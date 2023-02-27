Advanced search
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of New York Mellon : 2022 Annual Report - Financial Section

02/27/2023 | 07:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 13.1

FINANCIAL SECTION

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION

2022 Annual Report

Table of Contents

Page

Financial Summary

2

Management's Discussion and Analysis of

Financial Condition and Results of Operations:

Results of Operations:

3

General

Overview

3

Key 2022 events

3

Summary of financial highlights

4

Fee and other revenue

6

Net interest revenue

9

Noninterest expense

12

Income taxes

12

Review of business segments

13

International operations

21

Critical accounting estimates

23

Consolidated balance sheet review

27

Liquidity and dividends

36

Capital

40

Trading activities and risk management

45

Asset/liability management

47

Risk Management

49

Supervision and Regulation

56

Other Matters

73

Risk Factors

74

Recent Accounting Developments

103

Supplemental Information (unaudited):

Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial

measures (unaudited)

104

Rate/volume analysis (unaudited)

109

Forward-looking Statements

110

Glossary

112

Report of Management on Internal Control Over

113

Financial Reporting

Report of Independent Registered Public

114

Accounting Firm

Page

Financial Statements:

116

Consolidated Income Statement

Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement

118

Consolidated Balance Sheet

119

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

120

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

121

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements:

Note 1 - Summary of significant accounting and

reporting policies

123

Note 2 - Accounting changes and new accounting

guidance

135

Note 3 - Acquisitions and dispositions

135

Note 4 - Securities

136

Note 5 - Loans and asset quality

141

Note 6 - Leasing

146

Note 7 - Goodwill and intangible assets

148

Note 8 - Other assets

150

Note 9 - Deposits

151

Note 10 - Contract revenue

151

Note 11 - Net interest revenue

153

Note 12 - Income taxes

154

Note 13 - Long-term debt

155

Note 14 - Variable interest entities

155

Note 15 - Shareholders' equity

156

Note 16 - Other comprehensive income (loss)

160

Note 17 - Stock-based compensation

161

Note 18 - Employee benefit plans

162

Note 19 - Company financial information (Parent

Corporation)

168

Note 20 - Fair value measurement

171

Note 21 - Fair value option

179

Note 22 - Commitments and contingent liabilities

180

Note 23 - Derivative instruments

185

Note 24 - Business segments

191

Note 25 - International operations

194

Note 26 - Supplemental information to the

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

195

Report of Independent Registered Public

Accounting Firm

196

Directors, Executive Committee and Other

Executive Officers

201

Performance Graph

202

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (and its subsidiaries)

Financial Summary

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts and unless otherwise noted)

2022

2021

2020

Selected income statement information:

$

12,873

Fee and other revenue

$

13,313

$

12,831

Net interest revenue

3,504

2,618

2,977

Total revenue

16,377

15,931

15,808

Provision for credit losses

39

(231)

336

Noninterest expense

13,010

11,514

11,004

Income before income taxes

3,328

4,648

4,468

Provision for income taxes

768

877

842

Net income

2,560

3,771

3,626

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests related to consolidated investment

13

(12)

(9)

management funds

Preferred stock dividends

(211)

(207)

(194)

Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York

$

2,362

$

3,552

$

3,423

Mellon Corporation

Earnings per share applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York

Mellon Corporation:

$

2.91

Basic

$

4.17

$

3.84

Diluted

$

2.90

$

4.14

$

3.83

Average common shares and equivalents outstanding (in thousands):

811,068

Basic

851,905

890,839

Diluted

814,795

856,359

892,514

At Dec. 31

$

44.3

Assets under custody and/or administration ("AUC/A") (in trillions) (a)

$

46.7

$

41.1

Assets under management ("AUM") (in billions) (b)

1,836

2,434

2,211

Selected ratios:

6.5%

Return on common equity

8.9%

8.7%

Return on tangible common equity - Non-GAAP(c)

13.4

17.1

17.0

Pre-tax operating margin

20

29

28

Net interest margin

0.97

0.68

0.84

Cash dividends per common share

$

1.42

$

1.30

$

1.24

Common dividend payout ratio

49%

32%

33%

Common dividend yield

3.1%

2.2%

2.9%

At Dec. 31

$

45.52

Closing stock price per common share

$

58.08

$

42.44

Market capitalization

$

36,800

$

46,705

$

37,634

Book value per common share

$

44.40

$

47.50

$

46.53

Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP(c)

$

23.11

$

24.31

$

25.44

Full-time employees

51,700

49,100

48,500

Common shares outstanding (in thousands)

808,445

804,145

886,764

Regulatory capital ratios (d)

11.2%

Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio

11.2%

13.1%

Tier 1 capital ratio

14.1

14.0

15.8

Total capital ratio

14.9

14.9

16.7

Tier 1 leverage ratio

5.8

5.5

6.3

Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR") (e)

