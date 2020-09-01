Bank of New York Mellon : Björn Storim Appointed Head of Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the CEE

September 1, 2020 AAA

FRANKFURT, September 1, 2020 - Björn Storim has been appointed as Head of Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Central & Eastern Europe ('the CEE'), effective immediately. He joins from Credit Suisse where he was Co-Speaker of the Executive Board in Germany and Co-Chairman of the Germany & Austria Management Committee, and will be based in Frankfurt.

Mr. Storim will work closely with a wide range of clients including asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds across the full range of BNY Mellon capabilities. He will be responsible for driving the success of BNY Mellon in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the CEE and leading the delivery of the company's strategy in these markets.

Hani Kablawi, Chairman of International at BNY Mellon said: 'We welcome Björn Storim at an exciting time for our business in Continental Europe, which forms a core part of our growth strategy. We are committed to adding local strength to our client-facing team and will benefit from Björn's leadership, experience and client insight, to drive our ongoing success in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the CEE, and our broader organisation. Our focus to strengthen our footprint, deepen our client relationships and drive innovative client solutions in the region has never been greater.'

Björn Storim continued: 'I am excited to be joining BNY Mellon at an important stage of their strategy as they position the European business for growth. BNY Mellon has been providing exceptional client service in the region for over 100 years and I am looking forward to building on the local team's successes in expanding the value the company adds to existing and prospective clients.'

Mr Storim spent 16 years at Credit Suisse and was responsible for global markets, international wealth management, asset management and regulatory affairs. Prior to joining Credit Suisse he worked in fixed income at J.P. Morgan.

He has a degree in Economics, Banking and Finance from the University of Nuremberg and holds a TRIUM Executive Master of Business Administration from the London School of Economics, Stern School of Business at New York University and the École des Hautes Études Commmerciales de Paris. He is also certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals as a Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

