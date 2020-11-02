Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of New York Mellon : Financial Highlights (PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 05:50pm EST

Third Quarter 2020

Financial Highlights

O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 2 0

3Q20 Financial Highlights

RevenueEPS

› Revenue relatively flat year-over-year despite low rate

$3.85 billion

Pre-tax income

$1.16 billion

Returns

ROE: 8.7%

ROTCE: 16.7%(a)

$0.98

Pre-tax margin

30%

Capital ratios

CET1: 13.0%

Tier 1 Leverage: 6.5%

environment and associated money market fee

waivers

› Both Investment Services ("IS") and Investment and

Wealth Management ("I&WM") benefited from market

appreciation, robust client activity and higher balances

across businesses

› Provision for credit losses of $9 million; no net charge-

offs and stable nonperforming assets

› Returned $0.3 billion to common shareholders in

dividends

› Accreting substantial capital with increases in both

CET1 and Tier 1 Leverage ratios

  1. Represents a non-GAAPmeasure. See page 17 for corresponding reconciliation of ROTCE.
    2 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

3Q20 Key Financial Trends

I S r e v e n u e

I & W M r e v e n u e

N o n i n t e r e s t e x p e n s e

($ millions)

($ millions)

3% of increase

($ millions)

(4)%

driven by 3Q19

+4%

+3%

tax-related

reserve reduction

3,057

3,107

2,927

2,590

2,686

2,681

Net interest

761

768

918

681

887

886

revenue

Net interest

49

48

47

revenue

Total fee and

2,296

2,339

2,246

Total fee and

838

838

871

other revenue

other revenue

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

P r e - t a x i n c o m e

E P S

R O T C E(a) / R O E

($ millions)

($)

(%)

(10)%

(8)%

(472) bps

1,287

1,181

1,157

50

1.07

1.01

0.98

21.4

18.5

20

33%

45

16.7

29%

30%

40

10.6

15

35

9.4

Pre-tax

30

8.7

25

10

operating

20

ROE

margin

15

5

10

5

0

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

0

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

(a) Represents a non-GAAPmeasure. See page 17 for corresponding reconciliation of ROTCE.

3 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

3Q20 Financial Highlights

($ millions, except per share data)

3 Q 2 0

2 Q 2 0

3 Q 1 9

T O T A L R E V E N U E

$3,847

(4)%

-%

Fee revenue

3,108

(2)

(1)

Net interest revenue

703

(10)

(4)

Provision for credit losses

9

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

2,681

-

4

Income before income taxes

1,157

(2)

(10)

Net income applicable to common shareholders

$876

(3)%

(13)%

E A R N I N G S P E R C O M M O N S H A R E

$0.98

(3)%

(8)%

Operating leverage (a)

(388) bps

(388) bps

Pre-tax operating margin

30%

63 bps

(324) bps

Return on common equity (annualized)

8.7%

(69) bps

(185) bps

Return on tangible common equity - non-GAAP(annualized) (b)

16.7%

(184) bps

(472) bps

Notable items impacting 3Q19

Increase / (decrease)

Revenue

Expense

EPS

3Q19

(70)

(74)

$0.01

Note: See page 15 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes.

4 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

  • 3Q19 included a lease-related impairment which negatively impacted net interest revenue and a net reduction of reserves for tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds benefiting expenses

Capital and Liquidity

3 Q 2 0

2 Q 2 0

3 Q 1 9

Consolidated regulatory capital ratios: (a)

Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio

13.0%

12.6%

11.1%

Tier 1 capital ratio

15.7

15.4

13.2

Total capital ratio

16.6

16.3

14.0

Tier 1 leverage ratio

6.5

6.2

6.5

Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")

8.5(b)

8.2(b)

6.0

Average liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR")

111%

112%

117%

Book value per common share

$45.58

$44.21

$40.75

Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP(c)

$24.60

$23.31

$20.59

Cash dividends per common share

$0.31

$0.31

$0.31

Common shares outstanding (thousands)

886,136

885,862

922,199

Note: See page 15 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes.

