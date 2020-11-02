Bank of New York Mellon : Financial Highlights (PDF)

› Both Investment Services ("IS") and Investment and
Wealth Management ("I&WM") benefited from market
appreciation, robust client activity and higher balances
across businesses
› Provision for credit losses of $9 million; no net charge-
offs and stable nonperforming assets
› Returned $0.3 billion to common shareholders in
dividends
› Accreting substantial capital with increases in both
CET1 and Tier 1 Leverage ratios
3Q20 Key Financial Trends
I S r e v e n u e
I & W M r e v e n u e
N o n i n t e r e s t e x p e n s e
($ millions)
($ millions)
3% of increase
($ millions)
(4)%
driven by 3Q19
+4%
+3%
tax-related
reserve reduction
3,057
3,107
2,927
2,590
2,686
2,681
Net interest
761
768
918
681
887
886
revenue
Net interest
49
48
47
revenue
Total fee and
2,296
2,339
2,246
Total fee and
838
838
871
other revenue
other revenue
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
P r e - t a x i n c o m e
E P S
R O T C E(a) / R O E
($ millions)
($)
(%)
(10)%
(8)%
(472) bps
1,287
1,181
1,157
50
1.07
1.01
0.98
21.4
18.5
20
33%
45
16.7
29%
30%
40
10.6
15
35
9.4
Pre-tax
30
8.7
25
10
operating
20
ROE
margin
15
5
10
5
0
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
0
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
3Q20 Financial Highlights
($ millions, except per share data)
3 Q 2 0
2 Q 2 0
3 Q 1 9
T O T A L R E V E N U E
$3,847
(4)%
-%
Fee revenue
3,108
(2)
(1)
Net interest revenue
703
(10)
(4)
Provision for credit losses
9
N/M
N/M
Noninterest expense
2,681
-
4
Income before income taxes
1,157
(2)
(10)
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$876
(3)%
(13)%
E A R N I N G S P E R C O M M O N S H A R E
$0.98
(3)%
(8)%
Operating leverage (a)
(388) bps
(388) bps
Pre-tax operating margin
30%
63 bps
(324) bps
Return on common equity (annualized)
8.7%
(69) bps
(185) bps
Return on tangible common equity - non-GAAP(annualized)(b)
16.7%
(184) bps
(472) bps
Notable items impacting 3Q19
Increase / (decrease)
Revenue
Expense
EPS
3Q19
(70)
(74)
$0.01
3Q19 included a lease-related impairment which negatively impacted net interest revenue and a net reduction of reserves for tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds benefiting expenses
Capital and Liquidity
3 Q 2 0
2 Q 2 0
3 Q 1 9
Consolidated regulatory capital ratios: (a)
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio
13.0%
12.6%
11.1%
Tier 1 capital ratio
15.7
15.4
13.2
Total capital ratio
16.6
16.3
14.0
Tier 1 leverage ratio
6.5
6.2
6.5
Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")
8.5(b)
8.2(b)
6.0
Average liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR")
111%
112%
117%
Book value per common share
$45.58
$44.21
$40.75
Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP(c)
$24.60
$23.31
$20.59
Cash dividends per common share
$0.31
$0.31
$0.31
Common shares outstanding (thousands)
886,136
885,862
922,199
Net Interest Revenue
D R I V E R S O F S E Q U E N T I A L N I R C H A N G E
USD LIBOR AVERAGE
($ millions)
(%)
0.61
(10)%
0.36
0.16
0.25
780
+ Benefit of
+ Day
+ Benefit of
1m
3m
higher
count,
lower
703
securities
hedging
funding
- Impact of
US TREASURY AVERAGE
balances
and other
and
lower
(%)
0.68
and
deposit
interest
balance
rates
rates on
0.64
sheet mix
0.35
interest-
earning
0.19
0.27
assets
0.14
2Y
5Y
10Y
2Q20
3Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Balance Sheet Trends
AV E R A G E D E P O S I T S
($ billions)
+23%
(1)%
283
279
226
0.98%
211
212
Interest-bearing
177
deposits
(0.03)%
(0.05)%
Noninterest-bearing
49
72
68
deposits
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
Interest-bearing deposits rate
180
160
140
120(b)
Non-HQLA100
80
60
40
High Quality
Liquid Assets ("HQLA")20
0
AV E R A G E S E C U R I T I E S(a)
($ billions)
+29%
+6%
5
164
155
4.5
32
33
4
127
3.5
22
3
2.25%
2.5
1.50%
2
1.28%
1.5
105
123
130
1
0.5
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
0
Average securities portfolio rate
Credit Risk Profile
AV E R A G E I N T E R E S T -
E A R N I N G A S S E T S
($ billions)
+22%
-%
358
358
L O A N S (a)
57
54
( $ 5 5 b n )
294
Overdrafts and other
12%
Loans
51
Commercial
4%
155
CRE
11%
164
Securities
127
Financial institutions
20%
Margin loans
24%
Cash/
116
146
140
Wealth management &
Reverse repo
29%
Other residential mtges
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
