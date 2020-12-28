Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of New York Mellon : Cautionary statement

12/28/2020 | 03:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cautionary Statement

A number of statements in this discussion and the responses to your questions may contain "forward-looking statements," including statements about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's (the "Corporation") capital plans, strategic priorities, financial goals, organic growth, performance, organizational quality and efficiency, investments, including in technology and product development, capabilities, resiliency, revenue, net interest revenue, money market fee waivers, fees, expenses, cost discipline, sustainable growth, company management, deposits, interest rates and yield curves, securities portfolio, taxes, business opportunities, divestments, volatility, preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios and statements regarding the Corporation's

aspirations, as well as the Corporation's overall plans, strategies, goals, objectives, expectations, outlooks, estimates, intentions, targets, opportunities, focus and initiatives, including the potential effects of the coronavirus pandemic on any of the foregoing. These statements may be expressed in a variety of ways, including the use of future or present tense language. Words such as "estimate," "forecast," "project," "anticipate," "likely," "target," "expect," "intend," "continue," "seek," "believe," "plan," "goal," "could," "should," "would," "may," "might," "will," "strategy," "synergies," "opportunities," "trends," "future," "potentially," "outlook" and words of similar meaning may signify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control).

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings of the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Statements about the effects of the current and near-term market and macroeconomic outlook on the Corporation, including on its business, operations, financial performance and prospects, may constitute forward-looking statements, and are based on assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control), including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on the Corporation, its clients, customers and third parties. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such forward-looking statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For additional information regarding the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's SEC filings available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

1 Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 08 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 20:52:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
03:53pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Cautionary statement
PU
12/22BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Recognized for Sustainability by Two Leadin..
PU
12/22BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change ..
AQ
12/22BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target for Bank of New York ..
MT
12/21DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Holding (s) in Company
DJ
12/18BNY MELLON : Statement on the Results of the Second Round of 2020 Stress Tests
PR
12/18BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Bank of New York Mellon PT to $5..
MT
12/17BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Recognized for Technology Innovation
PU
12/16Guardian Capital to Buy BNY Mellon's Canadian Wealth Management Business
DJ
12/16GUARDIAN CAPITAL : Acquires Bank of New York Mellon's Canadian Wealth-Management..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 748 M - -
Net income 2020 3 485 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 3,02%
Capitalization 36 367 M 36 367 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 48 600
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 45,78 $
Last Close Price 41,04 $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas P. Gibbons Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Emily H. Portney Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-18.46%36 367
BLACKROCK, INC.40.68%107 853
UBS GROUP AG2.49%50 464
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.21.70%33 575
STATE STREET CORPORATION-9.25%25 324
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.13.88%22 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