5 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

Net Interest Revenue

D R I V E R S O F S E Q U E N T I A L N I R C H A N G E

USD LIBOR AVERAGE

($ millions)

(%)

0.61

(10)%

0.36

0.16

0.25

780

+ Benefit of

+ Day

+ Benefit of

1m

3m

higher

count,

lower

703

securities

hedging

funding

- Impact of

US TREASURY AVERAGE

balances

and other

and

lower

(%)

0.68

and

deposit

interest

balance

rates

rates on

0.64

sheet mix

0.35

interest-

earning

0.19

0.27

assets

0.14

2Y

5Y

10Y

2Q20

3Q20

2Q20

3Q20

6 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

Balance Sheet Trends

AV E R A G E D E P O S I T S

($ billions)

+23%

(1)%

283

279

226

0.98%

211

212

Interest-bearing

177

deposits

(0.03)%

(0.05)%

Noninterest-bearing

49

72

68

deposits

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

Interest-bearing deposits rate

180

160

140

120(b)

Non-HQLA100

80

60

40

High Quality

Liquid Assets ("HQLA")20

0

AV E R A G E S E C U R I T I E S(a)

($ billions)

+29%

+6%

5

164

155

4.5

32

33

4

127

3.5

22

3

2.25%

2.5

1.50%

2

1.28%

1.5

105

123

130

1

0.5

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

0

Average securities portfolio rate

Note: May not foot due to rounding. (a) Average securities include trading securities which are primarily non-HQLA. Excluding these, non-HQLA securities were $16 billion, $26 billion and $26 billion in 3Q19, 2Q20 and 3Q20, respectively.

(b) Non-HQLA in 2Q20 included approximately $4 billion of CP and CDs purchased from money market funds, majority of which has since matured.

7 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

Credit Risk Profile

AV E R A G E I N T E R E S T -

E A R N I N G A S S E T S

($ billions)

+22%

-%

358

358

L O A N S (a)

57

54

( $ 5 5 b n )

294

Overdrafts and other

12%

Loans

51

Commercial

4%

155

CRE

11%

164

Securities

127

Financial institutions

20%

Margin loans

24%

Cash/

116

146

140

Wealth management &

Reverse repo

29%

Other residential mtges

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

3Q20

  1. Preliminary data as of 9/30/20. May not foot due to rounding.
    8 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights
  • Well collateralized with assets under custody
  • $1.0bn services and other; $0.7bn manufacturing; $0.2bn energy and utilities
  • 93% exposure is investment grade
  • 75% secured loans, predominantly office and residential
  • Unsecured consists of predominantly investment grade REITs and real estate operating companies
  • Concentrated in NY Metro area
  • Mostly secured, 95% exposure is investment grade; 89% due <1 year
  • $6.1bn banks; $2.8bn securities industry
  • Collateralized with marketable securities in excess of 100% of loan value
  • Secured by marketable securities and/or residential property
  • Net recoveries; limited forbearance requests

Noninterest Expense

($ millions)

3 Q 2 0

2 Q 2 0

3 Q 1 9

Noninterest expenses up 4% year-over-year, 3% of

which was driven by the 3Q19 tax-related reserve

Staff

$1,466

-%

(1)%

reduction

Professional, legal and other purchased services

355

5

12

Software and equipment

340

(1)

10

The remainder of the increase primarily reflects

Net occupancy

136

(1)

(1)

continued investments in technology, higher

professional, legal and other purchased services

Sub-custodian and clearing

119

(1)

7

expense and the unfavorable impact of a weaker

Distribution and servicing

85

-

(12)

U.S. dollar, partially offset by lower staff and

Bank assessment charges

30

(14)

(3)

business development expenses

Business development

17

(15)

(64)

Technology expenses are included in staff, software

Amortization of intangible assets

26

-

(13)

and .equipment and professional, legal and other

Other

107

(9)

234

purchased services

Total noninterest expense

$2,681

-%

4%

9 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

Investment Services

F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S

3 Q 2 0

2 Q 2 0

3 Q 1 9

($ millions unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue by line of business:

Asset Servicing

$1,354

(7)%

(4)%

Pershing

538

(7)

(6)

Issuer Services

435

1

(7)

Treasury Services

323

(5)

4

Clearance and Collateral Management

277

(6)

(5)

Total revenue

2,927

(6)

(4)

Provision for credit losses

(10)

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

2,020

2

2

Income before taxes

$917

(6)%

(17)%

Pre-tax operating margin

31%

- bp

(463) bps

K E Y M E T R I C S

Foreign exchange and other trading revenue

$146

(18)%

(9)%

Securities lending revenue

37

(27)

(5)

Average loans

40,308

(7)

9

Average deposits

263,621

(2)

27

AUC/A at period end (tr) (a)

38.6

3

8

Market value of securities on loan at period end (bn) (b)

378

(2)

4

Pershing

Net new assets (U.S. platform) (bn) (c)

N/M

N/M

$12

Average active clearing accounts (U.S. platform) (thousands)

6,556

1

4

Clearance and Collateral Management

Average tri-party collateral mgmt. balances (tr)

$3.4

(4)%

(4)%

Note: See page 15 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes.

