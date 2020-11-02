Bank of New York Mellon : Financial Highlights (PDF) 0 11/02/2020 | 05:50pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 2 0 3Q20 Financial Highlights RevenueEPS › Revenue relatively flat year-over-year despite low rate $3.85 billion Pre-tax income $1.16 billion Returns ROE: 8.7% ROTCE: 16.7%(a) $0.98 Pre-tax margin 30% Capital ratios CET1: 13.0% Tier 1 Leverage: 6.5% environment and associated money market fee waivers › Both Investment Services ("IS") and Investment and Wealth Management ("I&WM") benefited from market appreciation, robust client activity and higher balances across businesses › Provision for credit losses of $9 million; no net charge- offs and stable nonperforming assets › Returned $0.3 billion to common shareholders in dividends › Accreting substantial capital with increases in both CET1 and Tier 1 Leverage ratios Represents a non-GAAP measure. See page 17 for corresponding reconciliation of ROTCE.

2 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights 3Q20 Key Financial Trends I S r e v e n u e I & W M r e v e n u e N o n i n t e r e s t e x p e n s e ($ millions) ($ millions) 3% of increase ($ millions) (4)% driven by 3Q19 +4% +3% tax-related reserve reduction 3,057 3,107 2,927 2,590 2,686 2,681 Net interest 761 768 918 681 887 886 revenue Net interest 49 48 47 revenue Total fee and 2,296 2,339 2,246 Total fee and 838 838 871 other revenue other revenue 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 P r e - t a x i n c o m e E P S R O T C E(a) / R O E ($ millions) ($) (%) (10)% (8)% (472) bps 1,287 1,181 1,157 50 1.07 1.01 0.98 21.4 18.5 20 33% 45 16.7 29% 30% 40 10.6 15 35 9.4 Pre-tax 30 8.7 25 10 operating 20 ROE margin 15 5 10 5 0 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 0 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 (a) Represents a non-GAAPmeasure. See page 17 for corresponding reconciliation of ROTCE. 3 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights 3Q20 Financial Highlights ($ millions, except per share data) 3 Q 2 0 2 Q 2 0 3 Q 1 9 T O T A L R E V E N U E $3,847 (4)% -% Fee revenue 3,108 (2) (1) Net interest revenue 703 (10) (4) Provision for credit losses 9 N/M N/M Noninterest expense 2,681 - 4 Income before income taxes 1,157 (2) (10) Net income applicable to common shareholders $876 (3)% (13)% E A R N I N G S P E R C O M M O N S H A R E $0.98 (3)% (8)% Operating leverage (a) (388) bps (388) bps Pre-tax operating margin 30% 63 bps (324) bps Return on common equity (annualized) 8.7% (69) bps (185) bps Return on tangible common equity - non-GAAP(annualized) (b) 16.7% (184) bps (472) bps Notable items impacting 3Q19 Increase / (decrease) Revenue Expense EPS 3Q19 (70) (74) $0.01 Note: See page 15 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes. 4 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights 3Q19 included a lease-related impairment which negatively impacted net interest revenue and a net reduction of reserves for tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds benefiting expenses Capital and Liquidity 3 Q 2 0 2 Q 2 0 3 Q 1 9 Consolidated regulatory capital ratios: (a) Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio 13.0% 12.6% 11.1% Tier 1 capital ratio 15.7 15.4 13.2 Total capital ratio 16.6 16.3 14.0 Tier 1 leverage ratio 6.5 6.2 6.5 Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR") 8.5(b) 8.2(b) 6.0 Average liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") 111% 112% 117% Book value per common share $45.58 $44.21 $40.75 Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP(c) $24.60 $23.31 $20.59 Cash dividends per common share $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 886,136 885,862 922,199 Note: See page 15 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes. 5 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Net Interest Revenue D R I V E R S O F S E Q U E N T I A L N I R C H A N G E USD LIBOR AVERAGE ($ millions) (%) 0.61 (10)% 0.36 0.16 0.25 780 + Benefit of + Day + Benefit of 1m 3m higher count, lower 703 securities hedging funding - Impact of US TREASURY AVERAGE balances and other and lower (%) 0.68 and deposit interest balance rates rates on 0.64 sheet mix 0.35 interest- earning 0.19 0.27 assets 0.14 2Y 5Y 10Y 2Q20 3Q20 2Q20 3Q20 6 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Balance Sheet Trends AV E R A G E D E P O S I T S ($ billions) +23% (1)% 283 279 226 0.98% 211 212 Interest-bearing 177 deposits (0.03)% (0.05)% Noninterest-bearing 49 72 68 deposits 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 Interest-bearing deposits rate 180 160 140 120(b) Non-HQLA100 80 60 40 High Quality Liquid Assets ("HQLA")20 0 AV E R A G E S E C U R I T I E S(a) ($ billions) +29% +6% 5 164 155 4.5 32 33 4 127 3.5 22 3 2.25% 2.5 1.50% 2 1.28% 1.5 105 123 130 1 0.5 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 0 Average securities portfolio rate Note: May not foot due to rounding. (a) Average securities include trading securities which are primarily non-HQLA. Excluding these, non-HQLA securities were $16 billion, $26 billion and $26 billion in 3Q19, 2Q20 and 3Q20, respectively. (b) Non-HQLA in 2Q20 included approximately $4 billion of CP and CDs purchased from money market funds, majority of which has since matured. 7 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Credit Risk Profile AV E R A G E I N T E R E S T - E A R N I N G A S S E T S ($ billions) +22% -% 358 358 L O A N S (a) 57 54 ( $ 5 5 b n ) 294 Overdrafts and other 12% Loans 51 Commercial 4% 155 CRE 11% 164 Securities 127 Financial institutions 20% Margin loans 24% Cash/ 116 146 140 Wealth management & Reverse repo 29% Other residential mtges 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 3Q20 Preliminary data as of 9/30/20. May not foot due to rounding.