6.8

6.6

8.6

  1. Consists of AUC/A primarily from the Asset Servicing line of business and, to a lesser extent, the Clearance and Collateral Management, Issuer Services, Pershing and Wealth Management lines of business. Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.5 trillion at Dec. 31, 2022, $1.7 trillion at Dec. 31, 2021 and $1.5 trillion at Dec. 31, 2020.
  2. Excludes assets managed outside of the Investment and Wealth Management business segment.
  3. Return on tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share, both Non-GAAP measures, exclude goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See "Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" beginning on page 104 for the reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures.
  4. For our CET1, Tier 1 and Total capital ratios, our effective capital ratios under U.S. capital rules are the lower of the ratios as calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches. For additional information on our regulatory capital ratios, see "Capital" beginning on page 40.
  5. The consolidated SLR at Dec. 31, 2020 reflects the temporary exclusion of U.S. Treasury securities from total leverage exposure which increased our consolidated SLR by 72 basis points. The temporary exclusion ceased to apply beginning April 1, 2021.

2 BNY Mellon

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Results of Operations

General

In this Annual Report, references to "our," "we," "us," "BNY Mellon," the "Company" and similar terms refer to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries. The term "Parent" refers to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation but not its subsidiaries.

The diagram below presents our three business segments and lines of business, with the remaining operations in the Other segment.

The Bank of New

York Mellon

Corporation

The following should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements included in this report. BNY Mellon's actual results of future operations may differ from those estimated or anticipated in certain forward-looking statements contained herein due to the factors described under the headings "Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," both of which investors should read.

Securities

Services

Asset

Servicing

Issuer

Services

Market and Wealth

Services

Pershing

Treasury

Services

Clearance and

Collateral

Management

Investment and

Wealth Management

Investment

Management

Wealth

Management

Certain business terms used in this Annual Report are defined in the Glossary.

This Annual Report generally discusses 2022 and 2021 items and comparisons between 2022 and 2021. Discussions of 2020 items and comparisons between 2021 and 2020 that are not included in this Annual Report can be found in our 2021 Annual Report, which was filed as an exhibit to our Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Overview

Established in 1784 by Alexander Hamilton, we were the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). With a history of more than 235 years, BNY Mellon is a global company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries.

BNY Mellon has three business segments, Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services and Investment and Wealth Management, which offer a comprehensive set of capabilities and deep expertise across the investment lifecycle, enabling the Company to provide solutions to buy-side and sell- side market participants, as well as leading institutional and wealth management clients globally.

For additional information on our business segments, see "Review of business segments" and Note 24 of the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

Key 2022 events

Alcentra

On Nov. 1, 2022, we completed the sale of BNY Alcentra Group Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "Alcentra"). At Oct. 31, 2022, Alcentra had $32 billion in AUM concentrated in senior secured loans, high yield bonds, private credit, structured credit, special situations and multi-strategy credit strategies.

Repositioning the securities portfolio

In the fourth quarter of 2022, we took actions to reposition the securities portfolio to improve the trajectory of our net interest revenue. We sold approximately $3 billion of longer-dated lower yielding municipal and corporate bonds. These securities were replaced with significantly higher yielding securities. As a result of the repositioning, we recorded net securities losses of $449 million (pre-tax) in investment and other revenue.

Goodwill impairment

In the third quarter of 2022, we recorded a $680 million impairment of the goodwill associated with the Investment Management reporting unit, which

BNY Mellon 3

Results of Operations (continued)

was driven by lower market values and a higher discount rate. This goodwill impairment represents a non-cash charge and did not affect BNY Mellon's liquidity position, tangible common equity or regulatory capital ratios. See "Critical accounting estimates" for additional information.

Leadership succession

In March 2022, Todd Gibbons announced his decision to retire as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and member of the Board of Directors effective Aug. 31, 2022. The Board of Directors appointed Robin Vince to the position of President and CEO after Mr. Gibbons retired. Since 2020, Mr. Vince had served as Vice Chair of BNY Mellon and CEO of Global Market Infrastructure, which includes BNY Mellon's Pershing, Treasury Services, and Clearance and Collateral Management lines of business, as well as Markets & Execution Services.

Dermot McDonogh joined BNY Mellon on Nov. 1, 2022, and effective Feb. 1, 2023, succeeded Emily Portney as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Portney served as the CFO since July 19, 2020, and has assumed a new position leading the Company's Asset Servicing business.