10 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

  • Asset Servicing down year-over-year primarily on lower interest rates, partially offset by higher client deposits and client volumes
  • Pershing down primarily on the impact of rate-driven money market fee waivers, partially offset by higher money market balances
  • Issuer Services down primarily on lower Depositary Receipts revenue
  • Treasury Services up primarily on higher client deposits and money market balances
  • Clearance and Collateral Management down primarily on lower investment income due to the 4Q19 sale of an equity investment
  • AUC/A of $38.6 trillion up primarily on higher market values, net new business, higher client inflows and the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar

Investment Services - Revenue Drivers

($ millions)

(4)%

1,411

1,354

3Q19

3Q20

A S S E T

S E R V I C I N G

(6)%

575

538

3Q19

3Q20

P E R S H I N G

(7)%

466

435

3Q19

3Q20

I S S U E R

S E R V I C E S

+4%

312

323

3Q19

3Q20

T R E A S U R Y

S E R V I C E S

(5)%

293

277

3Q19

3Q20

C L E A R A N C E A N D

C O L L A T E R A L

- Interest rates

- Money market fee

- Depositary Receipts

+ Client volumes

waivers

dividend fees

+ AUC/A

+ Money market balances

+ Corporate Trust new

+ Deposit balances

+ Clearing volumes

business

+ Liquidity services

Note: Graphs not to scale.

11 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

  • Deposit balances
  • Liquidity services - Interest rates
  • Equity investment income - investment sold in 4Q19
  • Clearance volumes
  • Non-U.S.average tri-party repo balances
  • Deposit balances

Investment and Wealth Management

F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S

3 Q 2 0

2 Q 2 0

3 Q 1 9

($ millions unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue by line of business:

Investment Management

$641

3%

5%

Wealth Management

277

5

(1)

Total revenue

4

3

918

Provision for credit losses

N/M

N/M

12

Noninterest expense

661

-

12

Income before taxes

$245

11%

(17)%

Pre-tax operating margin

27%

166 bps

(671) bps

Adjusted pre-tax operating margin - non-GAAP(a)

29%

171 bps

(814) bps

K E Y M E T R I C S

Average loans

$11,503

(2)%

(4)%

Average deposits

17,570

-

25

Wealth Management client assets (bn) (b)

265

4

2

C H A N G E S I N A U M ( b n ) ( C )

3 Q 2 0

2 Q 2 0

3 Q 1 9

Beginning balance

$1,961

$1,796

$1,843

Equity

(4)

(2)

(4)

Fixed income

4

2

1

Liability-driven investments

(2)

(4)

14

Multi-asset and alternatives investments

(3)

-

(1)

Index

(3)

9

(3)

Cash

(10)

11

11

Total net (outflows) inflows

(5)

20

1

Net market impact

41

143

66

Net currency impact

2

(29)

44

Ending balance

$2,041

$1,961

$1,881

Note: See page 15 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes.

12 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

  • Investment Management up year-over-year primarily on the impact of hedging activities in 3Q19, higher market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and higher performance fees, partially offset by the impact of money market fee waivers
  • Wealth Management down primarily on lower net interest revenue and a shift to lower fee investment products, partially offset by higher market values
  • Noninterest expense up primarily on the net reduction of reserves for tax-related exposure for certain investment management funds in 3Q19
  • AUM of $2.0 trillion up primarily on higher market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and net inflows

Other Segment

F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S

3 Q 2 0

2 Q 2 0

3 Q 1 9

($ millions unless otherwise noted)

Fee revenue (loss)

$11

$29

$(5)

Net securities gains (losses)

9

9

(1)

Total fee and other revenue (loss)

20

38

(6)

Net interest (expense)

(25)

(36)

(80)

Total (loss) revenue

(5)

2

(86)

Provision for credit losses

7

(9)

(1)

Noninterest expense

-

39

25

(Loss) before taxes

$(12)

$(28)

$(110)

13 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

  • Fee revenue increased year-over-year primarily reflecting higher corporate treasury activity and equity investment income
  • Net interest expense decreased year-over-year primarily reflecting the lease-related impairment of $70 million recorded in 3Q19 and corporate treasury activity
  • Noninterest expense decreased year-over-year reflecting lower staff expense