8 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Well collateralized with assets under custody

$1.0bn services and other; $0.7bn manufacturing; $0.2bn energy and utilities

93% exposure is investment grade

75% secured loans, predominantly office and residential

Unsecured consists of predominantly investment grade REITs and real estate operating companies

Concentrated in NY Metro area

Mostly secured, 95% exposure is investment grade; 89% due <1 year

$6.1bn banks; $2.8bn securities industry

Collateralized with marketable securities in excess of 100% of loan value

Secured by marketable securities and/or residential property

Net recoveries; limited forbearance requests Noninterest Expense ($ millions) 3 Q 2 0 2 Q 2 0 3 Q 1 9 › Noninterest expenses up 4% year-over-year, 3% of which was driven by the 3Q19 tax-related reserve Staff $1,466 -% (1)% reduction Professional, legal and other purchased services 355 5 12 Software and equipment 340 (1) 10 › The remainder of the increase primarily reflects Net occupancy 136 (1) (1) continued investments in technology, higher professional, legal and other purchased services Sub-custodian and clearing 119 (1) 7 expense and the unfavorable impact of a weaker Distribution and servicing 85 - (12) U.S. dollar, partially offset by lower staff and Bank assessment charges 30 (14) (3) business development expenses Business development 17 (15) (64) › Technology expenses are included in staff, software Amortization of intangible assets 26 - (13) and .equipment and professional, legal and other Other 107 (9) 234 purchased services Total noninterest expense $2,681 -% 4% 9 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Investment Services F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S 3 Q 2 0 2 Q 2 0 3 Q 1 9 ($ millions unless otherwise noted) Total revenue by line of business: Asset Servicing $1,354 (7)% (4)% Pershing 538 (7) (6) Issuer Services 435 1 (7) Treasury Services 323 (5) 4 Clearance and Collateral Management 277 (6) (5) Total revenue 2,927 (6) (4) Provision for credit losses (10) N/M N/M Noninterest expense 2,020 2 2 Income before taxes $917 (6)% (17)% Pre-tax operating margin 31% - bp (463) bps K E Y M E T R I C S Foreign exchange and other trading revenue $146 (18)% (9)% Securities lending revenue 37 (27) (5) Average loans 40,308 (7) 9 Average deposits 263,621 (2) 27 AUC/A at period end (tr) (a) 38.6 3 8 Market value of securities on loan at period end (bn) (b) 378 (2) 4 Pershing Net new assets (U.S. platform) (bn) (c) N/M N/M $12 Average active clearing accounts (U.S. platform) (thousands) 6,556 1 4 Clearance and Collateral Management Average tri-party collateral mgmt. balances (tr) $3.4 (4)% (4)% Note: See page 15 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes. 10 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Asset Servicing down year-over-year primarily on lower interest rates, partially offset by higher client deposits and client volumes

