SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2023

Introduction

Our Approach

Clients and Partners

An Inclusive Economy

Sustainable Solutions

Trust

Managing For the Long Term

Environment

Responsible Business

People and Communities

Appendices

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Message from our CEO

3

2023 Sustainability Highlights

4

BNY Sustainability Awards and

Recognitions Overview

5

Our Approach to Sustainability

8

Sustainability at BNY

9

Sustainability Governance

11

CLIENTS AND PARTNERS

12

An Inclusive Economy

14

Promoting Economic Opportunity

16

Ready for Work, Today and Tomorrow

17

Community Banking & Solutions

17

Building Stronger Small Businesses

19

Affordable Housing

20

Sustainable Solutions

22

Responsible Investment

23

Thematic Investments to Drive Change

25

BNY Wealth

28

Data, Analytics and Reporting

30

Financial Infrastructure

31

Trust

35

Corporate Governance

36

Risk Management

39

Data Ethics

40

MANAGING FOR THE LONG TERM

43

Environment

45

Managing Climate-Related Impacts

46

Environmental Sustainability

72

Responsible Business

77

Compliance and Ethics

78

Data Privacy

80

Cyber Resilience

81

Supply Chain

83

Protecting Human Rights

85

People and Communities

87

Belonging and Inclusion

88

Investing in Our People

92

Empowering Communities

98

APPENDICES

102

About This Report

103

Materiality

104

Global Reporting Initiative

(GRI) Index

106

Sustainable Accounting

Standards Board (SASB) Index

122

Task Force on Climate-Related Financial

Disclosure (TCFD) Index

125

People Data EEO-1

126

Workforce Metrics

127

Verification Opinion Declaration:

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

129

Legal Notices

131

Introduction

Our Approach

Clients and Partners

An Inclusive Economy

Sustainable Solutions

Trust

Managing For the Long Term

Environment

Responsible Business

People and Communities

Appendices

MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO

A Message From Robin Vince

President and CEO, BNY

Resilience is an imperative for any company. How markets and stakeholders judge resilience and use sustainability as an input for that judgment continues to evolve. For the financial industry, sustainability considerations cover a broad range of topics - asset valuation, risk management, potential paths of economic growth, community engagement, employee culture and government policies, among others. As such, it remains an important topic for our firm.

We manage BNY with an emphasis on resilience, and we are now increasingly focused on how being more sustainable reinforces that mission for our company, our clients' portfolios and the economy as a whole. We are concentrating on two areas: first, the role sustainability plays in our operations, both the impact we have on the environment and on the financial system; and second, how we work with our clients to enable their own sustainability objectives including advancing a more inclusive economy.

Given the unique role that BNY plays in the global financial system - touching around a fifth of the world's investable assets and providing essential market infrastructure - we

have a unique ability to help clients understand and address sustainability challenges. Being client-led is central to our approach and, as part of those efforts, we are giving clients the tools and data to make the best possible decisions about a range of issues, such as how energy transition or climate resilience will impact their investments. In addition, we are providing them with a number of options to meet their own sustainability objectives, such as sustainable funds and green bond offerings.

Our work to analyze and understand sustainability risks has also guided the way we operate BNY, including growing our use of renewable energy. In 2023, we hired our first Chief Sustainability Officer and have accelerated our work toward delivering greenhouse gas reductions in relevant areas of our Scope 1, Scope 2 (location-based) and Scope 3 financed emissions, consistent with 1.5˚C degree pathways by 2030.

Sustainability, of course, is about more than driving efficiencies and managing risks. The second key aspect of our work is the way we engage with partners to drive a more inclusive economy. One of the biggest challenges faced by underserved communities is that the financial institutions that serve them sometimes do not have sufficient scale or capabilities in the context of the broader financial system.

I am proud of the steps we are taking to help build a more inclusive economy, such as a historic $500 million debt offering in BNY notes led entirely by minority-, veteran- and woman-owned firms as joint bookrunners - the first such notes issuance for a global systemically important bank. We are also expanding our efforts to provide community banks with the solutions, tools and platforms they need to scale their services and reach more people, including through alliances with Bronx-based Ponce Bank and South Carolina's Optus Bank via the U.S. Treasury Department's Mentor-Protégé Program.

