Summary
    BK   US0640581007

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of NY Mellon Corp CEO Gibbons to step down - WSJ

03/10/2022 | 07:24am EST
March 10 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Chief Executive Officer Todd Gibbons plans to retire and is set to be replaced by vice chair Robin Vince, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Gibbons stepped in to lead the bank on an interim basis in Sept. 2019, with the role made permanent in March 2020. Before Gibbons was named interim head, he led BNY Mellon's clearing, markets and client management unit.

He will be stepping down on Aug. 31, the report https://bit.ly/3J2QoyX said, with the bank set to officially announce the transition later on Thursday.

BNY Mellon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 917 M - -
Net income 2022 3 799 M - -
Net Debt 2022 34 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 42 115 M 42 115 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 49 100
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 52,18 $
Average target price 67,94 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas P. Gibbons CFO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Emily H. Portney Chief Financial Officer
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Bridget E. Engle Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Edmund Francis Kelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.16%42 115
BLACKROCK, INC.-24.28%105 403
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.93%85 133
UBS GROUP AG-4.48%57 629
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-17.13%37 974
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-31.41%31 678