3Q20
Well collateralized with assets under custody
$1.0bn services and other; $0.7bn manufacturing; $0.2bn energy and utilities
93% exposure is investment grade
75% secured loans, predominantly office and residential
Unsecured consists of predominantly investment grade REITs and real estate operating companies
Concentrated in NY Metro area
Mostly secured, 95% exposure is investment grade; 89% due <1 year
$6.1bn banks; $2.8bn securities industry
Collateralized with marketable securities in excess of 100% of loan value
Secured by marketable securities and/or residential property
Net recoveries; limited forbearance requests
Noninterest Expense
($ millions)
3 Q 2 0
2 Q 2 0
3 Q 1 9
› Noninterest expenses up 4% year-over-year, 3% of
which was driven by the 3Q19 tax-related reserve
Staff
$1,466
-%
(1)%
reduction
Professional, legal and other purchased services
355
5
12
Software and equipment
340
(1)
10
› The remainder of the increase primarily reflects
Net occupancy
136
(1)
(1)
continued investments in technology, higher
professional, legal and other purchased services
Sub-custodian and clearing
119
(1)
7
expense and the unfavorable impact of a weaker
Distribution and servicing
85
-
(12)
U.S. dollar, partially offset by lower staff and
Bank assessment charges
30
(14)
(3)
business development expenses
Business development
17
(15)
(64)
› Technology expenses are included in staff, software
Amortization of intangible assets
26
-
(13)
and .equipment and professional, legal and other
Other
107
(9)
234
purchased services
Total noninterest expense
$2,681
-%
4%
9 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights
Investment Services
F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S
3 Q 2 0
2 Q 2 0
3 Q 1 9
($ millions unless otherwise noted)
Total revenue by line of business:
Asset Servicing
$1,354
(7)%
(4)%
Pershing
538
(7)
(6)
Issuer Services
435
1
(7)
Treasury Services
323
(5)
4
Clearance and Collateral Management
277
(6)
(5)
Total revenue
2,927
(6)
(4)
Provision for credit losses
(10)
N/M
N/M
Noninterest expense
2,020
2
2
Income before taxes
$917
(6)%
(17)%
Pre-tax operating margin
31%
- bp
(463) bps
K E Y M E T R I C S
Foreign exchange and other trading revenue
$146
(18)%
(9)%
Securities lending revenue
37
(27)
(5)
Average loans
40,308
(7)
9
Average deposits
263,621
(2)
27
AUC/A at period end (tr)(a)
38.6
3
8
Market value of securities on loan at period end (bn)(b)
378
(2)
4
Pershing
Net new assets (U.S. platform) (bn)(c)
N/M
N/M
$12
Average active clearing accounts (U.S. platform)(thousands)
6,556
1
4
Clearance and Collateral Management
Average tri-party collateral mgmt. balances (tr)
$3.4
(4)%
(4)%
Asset Servicing down year-over-year primarily on lower interest rates, partially offset by higher client deposits and client volumes
Pershing down primarily on the impact of rate-driven money market fee waivers, partially offset by higher money market balances
Issuer Services down primarily on lower Depositary Receipts revenue
Treasury Services up primarily on higher client deposits and money market balances
Clearance and Collateral Management down primarily on lower investment income due to the 4Q19 sale of an equity investment
AUC/A of $38.6 trillion up primarily on higher market values, net new business, higher client inflows and the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar
Investment Services - Revenue Drivers
($ millions)
(4)%
1,411
1,354
3Q19
3Q20
A S S E T
S E R V I C I N G
(6)%
575
538
3Q19
3Q20
P E R S H I N G
(7)%
466
435
3Q19
3Q20
I S S U E R
S E R V I C E S
+4%
312
323
3Q19
3Q20
T R E A S U R Y
S E R V I C E S
(5)%
293
277
3Q19
3Q20
C L E A R A N C E A N D
C O L L A T E R A L
- Interest rates
- Money market fee
- Depositary Receipts
+ Client volumes
waivers
dividend fees
+ AUC/A
+ Money market balances
+ Corporate Trust new
+ Deposit balances
+ Clearing volumes
business
+ Liquidity services
Deposit balances
Liquidity services- Interest rates
Equity investment income - investment sold in 4Q19
Clearance volumes
Non-U.S.average tri-party repo balances
Deposit balances
Investment and Wealth Management
F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S
3 Q 2 0
2 Q 2 0
3 Q 1 9
($ millions unless otherwise noted)
Total revenue by line of business:
Investment Management
$641
3%
5%
Wealth Management
277
5
(1)
Total revenue
4
3
918
Provision for credit losses
N/M
N/M
12
Noninterest expense
661
-
12
Income before taxes
$245
11%
(17)%
Pre-tax operating margin