Sustainability is important to BNY's ability to be a source of resilience and trust. BNY has helped our clients and the financial system navigate 240 years of changes, and we have the commitment and wherewithal to navigate today's challenges. I'm pleased to share with you this year's sustainability report, which aims to provide a deeper understanding of our efforts.

Sincerely,

Robin Vince

2023 SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS

Clients and Partners

AN INCLUSIVE ECONOMY

Organizing a Historic Debt Issuance

In May 2023, we became the first Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB) to organize a debt issuance led entirely by women-, minority- and veteran-owned financial institutions. This $500 million debt offering built upon groundwork we laid in the prior year adding women-,minority-, and veteran-owned firms in the joint bookrunner role on a $1.7 billion offering and a $750 million offering with eight veteran-ownedbroker-dealers as co-managers. In working with these firms that also happened to be our clients, we understood their expertise and capabilities. They delivered for us while allowing them to also build on the overall success of their investment banking businesses.

SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

Turning Liquidity Into Impact

Our innovative investment solution, SPARKSM shares, empowers clients to align their liquidity investments with philanthropic goals, using a portion of our revenue to contribute to an eligible nonprofit of their choice.1 This builds on our success with BOLD® shares, whereby a portion of profit on our Dreyfus Money Market Fund translates into support for students in financial need at Howard University.2

TRUST

Leading in Board Diversity

Following the election of directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders,

45% of our directors are women and an additional 27% of our directors are diverse on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Managing for the Long Term

ENVIRONMENT

Commitment to Environmental

Sustainability

In 2023 we updated key climate goals, including setting targets for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in relevant areas of our Scope 1 and Scope 2 (location- based) operational emissions and Scope

3 financed emissions by 2030, consistent with 1.5˚C pathways.

RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS

Driving Cultural Improvements

To bring our risk culture to life for employees, all employees are required to complete and attest to understanding an annual Ethics and Our Code of Conduct training course and we achieved a 100% completion rate in 2023.

PEOPLE AND COMMUNITIES

Becoming Owners

BNY launched our BK Shares program to grant shares to the 45,000 employees who didn't previously receive stock as part of their compensation, furthering our culture of ownership and accountability across our company while enabling our people to participate in the capital markets they help serve.

  1. BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (the fund's investment adviser), will make an annual donation to charitable and other not-for-prof t organizations that are selected by holders of SPARKSM {superscript} shares ("Donation"). The organization(s) selected by the shareholder for the Donation must be tax-exempt pursuant to section 501(c)(3) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and determined by BNY to be eligible ("Eligible Organizations"). The Donation will be based on an amount representing 10% of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser's net revenue attributable to the fund's SPARKSM {superscript} shares. "Net revenue" represents the management fee paid by the fund to BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, after any fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, with respect to SPARKSM {superscript}shares, and will be paid from BNY Mellon Investment Adviser's own past profits
  2. The BOLD® shares support Howard University's GRACE Grant, which stands for Graduation, Retention, and Access to Continuing Education, with an annual charitable donation of 10% from past profits. "Net revenue" represents the management fee paid by the Fund to BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. after any fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser and less any revenue sharing payments made by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser or its affliates, with respect to the fund's BOLD shares.

SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) inclusion, North America Index, 2023

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign

FORTUNE magazine's World's

Foundation's 2023/2024 Corporate Equality Index

Most Admired Companies

10 consecutive years

16 consecutive years

27th year

FTSE4Good Global Benchmark Index

2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

JUST 100

13 consecutive years

6 consecutive years

2 consecutive years

Learn more at BNY Awards and Recognition.

BNY OVERVIEW

Making money work for the world.

At BNY, we oversee nearly $50 trillion in assets for our clients - managing it, moving it, and keeping it safe.

As​ a global financial services company, we partner alongside our clients, putting our expertise and platforms to work, helping them achieve their ambitions.

Every​ day, our people help companies and institutions access the money they need, support governments in funding local projects, safeguard the investments for millions of individuals, and so much more.