Summary of financial highlights

We reported net income applicable to common shareholders of $2.4 billion, or $2.90 per diluted common share, in 2022, including the negative impact of notable items. Notable items in 2022 include goodwill impairment in the Investment Management reporting unit, a net loss from repositioning the securities portfolio, severance expense, litigation reserves, the accelerated amortization of deferred costs for depositary receipts services related to Russia and net gains on disposals (reflected in investment and other revenue). Excluding notable items, net income applicable to common shareholders was $3.7 billion (Non-GAAP), or $4.59 (Non-GAAP) per diluted common share, in 2022. In 2021, net income applicable to common shareholders of BNY Mellon was $3.6 billion, or $4.14 per diluted common share, including the negative impact of notable items. Notable items in 2021 include litigation reserves, severance expense and net gains on disposals (reflected in investment and other revenue). Excluding notable items, net income applicable to common shareholders was $3.6

billion (Non-GAAP), or $4.24 (Non-GAAP) per diluted common share, in 2021.

The highlights below are based on 2022 compared with 2021, unless otherwise noted.

  • Total revenue increased 3%, or 6% (Non-GAAP) excluding notable items, primarily reflecting:
    • Fee revenue was essentially flat primarily reflecting lower market values, the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar and the accelerated amortization of deferred costs for depositary receipts services related to Russia, partially offset by lower money market fee waivers. (See "Fee and other revenue" beginning on page 6.)
    • Investment and other revenue decreased, primarily reflecting the net loss from repositioning the securities portfolio. (See "Fee and other revenue" beginning on page 6.)
    • Net interest revenue increased 34%, primarily driven by higher interest rates on interest- earning assets, partially offset by higher funding expense. (See "Net interest revenue" beginning on page 9.)
  • The provision for credit losses was $39 million compared with a benefit of $231 million. The increase was primarily driven by changes in the macroeconomic environment forecast. (See "Allowance for credit losses" beginning on page 34.)
  • Noninterest expense increased 13%, primarily reflecting the goodwill impairment in the Investment Management reporting unit and higher severance expense and litigation reserves. Excluding notable items, noninterest expense increased 5% (Non-GAAP), primarily reflecting higher investments in growth, infrastructure and efficiency initiatives and higher revenue-related expenses, as well as the impact of inflation, partially offset by an approximately 3% favorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. (See "Noninterest expense" on page 12.)
  • Effective tax rate of 23.1%, or 19.1% excluding notable items (Non-GAAP), primarily goodwill impairment, in 2022. (See "Income taxes" on page 12.)
  • Return on common equity ("ROE") was 6.5% for 2022. Excluding notable items, the adjusted ROE was 10.3% (Non-GAAP) for 2022.

4 BNY Mellon

Results of Operations (continued)

  • Return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") was 13.4% (Non-GAAP) for 2022. Excluding notable items, the adjusted ROTCE was 21.0% (Non-GAAP) for 2022.

See "Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" beginning on page 104 for the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP measures.

Metrics

  • AUC/A totaled $44.3 trillion at Dec. 31, 2022 compared with $46.7 trillion at Dec. 31, 2021. The 5% decrease primarily reflects lower market values and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, partially offset by client inflows and net new business. (See "Fee and other revenue" beginning on page 6.)
  • AUM totaled $1.8 trillion at Dec. 31, 2022 compared with $2.4 trillion at Dec. 31, 2021. The 25% decrease primarily reflects lower market values, the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar and the divestiture of Alcentra, partially offset by net inflows. (See "Investment and Wealth Management business segment" beginning on page 18.)

Capital and liquidity

  • Our CET1 ratio calculated under the Advanced Approaches was 11.2% at Dec. 31, 2022 and 11.2% under the Standardized Approach at Dec. 31, 2021. This primarily reflects capital generated through earnings, lower risk-weighted assets ("RWAs") and the impact of the Alcentra sale, offset by the net decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income and capital

deployed through dividends. (See "Capital" beginning on page 40.)

  • Our Tier 1 leverage ratio was 5.8% at Dec. 31, 2022, compared with 5.5% at Dec. 31, 2021. The increase reflects lower average assets, partially offset by a decrease in capital. (See "Capital" beginning on page 40.)

Highlights of our principal business segments

Securities Services

  • Total revenue increased 11%.
  • Income before taxes increased 13%.
  • Pre-taxoperating margin of 21%.

Market and Wealth Services

  • Total revenue increased 11%.
  • Income before taxes increased 10%.
  • Pre-taxoperating margin of 44%.

Investment and Wealth Management

  • Total revenue decreased 12%.
  • Income before taxes decreased 96%; or 39% excluding notable items (Non-GAAP).
  • Pre-taxoperating margin of 1%; adjusted pre-tax operating margin of 24% excluding notable items (Non-GAAP).

See "Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" beginning on page 104 for the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP measures. See "Review of business segments" and Note 24 of the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information on our business segments.

BNY Mellon 5

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 12:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