27%
166 bps
(671) bps
Adjusted pre-tax operating margin - non-GAAP(a)
29%
171 bps
(814) bps
K E Y M E T R I C S
Average loans
$11,503
(2)%
(4)%
Average deposits
17,570
-
25
Wealth Management client assets (bn)(b)
265
4
2
C H A N G E S I N A U M ( b n )( C )
3 Q 2 0
2 Q 2 0
3 Q 1 9
Beginning balance
$1,961
$1,796
$1,843
Equity
(4)
(2)
(4)
Fixed income
4
2
1
Liability-driven investments
(2)
(4)
14
Multi-asset and alternatives investments
(3)
-
(1)
Index
(3)
9
(3)
Cash
(10)
11
11
Total net (outflows) inflows
(5)
20
1
Net market impact
41
143
66
Net currency impact
2
(29)
44
Ending balance
$2,041
$1,961
$1,881
Investment Management up year-over-year primarily on the impact of hedging activities in 3Q19, higher market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and higher performance fees, partially offset by the impact of money market fee waivers
Wealth Management down primarily on lower net interest revenue and a shift to lower fee investment products, partially offset by higher market values
Noninterest expense up primarily on the net reduction of reserves for tax-related exposure for certain investment management funds in 3Q19
AUM of $2.0 trillion up primarily on higher market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and net inflows
Other Segment
F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S
3 Q 2 0
2 Q 2 0
3 Q 1 9
($ millions unless otherwise noted)
Fee revenue (loss)
$11
$29
$(5)
Net securities gains (losses)
9
9
(1)
Total fee and other revenue (loss)
20
38
(6)
Net interest (expense)
(25)
(36)
(80)
Total (loss) revenue
(5)
2
(86)
Provision for credit losses
7
(9)
(1)
Noninterest expense
-
39
25
(Loss) before taxes
$(12)
$(28)
Fee revenue increased year-over-year primarily reflecting higher corporate treasury activity and equity investment income
Net interest expense decreased year-over-year primarily reflecting the lease-related impairment of $70 million recorded in 3Q19 and corporate treasury activity
Operating leverage is the rate of increase (decrease) in total revenue less the rate of increase (decrease) in total noninterest expense.
See page 17 for corresponding reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.
Capital and Liquidity, Page 5
Regulatory capital ratios for September 30, 2020, are preliminary. For our CET1, Tier 1 capital and Total capital ratios, our effective capital ratios under the U.S. capital rules are the lower of the ratios as calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches, which for the periods presented was the Advanced Approaches.
Reflects the application of a new rule effective April 1, 2020, to exclude certain central bank placements. Also effective on April 1, 2020 was the temporary exclusion of U.S. Treasury securities from the leverage exposure used in the SLR calculation which increased our consolidated SLR by 78 basis points at Sept. 30, 2020 and 40 basis points at June 30, 2020.
Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP - excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See page 17 for corresponding reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.
Investment Services, Page 10
Current period is preliminary. Consists of AUC/A primarily from the Asset Servicing business and, to a lesser extent, the Clearance and Collateral Management, Issuer Services, Pershing and
Wealth Management businesses. Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.4 trillion at September 30, 2020, $1.3 trillion at June 30, 2020 and $1.4 trillion at September 30, 2019.
Represents the total amount of securities on loan in our agency securities lending program managed by the Investment Services business. Excludes securities for which BNY Mellon
acts as agent on behalf of CIBC Mellon clients, which totaled $62 billion at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and $66 billion at September 30, 2019.
(c) Net new assets represents net flows of assets (e.g., net cash deposits and net securities transfers) in customer accounts in Pershing LLC, a U.S. broker-dealer.
Investment and Wealth Management, Page 12
Net of distribution and servicing expense. See page 18 for corresponding reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.
Current period is preliminary. Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management business.
Current period is preliminary. Excludes securities lending cash management assets and assets managed in the Investment Services business.