Appendix

Footnotes

3Q20 Financial Highlights, Page 4

  1. Operating leverage is the rate of increase (decrease) in total revenue less the rate of increase (decrease) in total noninterest expense.
  2. See page 17 for corresponding reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

Capital and Liquidity, Page 5

  1. Regulatory capital ratios for September 30, 2020, are preliminary. For our CET1, Tier 1 capital and Total capital ratios, our effective capital ratios under the U.S. capital rules are the lower of the ratios as calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches, which for the periods presented was the Advanced Approaches.
  2. Reflects the application of a new rule effective April 1, 2020, to exclude certain central bank placements. Also effective on April 1, 2020 was the temporary exclusion of U.S. Treasury securities from the leverage exposure used in the SLR calculation which increased our consolidated SLR by 78 basis points at Sept. 30, 2020 and 40 basis points at June 30, 2020.
  3. Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP - excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See page 17 for corresponding reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

Investment Services, Page 10

  1. Current period is preliminary. Consists of AUC/A primarily from the Asset Servicing business and, to a lesser extent, the Clearance and Collateral Management, Issuer Services, Pershing and
    Wealth Management businesses. Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.4 trillion at September 30, 2020, $1.3 trillion at June 30, 2020 and $1.4 trillion at September 30, 2019.
  2. Represents the total amount of securities on loan in our agency securities lending program managed by the Investment Services business. Excludes securities for which BNY Mellon

acts as agent on behalf of CIBC Mellon clients, which totaled $62 billion at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and $66 billion at September 30, 2019.

(c) Net new assets represents net flows of assets (e.g., net cash deposits and net securities transfers) in customer accounts in Pershing LLC, a U.S. broker-dealer.

Investment and Wealth Management, Page 12

  1. Net of distribution and servicing expense. See page 18 for corresponding reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.
  2. Current period is preliminary. Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management business.
  3. Current period is preliminary. Excludes securities lending cash management assets and assets managed in the Investment Services business.

15 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

Money Market Fee Waiver Impact

($ millions)

3 Q 2 0

2 Q 2 0

1 Q 2 0

Y T D 2 0

Investment services fees:

Asset servicing fees

$(1)

$ -

$ -

$(1)

Clearing services fees

(57)

(50)

(9)

(116)

Issuer services fees

(1)

(1)

-

(2)

Treasury services fees

(3)

(2)

-

(5)

Total investment services fees

(62)

(53)

(9)

(124)

Investment management and performance fees

(42)

(30)

(14)

(86)

Distribution and servicing revenue

(6)

(3)

-

(9)

Total fee and other revenue

(110)

(86)

(23)

(219)

Less: Distribution and servicing expense

9

7

-

16

Net impact of money market fee waivers

$(101)

$(79)

$(23)

$(203)

Impact to revenue by line of business: (a)

Asset Servicing

$(4)

$(1)

$ -

$(5)

Pershing

(73)

(60)

(9)

(142)

Issuer Services

(2)

(1)

-

(3)

Treasury Services

(1)

-

-

(1)

Investment Management

(28)

(24)

(14)

(66)

Wealth Management

(2)

-

-

(2)

Total impact to revenue by line of business

$(110)

$(86)

$(23)

$(219)

(a) The line of business revenue for management reporting purposes reflects the impact of revenue transferred between the businesses.

16 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

Return on Common Equity and Tangible Common Equity Reconciliation

($ millions)

Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation - GAAP Add: Amortization of intangible assets

Less: Tax impact of amortization of intangible assets

Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, excluding amortization of intangible assets - non-GAAP

Average common shareholders' equity

Less: Average goodwill

Average intangible assets

Add: Deferred tax liability - tax deductible goodwill

Deferred tax liability - intangible assets

Average tangible common shareholders' equity - non-GAAP

Return on common equity (annualized) - GAAP

Return on tangible common equity (annualized) - non-GAAP

3 Q 2 0

2 Q 2 0

3 Q 1 9

$876

$901

$1,002

26

26

30

7

6

7

$895

$921

$1,025

$39,924

$38,476

$37,597

17,357

17,243

17,267

3,039

3,058

3,141

1,132

1,119

1,103

666

664

679

$21,326

$19,958

$18,971

8.7%

9.4%

10.6%

16.7%

18.5%

21.4%

Book Value and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Reconciliation

($ millions, except common shares)