For​ 240 years, we have been creating new solutions for businesses, communities, and people everywhere while remaining resilient through change. No matter what the future brings, we'll be ready, and we'll be working - making money work for the world.​

  1. Source: Finadium; Year-end analysis as of 2022
  2. Pensions & Investments, October 23, 2023. Ranked by total worldwide assets under management as of December 31, 2022.
  3. Based on company filings and The Cerulli Report, 2022. Ranked by Wealth Management assets under management as of December 31, 2022.
  4. LaRoche Research Partners, "US Broker Clearing Relationship Changes 2022," based on number of broker-dealer clients.
  5. Based on BNY Mellon data as of December 31, 2023.
  6. The Clearing House. Based on CHIPS volumes for the year ended December 31, 2023.
  7. Source: 2020 Mutual Fund Services Guide (by number of accounts globally)
  8. Source: 2022 Monterey Insight Ireland Fund Report (by total fund assets)
  9. Largest program as measured by on-loan assets according to S&P Global Market Intelligence Securities Finance as of 3Q 2023.
  10. Source: BNY Mellon's proprietary enterprise Voice of Client program conducted in 2023, which garnered 137 respondents from 96 enterprise clients. Net Promoter Scores represent the clients' likelihood of recommending BNY Mellon.
  11. Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management line of business.
  12. Based on BNY Mellon data as of February 2024.

CREATE

ADMINISTER

MANAGE

TRANSACT

DISTRIBUTE

OPTIMIZE

We help our clients

We keep our clients'

We help clients

We support the

We provide access

We enable our

raise funds, attract

assets safe,

invest their assets

purchase and sale

to financial

clients to lend their

investors from

organized, and

to generate a return

of financial assets

assets through

financial assets

new markets and

properly accounted

by developing

through trading and

our distribution

or use them as

provide post-

for.

investment

transferring money.

platforms allowing

deposit /collateral

issuance services.

solutions and

clients to invest.

to borrow.

portfolios.

#1 Global Provider

#1 Global

Top 15 Global Asset

#1 Clearing Firm for

#1 Subaccounting

#1 Global

of Issuer Servicesa

Custodianb

Managere

Broker Dealersg

Providerj

Securities Lenderl

Top 3 RIA

Top 10 U.S Private

#1 Clearing and

Top 5 Transfer

Custodianc

Bankf

Settlement for

Agent in Irelandk

#1 Provider of

U.S. Government

Securitiesh

Global Collateral

Servicesd

Top 5 Global U.S.

Payments Cleareri

ADVISORY AND CLIENT SUCCESS

DATA MANAGEMENT, ANALYTICS & INSIGHTS

SUPPORTED BY TECHNOLOGY

BENEFITS

RESILIENCE

INNOVATION

EFFICIENCY

ACCELERATED

OPERATING

Build a resilient

Tap into continuous

Streamline operations

EXECUTION

LEVERAGE

model and platform to

investment in new

across financial

Quickly scale or

Redeploy operating

withstand disruption and capabilities, research

processes

implement new

capital to higher-ROI

manage risk

and development

strategies

initiatives

Global reach and scale:Breadth of our client franchise:

$47.8T

$12.5T

91%

assets under custody and/or administration3

average daily clearance value5

of Fortune 100 companies

$2.0T

$2.4T

94%

assets under management4

average daily payment value6

of the top 100 banks

$312B

92%

wealth management client assets7

of top 100 investment managers

  1. As of December 31, 2023. Consists of assets under custody and/or administration ("AUC/A"), primarily from the Asset Servicing line of business and, to a lesser extent, the Clearance and Collateral Management,
    Issuer Services, BNY Pershing and BNY Wealth lines of business. Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.7 trillion at December 31, 2023.
  2. As of December 31, 2023. Excludes assets managed outside of the Investment and Wealth Management business segment.
  3. Average for the year ended December 31, 2023
  4. Average for the year ended December 31, 2023
  5. As of December 31, 2023. Includes AUM and AUC/A in the BNY Wealth line of business.

OUR APPROACH TO SUSTAINABILITY

We believe that applying a sustainability approach across our enterprise, leveraging the rich diversity of our people, driving responsible business practices, and supporting communities directly supports BNY's mission and our clients.

Meaghan Muldoon, BNY Chief Sustainability Officer

BNY plays an important role in the global financial system, and that foundation drives our approach to sustainability. We manage our firm with a focus on resilience, and we operate to enable a more inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and trusted financial system. We empower our clients and partners with solutions to meet their own sustainability objectives and to advance a more inclusive economy.

