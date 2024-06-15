BNY Regulatory Disclosure Report 2023 Note that BNY intends to publish its Sustainability Report shortly. The Sustainability Report will (amongst other things) contain the information reflected in this disclosure. Accordingly, once the Enterprise Sustainability Report is published, you will be redirected to the Sustainability Report to continue to access this disclosure. ENVIRONMENT Our commitment to environmental sustainability challenges us to regularly reevaluate our goals and take action to improve our environmental footprint, manage climate- related risks, and support our clients as they pursue their own sustainability objectives. As a global systemically important bank with $47.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, we have a unique opportunity to contribute to a more resilient and sustainable global financial system. One way we do this is by considering and preparing for the potentially disruptive impacts that climate risk events can have on our business and operations, which helps us to better mitigate potential second order impacts on our clients and the financial markets. We are also actively working to reduce our contribution to climate change and future climate risk events by reducing the emissions associated with our operations and financing activities. We are also taking actions to reduce our impact on the environment and effectively manage our natural resource use. By advancing the welfare of our planet, we contribute to the following SDGs: 1

MANAGING CLIMATE-RELATED IMPACTS Our Approach Climate-related risks and opportunities - and the corresponding operational, business, and policy implications - have emerged as a key sustainability topic for corporations, including financial institutions. In recent years, there has been an increased focus on climate and sustainability from regulatory and supervisory authorities globally, many of which have expressed the expectation that financial institutions should consider and manage climate-related risks. At the same time, there has been growing demand from clients and investors for financial institutions to provide more products and services to support their sustainability objectives, and from stakeholders more broadly to reduce the financial sector's collective contribution to climate change. We are uniquely positioned to support the business needs and climate goals of a wide range of stakeholders across the global financial system. Our business and environmental strategies are driven by long-term value creation and alignment to our client base and stakeholder expectations, including regulators in the countries where we operate. As a global financial institution, we believe that it is important to operate more sustainably and reduce our contribution to climate change in a way that aligns with our business strategy and continues to support the needs of our clients and the broader economy. Our vision is to create a more sustainable future by embedding climate considerations across our business and operations, building more resilient financial systems, and supporting our clients and the financial markets as they transition to a lower-carbon economy. Our ability to achieve this vision is grounded in our measured approach to climate governance, strategy, risk management and performance monitoring. Our progress is driven by our ambition and enthusiasm to do the right thing for our clients, our communities, and the environment. The successful execution of our global climate strategy begins with good governance and support from leadership at the highest levels of the bank. Our Board of Directors shares this ambition and is responsible for overseeing our climate strategy, key initiatives, and performance against our climate-related goals, targets and commitments. Responsibility for the day-to-day execution of our global climate strategy and risk management approach is delegated to management. In 2023, we continued to make 2

progress in evolving our global sustainability governance structure by appointing the bank's first Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), creating a new BNY Sustainability team, and establishing new management councils to oversee the execution of our sustainability and climate strategies. We also made progress in evolving our global climate strategy and risk management approach. We introduced new enterprise climate goals, pillars and focus areas and are working with our partners across the bank to integrate our strategy across key business lines and functions. As part of this work, we continue to explore commercial solutions and are working to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with relevant areas of our operations and lending and investment activities. Across our global real estate footprint, we continue to make progress in greening our buildings and operating our business more sustainably. We also continue to embed climate risk considerations into our business across our Three Lines of Defense and build on our climate scenario analysis capabilities. In the sections that follow, we discuss in greater detail our approach to managing climate-related risks and opportunities in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Governance Board of Directors Oversight Our Board of Directors oversees responsibilities for sustainability and climate-related matters. The Corporate Governance, Nominating and Social Responsibility (CGNSR) Committee is the primary Board Committee responsible for oversight of BNY's climate-related strategy, key initiatives, and performance. The CGNSR Committee receives regular updates from BNY's Chief Sustainability Officer and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer on the evolution and execution of the company's key global climate strategy, current and emerging regulatory requirements, and performance against the company's climate-related goals, targets, and commitments. The Risk Committee of the Board is responsible for overseeing the firm's risk management framework, including climate-related risk management. In addition, the Boards of Directors of the various legal entities within the broader BNY organization are consulted for strategic input and are also presented with regular climate-related updates. 3

The day-to-day execution of our global climate strategy and approach to managing climate-related risks is the responsibility of management, as decided by the Executive Committee (EC) and applied via our Three Lines of Defense model. Local executive management teams for BNY's subsidiary legal entities, where applicable, utilize this structure with specific consideration for their respective business strategy and risk profile. Management Oversight At the management level, we are continuing to expand accountability and stewardship of our climate and broader sustainability strategies across the organization globally. Our Chief Sustainability Officer leads the integration and execution of our global sustainability strategy and initiatives, partnering with the first and second lines of defense to manage climate-related risks and opportunities. Under the CSO, BNY's Enterprise ESG team was formally reorganized into BNY Sustainability, reporting into the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. The CSO and the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer provide regular updates to the Business Management and Client Committee (BMCC), a subset of the Executive Committee (EC), on the execution of our global climate strategy. The BMCC is responsible for reviewing and approving the company's significant climate-related goals, targets, commitments and initiatives, as well as monitoring the company's ongoing performance against our global climate strategy. Additionally, this committee has a mandate to consider business and client-related topics, including climate, and approve processes and tools used to understand and manage risks related to those topics. Under the BMCC, several new management groups have also been created to support the evolution, integration and execution of our global climate and sustainability strategies. We have created a new Climate Strategy Implementation Group (CSIG) that will report to the Sustainability Strategy Implementation Council (SSIC) and support the execution of our global climate strategy through the oversight of prioritized climate-related workstreams. Oversight areas include but are not limited to: Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope-3 emissions reduction strategies and targets; climate-related reporting, disclosure and regulatory compliance; and GHG emissions measurement, data and methodologies. The CSIG is responsible for providing quarterly updates to the SSIC and has oversight responsibility over the climate-related working groups coordinated by the climate center of excellence within BNY Sustainability. 4

