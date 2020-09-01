Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of New York Mellon : Björn Storim Appointed Head of Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the CEE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 12:30pm EDT
September 1, 2020
AAA
Björn Storim Appointed Head of Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the CEE

FRANKFURT, September 1, 2020 - Björn Storim has been appointed as Head of Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Central & Eastern Europe ('the CEE'), effective immediately. He joins from Credit Suisse where he was Co-Speaker of the Executive Board in Germany and Co-Chairman of the Germany & Austria Management Committee, and will be based in Frankfurt.

Mr. Storim will work closely with a wide range of clients including asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds across the full range of BNY Mellon capabilities. He will be responsible for driving the success of BNY Mellon in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the CEE and leading the delivery of the company's strategy in these markets.

Hani Kablawi, Chairman of International at BNY Mellon said: 'We welcome Björn Storim at an exciting time for our business in Continental Europe, which forms a core part of our growth strategy. We are committed to adding local strength to our client-facing team and will benefit from Björn's leadership, experience and client insight, to drive our ongoing success in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the CEE, and our broader organisation. Our focus to strengthen our footprint, deepen our client relationships and drive innovative client solutions in the region has never been greater.'

Björn Storim continued: 'I am excited to be joining BNY Mellon at an important stage of their strategy as they position the European business for growth. BNY Mellon has been providing exceptional client service in the region for over 100 years and I am looking forward to building on the local team's successes in expanding the value the company adds to existing and prospective clients.'

Mr Storim spent 16 years at Credit Suisse and was responsible for global markets, international wealth management, asset management and regulatory affairs. Prior to joining Credit Suisse he worked in fixed income at J.P. Morgan.

He has a degree in Economics, Banking and Finance from the University of Nuremberg and holds a TRIUM Executive Master of Business Administration from the London School of Economics, Stern School of Business at New York University and the École des Hautes Études Commmerciales de Paris. He is also certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals as a Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

ABOUT BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 16:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
12:30pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Björn Storim Appointed Head of Germany, Switzerland, A..
PU
08/31BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT : names Jennifer Barnaby as Senior Client Strategis..
PR
08/25BNY MELLON : 's Pershing Expands Alternative Investment Capabilities; Becomes Fi..
PR
08/25BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Names Nakia Maddox-Eubanks as a Senior Wealth Man..
PR
08/24BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Names Lynne Sawyer as Senior Group Manager, Depos..
PR
08/24BNY MELLON : to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
PR
08/23Administrator for China's PUFG rejects keepwell deed for $300 mln bond -Redd
RE
08/21BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Median Total Master Trust Returns to Positive Territor..
AQ
08/14TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT CUT STAKES IN : filing
RE
08/14BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 776 M - -
Net income 2020 3 455 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,65x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 32 759 M 32 759 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,25x
EV / Sales 2021 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 48 300
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 44,03 $
Last Close Price 36,98 $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Gibbons Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Emily H. Portney Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.52%32 759
BLACKROCK, INC.19.57%90 604
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-12.00%50 958
UBS GROUP AG-10.14%43 691
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.14.26%31 599
STATE STREET CORPORATION-13.92%23 994
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group