Bank of New York Mellon : 2022 Annual Report - Financial Section

Certain business terms used in this Annual Report are defined in the Glossary.

This Annual Report generally discusses 2022 and 2021 items and comparisons between 2022 and 2021. Discussions of 2020 items and comparisons between 2021 and 2020 that are not included in this Annual Report can be found in our 2021 Annual Report, which was filed as an exhibit to our Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Overview

Established in 1784 by Alexander Hamilton, we were the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). With a history of more than 235 years, BNY Mellon is a global company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries.

BNY Mellon has three business segments, Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services and Investment and Wealth Management, which offer a comprehensive set of capabilities and deep expertise across the investment lifecycle, enabling the Company to provide solutions to buy-side and sell- side market participants, as well as leading institutional and wealth management clients globally.