year-over-year primarily on lower interest rates, partially offset by higher client deposits and client volumes Pershing down primarily on the impact of rate-driven money market fee waivers, partially offset by higher money market balances

rate-driven money market fee waivers, partially offset by higher money market balances Issuer Services down primarily on lower Depositary Receipts revenue

Treasury Services up primarily on higher client deposits and money market balances

Clearance and Collateral Management down primarily on lower investment income due to the 4Q19 sale of an equity investment

AUC/A of $38.6 trillion up primarily on higher market values, net new business, higher client inflows and the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar Investment Services - Revenue Drivers ($ millions) (4)% 1,411 1,354 3Q19 3Q20 A S S E T S E R V I C I N G (6)% 575 538 3Q19 3Q20 P E R S H I N G (7)% 466 435 3Q19 3Q20 I S S U E R S E R V I C E S +4% 312 323 3Q19 3Q20 T R E A S U R Y S E R V I C E S (5)% 293 277 3Q19 3Q20 C L E A R A N C E A N D C O L L A T E R A L - Interest rates - Money market fee - Depositary Receipts + Client volumes waivers dividend fees + AUC/A + Money market balances + Corporate Trust new + Deposit balances + Clearing volumes business + Liquidity services Note: Graphs not to scale. 11 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Deposit balances

Liquidity services - Interest rates Equity investment income - investment sold in 4Q19

Clearance volumes Non-U.S. average tri-party repo balances

average tri-party repo balances Deposit balances Investment and Wealth Management F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S 3 Q 2 0 2 Q 2 0 3 Q 1 9 ($ millions unless otherwise noted) Total revenue by line of business: Investment Management $641 3% 5% Wealth Management 277 5 (1) Total revenue 4 3 918 Provision for credit losses N/M N/M 12 Noninterest expense 661 - 12 Income before taxes $245 11% (17)% Pre-tax operating margin 27% 166 bps (671) bps Adjusted pre-tax operating margin - non-GAAP(a) 29% 171 bps (814) bps K E Y M E T R I C S Average loans $11,503 (2)% (4)% Average deposits 17,570 - 25 Wealth Management client assets (bn) (b) 265 4 2 C H A N G E S I N A U M ( b n ) ( C ) 3 Q 2 0 2 Q 2 0 3 Q 1 9 Beginning balance $1,961 $1,796 $1,843 Equity (4) (2) (4) Fixed income 4 2 1 Liability-driven investments (2) (4) 14 Multi-asset and alternatives investments (3) - (1) Index (3) 9 (3) Cash (10) 11 11 Total net (outflows) inflows (5) 20 1 Net market impact 41 143 66 Net currency impact 2 (29) 44 Ending balance $2,041 $1,961 $1,881 Note: See page 15 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes. 12 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Investment Management up year-over-year primarily on the impact of hedging activities in 3Q19, higher market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and higher performance fees, partially offset by the impact of money market fee waivers

year-over-year primarily on the impact of hedging activities in 3Q19, higher market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and higher performance fees, partially offset by the impact of money market fee waivers Wealth Management down primarily on lower net interest revenue and a shift to lower fee investment products, partially offset by higher market values

