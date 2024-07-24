Within our own operations, we prioritize understanding and managing our environmental footprint, look to promote a workplace where people can both thrive and support our communities, all while remaining a trusted partner to our clients and other stakeholders.

We are leveraging and adapting our core capabilities and innovating new products to support our clients and partners as they meet their business and sustainability objectives.

AN INCLUSIVE ECONOMY Organizing a Historic Debt Issuance In May 2023, we became the first Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB) to organize a debt issuance led entirely by women-, minority- and veteran-owned financial institutions. This $500 million debt offering built upon groundwork we laid in the prior year adding women-,minority-, and veteran-owned firms in the joint bookrunner role on a $1.7 billion offering and a $750 million offering with eight veteran-ownedbroker-dealers as co-managers. In working with these firms that also happened to be our clients, we understood their expertise and capabilities. They delivered for us while allowing them to also build on the overall success of their investment banking businesses.

SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS Turning Liquidity Into Impact Our innovative investment solution, SPARKSM shares, empowers clients to align their liquidity investments with philanthropic goals, using a portion of our revenue to contribute to an eligible nonprofit of their choice.1 This builds on our success with BOLD® shares, whereby a portion of profit on our Dreyfus Money Market Fund translates into support for students in financial need at Howard University.2 TRUST Leading in Board Diversity Following the election of directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, 45% of our directors are women and an additional 27% of our directors are diverse on the basis of race or ethnicity.

ENVIRONMENT Commitment to Environmental Sustainability In 2023 we updated key climate goals, including setting targets for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in relevant areas of our Scope 1 and Scope 2 (location-based) operational emissions and Scope 3 financed emissions by 2030, consistent with 1.5˚C pathways. RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS Driving Cultural Improvements To bring our risk culture to life for employees, all employees are required to complete and attest to understanding an annual Ethics and Our Code of Conduct training course and we achieved a 100% completion rate in 2023.