Money Market Fee Waiver Impact
($ millions)
3 Q 2 0
2 Q 2 0
1 Q 2 0
Y T D 2 0
Investment services fees:
Asset servicing fees
$(1)
$ -
$ -
$(1)
Clearing services fees
(57)
(50)
(9)
(116)
Issuer services fees
(1)
(1)
-
(2)
Treasury services fees
(3)
(2)
-
(5)
Total investment services fees
(62)
(53)
(9)
(124)
Investment management and performance fees
(42)
(30)
(14)
(86)
Distribution and servicing revenue
(6)
(3)
-
(9)
Total fee and other revenue
(110)
(86)
(23)
(219)
Less: Distribution and servicing expense
9
7
-
16
Net impact of money market fee waivers
$(101)
$(79)
$(23)
$(203)
Impact to revenue by line of business: (a)
Asset Servicing
$(4)
$(1)
$ -
$(5)
Pershing
(73)
(60)
(9)
(142)
Issuer Services
(2)
(1)
-
(3)
Treasury Services
(1)
-
-
(1)
Investment Management
(28)
(24)
(14)
(66)
Wealth Management
(2)
-
-
(2)
Total impact to revenue by line of business
$(110)
$(86)
$(23)
$(219)
Return on Common Equity and Tangible Common Equity Reconciliation
($ millions)
Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation - GAAP Add: Amortization of intangible assets
Less: Tax impact of amortization of intangible assets
Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, excluding amortization of intangible assets - non-GAAP
BNY Mellon tangible common shareholders' equity at period end - non-GAAP
$21,800
$20,650
$18,988
Period-end common shares outstanding (in thousands)
886,136
885,862
922,199
Book value per common share - GAAP
$45.58
$44.21
$40.75
Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP
$24.60
$23.31
$20.59
Pre-tax Operating Margin Reconciliation - Investment and Wealth Management Business
($ millions)
3 Q 2 0
2 Q 2 0
3 Q 1 9
Income before income taxes - GAAP
$245
$221
$295
Total revenue - GAAP
$918
$886
$887
Less: Distribution and servicing expense
85
86
98
Adjusted total revenue, net of distribution and servicing expense - non-GAAP
$833
$800
$789
Pre-tax operating margin - GAAP (a)
27%
25%
33%
Adjusted pre-tax operating margin, net of distribution and servicing expense - non-GAAP(a)
29%
28%
37%
Cautionary Statement
A number of statements in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's (the "Corporation") presentations, the accompanying slides and the responses to your questions are "forward-looking statements." Words such as "estimate," "forecast," "project," "anticipate," "likely," "target," "expect," "intend," "continue," "seek," "believe," "plan," "goal," "could," "should," "would," "may," "might," "will," "strategy," "synergies," "opportunities," "trends," "future", "potentially", "outlook" and words of similar meaning may signify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, the Corporation's expectations regarding: capital plans, strategic priorities, financial goals, organic growth, performance, organizational quality and efficiency, investments, including in technology and product development, capabilities, resiliency, revenue, net interest revenue, money market fee waivers, fees, expenses, cost discipline, sustainable growth, company management, deposits, interest rates and yield curves, securities portfolio, taxes, business opportunities, divestments, volatility, preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios and statements regarding the Corporation's aspirations, as well as the Corporation's overall plans, strategies, goals, objectives, expectations, outlooks, estimates, intentions, targets, opportunities, focus and initiatives, including the potential effects of the coronavirus pandemic on any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control).
Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the "Second Quarter 2020 Form 10-Q") and the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") and in other filings of the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Statements about the effects of the current and near-term market and macroeconomic outlook on the Corporation, including on its business, operations, financial performance and prospects, may constitute forward-looking statements, and are based on assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control), including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on the Corporation, its clients, customers and third
parties. Preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios are subject to change, possibly materially, as the Corporation completes its Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2020. All forward- looking statements speak only as of October 16, 2020, and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For additional information regarding the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's SEC filings available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.
Non-GAAP Measures: In this presentation we discuss certain non-GAAP measures in detailing the Corporation's performance, which exclude certain items or otherwise include components that differ from GAAP. We believe these measures are useful to the investment community in analyzing the financial results and trends of ongoing operations. We believe they facilitate comparisons with prior periods and reflect the principal basis on which the Corporation's management monitors financial performance. Additional disclosures relating to non-GAAP measures are contained in the Corporation's reports filed with the SEC, including the Second Quarter 2020 Form 10-Q and the 2019 Annual Report, and are available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.