As a global financial services company, we believe it is important to manage and mitigate our climate and environmental footprint in a way that aligns with our business strategy and continues to support the needs of our clients and the broader economy. The unique role we play at the center of the financial system - touching around one fifth of the world's investable assets - gives us a tremendous responsibility and opportunity to manage our firm for the long term, build solutions to help our clients navigate through complexity, and work to enable a more inclusive, resilient and trusted financial system. To do this, we consider where we have the greatest opportunity to create value, and how we can proactively and appropriately manage the effects our business has on the environment and on the communities and regions where we operate, as well as the effects these factors can have on our business.

Our sustainability strategy follows two paths: helping our clients and partners meet their sustainability and community goals through the products and services we offer and managing our own operations with a focus on resilience. We are finding ways to be more for our clients and partners in their own sustainability journeys across all of our lines of business. For example, our teams are exploring opportunities to put sustainability data into action to develop more sophisticated insights for our clients and evolving our core platforms to meet their sustainability goals.

Within our own operations we prioritize understanding and managing our environmental footprint, from our emissions to our building standards to our efficient use of natural resources. We look to promote a workplace where people can thrive and in turn support our communities. We believe that environmental and social considerations are increasingly important for us and for our financial sector clients given the increasing regulatory requirements and climate impacts globally. Finally, we remain ever focused on responsible business practices so we remain a trusted partner to our clients and other stakeholders.

SUSTAINABILITY AT BNY

Clients and Partners

We are leveraging and adapting our core capabilities and innovating new products to support our clients and partners as they meet their business and sustainability objectives.

We do this by delivering in three primary areas:

An Inclusive Economy - Explore product offerings that expand market access and bring in diverse partners, supporting them as they grow their capabilities

Sustainable Solutions - Help our clients meet their business and sustainability objectives

Trust - Demonstrate responsible governance and risk management

Managing for the Long Term

Within our own operations, we prioritize understanding and managing our environmental footprint, look to promote a workplace where people can both thrive and support our communities, all while remaining a trusted partner to our clients and other stakeholders.

We are focused on the following areas:

Environment - Account and prepare for climate-related risks and responsibly manage our operational footprint

Responsible Business - Maintain ethical operations and supply chain as we safeguard data, privacy and h uman rights

People and Communities - Promote a workplace and communities where people can thrive

WHERE WE HAVE BEEN: PROGRESS IN 2023

We undertook several organizational changes to strengthen our global strategy and accelerate the integration of sustainability across our business practices. Among these, we:

  • Updated the global sustainability governance structure overseeing integration of climate and sustainability strategy and risk management to strengthen global alignment and engage stakeholders across businesses/ jurisdictions, led by our Chief Sustainability Officer
  • Conducted an in-depth review of existing emissions reduction targets and accelerated our work toward delivering GHG reductions in relevant areas of our Scope 1 and Scope 2 (location-based) operational emissions and Scope 3 financed emissions consistent with 1.5˚C pathways by 2030
  • Developed a global climate strategy that seeks to integrate climate change as a strategic consideration in our business and operations and risk management frameworks and promotes transparency through disclosure and stakeholder engagement
  • Refreshed our approach to supporting communities in both our commercial and philanthropic activities
  • Retired our 2025 Enterprise ESG Goals in order to look ahead to setting new goals aligned with our new strategy, based on evolving stakeholder feedback, global trends and our own business strategies

We build solutions to help our clients navigate through complexity and work to enable a more inclusive, resilient and trusted financial system.

Meaghan Muldoon, BNY Chief Sustainability Officer

WHEREWEARE FOCUSED: PRIORITIES IN 2024

In 2024, we are focused on:

  • Completing a double materiality assessment to identify key sustainability topics for us and our stakeholders and to inform management priorities
  • Informed by the results of our assessment and review of existing targets and goals, evaluating enterprise-wide sustainability goals, in addition to the climate goals described in this report
  • Enhancing our readiness to comply with applicable climate-related disclosure rules and regulations at the state, national and regional levels (e.g., in California, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive in the EU, among others) and supporting our clients in their own reporting and compliance efforts
  • Sharpening our focus on priority areas for working with our clients and partners

