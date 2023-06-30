The past year was a stark and difficult reminder of how interconnected our world is, and the seriousness of the challenges we all face - whether it is the war in Ukraine, the highest level of inflation in decades, disrupted energy markets in Europe, or the volatility and uncertainty the financial system has experienced in the first half of 2023. It is as clear today as ever that when facing challenges like these, the resilience of the financial system is critical. BNY Mellon takes its role seriously, and the services we provide to clients both strengthens the system and goes hand-in-hand with our responsibility to deliver shareholder value and sustainable growth.

I see it as a privilege and responsibility to work with clients, shareholders and the public sector to make positive contributions to society. In this year's ESG report, we highlight a few of the many ways we are helping build resilience in capital markets.

With an approach centered on client choice, we offer a suite of commercial solutions to grow the sustainable finance market. In 2022, BNY Mellon administered 118 new green bond issuances totaling $61 billion, representing 22% of global market share in deal count and making us one of the leading trustees in green bonds by deal volume. We are proud to leverage our breadth of competencies to collaborate with companies, industries and governments to help them achieve their goals and meet increasingly complex financing needs. As an example, we collaborated with the United Nations this year to expand access to sustainable financing for several African countries via a first-of-its-kind repo facility, which could support growth in the volume of green and blue bond financing on the continent.

We are also proud to help clients level up their capabilities to better serve their customers and communities, taking a proactive and deliberate approach to empowering

and collaborating with specialized market participants. Diverse, woman- and veteran-owned investment firms have now led on several of our company's debt issuances,