Climate impacts and related risks are identified, assessed, and managed through a robust internal risk management and governance approach. Governance committees across the Three Lines of Defense review climate-related risks and escalate as appropriate to the BMCC and/or the Senior Risk and Control Committee (SRCC). The SRCC is the firm's most senior executive risk committee and the ultimate escalation point for risks including those arising from climate change. This body and the Risk Committee of the Board are supported through independent reporting on key risks by the ESG Risk & Compliance framework. Additional formal committees and working groups also serve to provide oversight and challenge for various aspects of climate-related risks. Quarterly reporting is provided to senior management to support the governance process. Remuneration Climate and environmental sustainability considerations are integrated into the compensation framework for Executive Committee members. In the evaluation of corporate performance, one of our non-financial goal categories is "Impact & Sustainability," which aligns to the balance between social, environment, and economy (e.g., progress on enterprise sustainability and inclusivity initiatives). Strategy Our Global Climate Strategy In 2021, BNY launched its first global climate strategy. In 2023, we continued to build on our progress and further evolved our strategy to meet the expanded mandate of BNY Sustainability and our new climate-related commitment and targets. We introduced new enterprise climate goals, pillars and focus areas, as summarized below. Our global climate strategy integrates climate change as a strategic consideration in our business and operations, incorporates climate-related risk into our enterprise risk management approach, and promotes transparency through regular stakeholder engagement, reporting and disclosure. Our vision is to create a more sustainable future by embedding climate considerations across our business and operations, building more resilient financial systems, and supporting our clients and the financial markets as they transition to a lower-carbon economy. We aim to bring this vision to life - and create a more resilient enterprise - 5

through our new 2030 GHG emissions reduction goal. We are proud to share our enterprise targets to achieving GHG emissions reductions in relevant areas of our Scope 1 and Scope 2 operational emissions and Scope 3 financed emissions by setting targets for 2030 consistent with 1.5oC pathways. Our approach to achieving this vision is guided by three enterprise climate goals: Support Our Clients with Sustainable Solutions, Improve Our Environmental Footprint, and Lead with Trust and Transparency. We strive to grow our sustainable offerings to assist clients in meeting their business needs and climate goals, minimize our contribution to climate change by reducing the emissions associated with our operations and financing activities, and hold ourselves accountable by operating transparently and engaging consistently with our stakeholders. Our global climate strategy underpins these enterprise goals and is based on five core pillars and supporting focus areas that are aligned with BNY's broader corporate strategy to Be More for Our Clients, Run Our Company Better and Power Our Culture. These pillars and focus areas provide a structured framework through which we organize our work to integrate and execute our global climate strategy within key business lines and functions. Within BNY Sustainability, we have established a climate center of excellence to engage with subject matter experts across the company in centrally managed programs, projects and working groups to drive progress toward our climate-related goals, targets and commitments in line with our strategy. 6

7

Enterprise Integration We will continue to establish clear oversight, accountability and stewardship of our global climate strategy across the organization, and work to integrate and execute our strategy across key business lines and functions. We will plan for a more sustainable future by identifying the actions we can take to minimize our contribution to climate change and building a roadmap for implementation. Climate Risk Management We will continue to embed climate risk considerations into our business across our Three Lines of Defense by leveraging risk frameworks, including our risk appetite, client due diligence, business acceptance and other risk tools. We will continue to build our scenario analysis capabilities to better understand the potential impacts of climate risk on our business and operations over the short, medium and long term, and we will continue to support the continuity of our business and operations by identifying and mitigating potential physical climate risk impacts. Supporting Our Clients We will continue to engage with our clients to better understand their plans to transition to a lower-carbon economy and provide them with financing, data solutions and advisory services to meet their business needs and climate goals. We will work to reduce the emissions associated with our financing activities through approaches that balance our business strategy with the needs of our clients and the broader economy. Sustainable Operations We will continue to operate our buildings in a way that increases energy efficiency and reduces the emissions associated with our energy consumption. We will continue to procure energy from renewable and non-emitting sources both on- and off-site, and offset the residual emissions from our operations that cannot be otherwise abated through 8

our own emissions reduction initiatives. In addition, we will work to engage with our suppliers to encourage more sustainable business practices across our supply chain. Learn more in Environmental Sustainability. Leadership And Accountability We will continue to hold ourselves accountable by transparently reporting on our progress and engaging with our peers to advance industry best practices. We will also continue to engage with our regulators, shareholders, clients and communities to build trust, meet regulatory requirements, and address their sustainability expectations. Enablers Three key enablers support the execution of our global climate strategy across our focus areas: Culture We seek to embed climate in our corporate culture as a key consideration in how we can run our business more sustainably and encourage our employees to make more sustainable choices to reduce our collective contribution to climate change. Training We seek to build climate competencies throughout our workforce and equip our employees with the information they need to support our clients and collaborate across the company to address the climate-related risks and opportunities in front of us. Data We seek to provide our leadership and workforce with the tools and data they need to drive decision-making, execute our global climate strategy, and monitor performance against our climate-related goals, targets and commitments. 4 9