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

BNY Mellon shareholders' equity at period end - GAAP

$44,917

$43,697

$41,120

Less: Preferred stock

4,532

4,532

3,542

BNY Mellon common shareholders' equity at period end - GAAP

40,385

39,165

37,578

Less: Goodwill

17,357

17,253

17,248

Intangible assets

3,026

3,045

3,124

Add: Deferred tax liability - tax deductible goodwill

1,132

1,119

1,103

Deferred tax liability - intangible assets

666

664

679

BNY Mellon tangible common shareholders' equity at period end - non-GAAP

$21,800

$20,650

$18,988

Period-end common shares outstanding (in thousands)

886,136

885,862

922,199

Book value per common share - GAAP

$45.58

$44.21

$40.75

Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP

$24.60

$23.31

$20.59

17

Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

Pre-tax Operating Margin Reconciliation - Investment and Wealth Management Business

($ millions)

3 Q 2 0

2 Q 2 0

3 Q 1 9

Income before income taxes - GAAP

$245

$221

$295

Total revenue - GAAP

$918

$886

$887

Less: Distribution and servicing expense

85

86

98

Adjusted total revenue, net of distribution and servicing expense - non-GAAP

$833

$800

$789

Pre-tax operating margin - GAAP (a)

27%

25%

33%

Adjusted pre-tax operating margin, net of distribution and servicing expense - non-GAAP(a)

29%

28%

37%

(a) Income before income taxes divided by total revenue.

18 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

Cautionary Statement

A number of statements in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's (the "Corporation") presentations, the accompanying slides and the responses to your questions are "forward-looking statements." Words such as "estimate," "forecast," "project," "anticipate," "likely," "target," "expect," "intend," "continue," "seek," "believe," "plan," "goal," "could," "should," "would," "may," "might," "will," "strategy," "synergies," "opportunities," "trends," "future", "potentially", "outlook" and words of similar meaning may signify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, the Corporation's expectations regarding: capital plans, strategic priorities, financial goals, organic growth, performance, organizational quality and efficiency, investments, including in technology and product development, capabilities, resiliency, revenue, net interest revenue, money market fee waivers, fees, expenses, cost discipline, sustainable growth, company management, deposits, interest rates and yield curves, securities portfolio, taxes, business opportunities, divestments, volatility, preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios and statements regarding the Corporation's aspirations, as well as the Corporation's overall plans, strategies, goals, objectives, expectations, outlooks, estimates, intentions, targets, opportunities, focus and initiatives, including the potential effects of the coronavirus pandemic on any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control).

Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the "Second Quarter 2020 Form 10-Q") and the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") and in other filings of the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Statements about the effects of the current and near-term market and macroeconomic outlook on the Corporation, including on its business, operations, financial performance and prospects, may constitute forward-looking statements, and are based on assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control), including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on the Corporation, its clients, customers and third

parties. Preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios are subject to change, possibly materially, as the Corporation completes its Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2020. All forward- looking statements speak only as of October 16, 2020, and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For additional information regarding the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's SEC filings available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

Non-GAAP Measures: In this presentation we discuss certain non-GAAP measures in detailing the Corporation's performance, which exclude certain items or otherwise include components that differ from GAAP. We believe these measures are useful to the investment community in analyzing the financial results and trends of ongoing operations. We believe they facilitate comparisons with prior periods and reflect the principal basis on which the Corporation's management monitors financial performance. Additional disclosures relating to non-GAAP measures are contained in the Corporation's reports filed with the SEC, including the Second Quarter 2020 Form 10-Q and the 2019 Annual Report, and are available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

19 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 22:49:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
05:50pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Financial Highlights (PDF)
PU
05:50pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Financial Supplement (PDF)
PU
10/27BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/26BNY MELLON : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $582.5 Million of Depositar..
PR
10/26BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/22EXCLUSIVE : Wells Fargo explores sale of asset management business - sources
RE
10/22BNY MELLON : to Speak at the 39th Annual BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conf..
PR
10/20ALCENTRA : Adds To Senior Leadership In North America
PR
10/16Financials Flat On Mixed Week For Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10/16Navistar, Bank of New York Mellon rise; Schlumberger falls
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 769 M - -
Net income 2020 3 480 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 759 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,79x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 30 448 M 30 448 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,14x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 48 300
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 43,53 $
Last Close Price 34,36 $
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Gibbons Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Emily H. Portney Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-31.73%30 448
BLACKROCK, INC.19.20%91 377
UBS GROUP AG-12.92%41 691
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.96%28 680
STATE STREET CORPORATION-25.54%20 780
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-3.45%19 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group