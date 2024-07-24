SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2023 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
OUR APPROACH TO SUSTAINABILITY
BNY plays an important role in the global financial system, and that foundation drives our approach to sustainability. We manage our firm with a focus on resilience, and we operate to enable a more inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and trusted financial system. We empower our clients and partners with solutions to meet their own sustainability objectives and to advance a more inclusive economy.
Sustainability Strategy
SUSTAINABILITY IS OUR APPROACH
An Inclusive Economy
RESILIENCE IS
Key areas
Sustainable
Trust
OUR OUTCOME
of focus
Solutions
Environment
BE MORE
BE MORE
RUN OUR
POWER
FOR OUR
FOR OUR
COMPANY
OUR
CLIENTS
CLIENTS
BETTER
CULTURE
Sustainability is a powerful catalyst for innovation across our organization. Our employees are inspired to innovate around important issues, such as economic resiliency, efficient use of natural resources, climate adaptation, long-term thinking and social inclusion. The results have yielded both bottom-line and top-line returns and have also helped to strengthen local communities and economies. The trust we have built over the centuries combined with the breadth and depth of our capabilities allows us to explore new ideas and then bring those concepts to scale at a systemic level. Many of these advances are described in our 2023 Sustainability Report, such as promoting paperless payments, facilitating sustainable sovereign debt instruments, administering green and blue bonds, bringing digital payment options to unbanked and underbanked communities, and launching the Women's Opportunity ETF, among others.
2023 SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS
Clients and Partners
We are leveraging and adapting our core capabilities and innovating new products to support our clients and partners as they meet their business and sustainability objectives.
Managing for the Long Term
Within our own operations, we prioritize understanding and managing our environmental footprint, look to promote a workplace where people can both thrive and support our communities, all while remaining a trusted partner to our clients and other stakeholders.
AN INCLUSIVE ECONOMY
Organizing a Historic Debt Issuance
In May 2023, we became the first Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB) to organize a debt issuance led entirely by women-, minority- and veteran-owned financial institutions. This $500 million debt offering built upon groundwork we laid in the prior year adding women-,minority-, and veteran-owned firms in the joint bookrunner role on a $1.7 billion offering and a $750 million offering with eight veteran-ownedbroker-dealers as co-managers. In working with these firms that also happened to be our clients, we understood their expertise and capabilities. They delivered for us while allowing them to also build on the overall success of their investment banking businesses.
SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Turning Liquidity Into Impact
Our innovative investment solution, SPARKSM shares, empowers clients to align their liquidity investments with philanthropic goals, using a portion of our revenue to contribute to an eligible nonprofit of their choice.1 This builds on our success with BOLD® shares, whereby a portion of profit on our Dreyfus Money Market Fund translates into support for students in financial need at Howard University.2
TRUST
Leading in Board Diversity
Following the election of directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, 45% of our directors are women and an additional 27% of our directors are diverse on the basis of race or ethnicity.
ENVIRONMENT
Commitment to Environmental Sustainability
In 2023 we updated key climate goals, including setting targets for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in relevant areas of our Scope 1 and Scope 2 (location-based) operational emissions and Scope 3 financed emissions by 2030, consistent with 1.5˚C pathways.
RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS
Driving Cultural Improvements
To bring our risk culture to life for employees, all employees are required to complete and attest to understanding an annual Ethics and Our Code of Conduct training course and we achieved a 100% completion rate in 2023.
PEOPLE AND
COMMUNITIES
Becoming Owners
BNY launched our BK Shares program to grant shares to the 45,000 employees who didn't previously receive stock as part of their compensation, furthering our culture of ownership and accountability across our company while enabling our people to participate in the capital markets they help serve.
- BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (the fund's investment adviser), will make an annual donation to charitable and other not-for-prof t organizations that are selected by holders of SPARKSM {superscript} shares ("Donation"). The organization(s) selected by the shareholder for the Donation must be tax-exempt pursuant to section 501(c)(3) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and determined by BNY to be eligible ("Eligible Organizations"). The Donation will be based on an amount representing 10% of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser's net revenue attributable to the fund's SPARKSM {superscript} shares. "Net revenue" represents the management fee paid by the fund to BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, after any fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, with respect to SPARKSM {superscript}shares, and will be paid from BNY Mellon Investment Adviser's own past profits
- The BOLD® shares support Howard University's GRACE Grant, which stands for Graduation, Retention, and Access to Continuing Education, with an annual charitable donation of 10% from past profits. "Net revenue" represents the management fee paid by the Fund to BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. after any fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser and less any revenue sharing payments made by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser or its affliates, with respect to the fund's BOLD shares.
