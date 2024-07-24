2030 EMISSIONS REDUCTION STRATEGY
BNY seeks to achieve greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in relevant areas of our Scope 1 and 2 (location-based) operational emissions and Scope 3 financed emissions by setting targets for 2030 consistent with 1.5oC pathways. This approach reflects our commitment to prioritize resiliency and sustainability across our business and operations and to help our clients meet their own sustainability goals.