WHERE WE HAVE BEEN: PROGRESS IN 2023
INVESTING FOR RESILIENT COMMUNITIES IN 2023
We undertook several organizational changes to strengthen our global strategy and accelerate the integration of sustainability across our business practices. Among these, we:
$5.7B AUM
3 investments totaling
$68M
• Updated the global sustainability
governance structure overseeing
integration of climate and
sustainability strategy and risk
management to strengthen global
alignment and engage stakeholders
across businesses/jurisdictions, led by
our Chief Sustainability Officer
• Conducted an in-depth review of
existing emissions reduction targets
and accelerated our work toward
delivering GHG reductions in relevant
areas of our Scope 1 and Scope 2
(location-based) operational emissions
and Scope 3 financed emissions
consistent with 1.5˚C pathways by 2030
• Developed a global climate strategy
that seeks to integrate climate
change as a strategic consideration
in our business and operations and
We manage BNY with an emphasis on resilience, and we are now increasingly
in our BOLD® shares whereby a portion of profit on our Dreyfus Money Market Fund translates into support for students
in financial need at Howard University
$500M
debt offering led entirely by minority-, veteran- and woman- owned firms
in affordable housing
over
$122M
funded as part of our Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) committment
risk management frameworks and
promotes transparency through
disclosure and stakeholder
engagement
• Refreshed our approach to supporting
communities in both our commercial
and philanthropic activities
• Retired our 2025 Enterprise ESG Goals
in order to look ahead to setting new
goals aligned with our new strategy,
based on evolving stakeholder
feedback, global trends and our own
business strategies
focused on how being more sustainable reinforces that mission for our company, our clients' portfolios and the economy as a whole.
Robin Vince, President and CEO, BNY
$10M
invested in diverse-owned investment firms serving low-to- moderate income areas
WHERE WE ARE FOCUSED IN 2024
In 2024, we are focused on:
(e.g., in California, the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, and the
•
Completing a double materiality
Corporate Sustainability Reporting
Directive in the EU, among others) and
assessment to identify key
supporting our clients in their own
sustainability topics for us and our
reporting and compliance efforts
stakeholders and to inform management
priorities
• Sharpening our focus on priority areas
•
Informed by the results of our
for working with our clients and partners
assessment and review of existing
targets and goals, evaluating
enterprise-wide sustainability goals, in
addition to the climate goals described
in this report
•
Enhancing our readiness to comply
with applicable climate-related
disclosure rules and regulations at
the state, national and regional levels
Our Global Climate Strategy
In 2021, BNY launched its first global climate strategy. In 2023, we continued to build on our progress and further evolved our strategy to meet the expanded mandate of BNY Sustainability and our new climate-related commitment and targets. We introduced new enterprise climate goals, pillars and focus areas.
Our global climate strategy integrates climate change as a strategic consideration in our business and operations, incorporates climate-related risk into our enterprise risk management approach, and promotes transparency through regular stakeholder engagement, reporting and disclosure.
Our vision is to create a more sustainable future by embedding climate considerations across our business operations, building more resilient financial systems and supporting our clients and the financial markets as they transition to a lower-carbon economy. We aim to bring this vision to life
- and create a more resilient enterprise
- through our new 2030 GHG emissions reduction goal. We are proud to share our enterprise targets to achieving GHG emissions reductions in relevant areas of our Scope 1 and Scope 2 operational emissions and Scope 3 financed emissions by setting targets for 2030 consistent with 1.5˚C pathways.
BNY'S GLOBAL CLIMATE STRATEGY
VISION
To create a more sustainable future by embedding climate considerations across our business operations, building more resilient financial systems,
and supporting clients and financial markets as they transition to a lower-carbon economy
ENTERPRISE
Support Our Clients with
Improve Our
Lead with
GOALS
Sustainable Solutions
Environmental Footprint
Trust and Transparency
PILLARS
Enterprise
Climate Risk Management
Supporting
Sustainable
Leadership
Integration
Our Clients
Operations
and Accountability
FOCUS AREAS
Global Governance
Enterprise Risk Management
Sustainable Portfolios
Green Buildings
Reporting and Disclosure
Strategic Execution
Scenario Analysis
Sustainable Client Solutions
Renewable Energy
Industry Engagement
Transition Planning
Resiliency Planning
Client Enablement
Supply Chain Sustainability
Stakeholder Engagement
ENABLERS
Culture
Training
Data
SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS
Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) inclusion, North America Index, 2023
Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's
FORTUNE magazine's World's
2023/2024 Corporate Equality Index
Most Admired Companies
10 consecutive years
16 consecutive years
27th year
FTSE4Good Global Benchmark Index
2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
JUST 100
13 consecutive years
6 consecutive years
2 consecutive years
View a full list ofBNY Awards and Recognition.
BNY's 2023 Sustainability Report covers our comprehensive approach to sustainability, helping our clients and partners meet their sustainability and community goals through the products and services we offer and managing our own operations with a focus on resilience. Please visit the full 2023 Sustainability Reportat www.bny.com
Full legal notices, disclaimers and disclosures can be viewed in the full report.