Noninterest expense up primarily on the net reduction of reserves for tax-related exposure for certain investment management funds in 3Q19

tax-related exposure for certain investment management funds in 3Q19 AUM of $2.0 trillion up primarily on higher market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and net inflows Other Segment F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S 3 Q 2 0 2 Q 2 0 3 Q 1 9 ($ millions unless otherwise noted) Fee revenue (loss) $11 $29 $(5) Net securities gains (losses) 9 9 (1) Total fee and other revenue (loss) 20 38 (6) Net interest (expense) (25) (36) (80) Total (loss) revenue (5) 2 (86) Provision for credit losses 7 (9) (1) Noninterest expense - 39 25 (Loss) before taxes $(12) $(28) $(110) 13 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Fee revenue increased year-over-year primarily reflecting higher corporate treasury activity and equity investment income

year-over-year primarily reflecting higher corporate treasury activity and equity investment income Net interest expense decreased year-over-year primarily reflecting the lease-related impairment of $70 million recorded in 3Q19 and corporate treasury activity

year-over-year primarily reflecting the lease-related impairment of $70 million recorded in 3Q19 and corporate treasury activity Noninterest expense decreased year-over-year reflecting lower staff expense Appendix Footnotes 3Q20 Financial Highlights, Page 4 Operating leverage is the rate of increase (decrease) in total revenue less the rate of increase (decrease) in total noninterest expense. See page 17 for corresponding reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure. Capital and Liquidity, Page 5 Regulatory capital ratios for September 30, 2020, are preliminary. For our CET1, Tier 1 capital and Total capital ratios, our effective capital ratios under the U.S. capital rules are the lower of the ratios as calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches, which for the periods presented was the Advanced Approaches. Reflects the application of a new rule effective April 1, 2020, to exclude certain central bank placements. Also effective on April 1, 2020 was the temporary exclusion of U.S. Treasury securities from the leverage exposure used in the SLR calculation which increased our consolidated SLR by 78 basis points at Sept. 30, 2020 and 40 basis points at June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP - excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See page 17 for corresponding reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure. Investment Services, Page 10 Current period is preliminary. Consists of AUC/A primarily from the Asset Servicing business and, to a lesser extent, the Clearance and Collateral Management, Issuer Services, Pershing and

Wealth Management businesses. Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.4 trillion at September 30, 2020, $1.3 trillion at June 30, 2020 and $1.4 trillion at September 30, 2019. Represents the total amount of securities on loan in our agency securities lending program managed by the Investment Services business. Excludes securities for which BNY Mellon acts as agent on behalf of CIBC Mellon clients, which totaled $62 billion at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and $66 billion at September 30, 2019. (c) Net new assets represents net flows of assets (e.g., net cash deposits and net securities transfers) in customer accounts in Pershing LLC, a U.S. broker-dealer. Investment and Wealth Management, Page 12 Net of distribution and servicing expense. See page 18 for corresponding reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure. Current period is preliminary. Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management business. Current period is preliminary. Excludes securities lending cash management assets and assets managed in the Investment Services business. 15 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Money Market Fee Waiver Impact ($ millions) 3 Q 2 0 2 Q 2 0 1 Q 2 0 Y T D 2 0 Investment services fees: Asset servicing fees $(1) $ - $ - $(1) Clearing services fees (57) (50) (9) (116) Issuer services fees (1) (1) - (2) Treasury services fees (3) (2) - (5) Total investment services fees (62) (53) (9) (124) Investment management and performance fees (42) (30) (14) (86) Distribution and servicing revenue (6) (3) - (9) Total fee and other revenue (110) (86) (23) (219) Less: Distribution and servicing expense 9 7 - 16 Net impact of money market fee waivers $(101) $(79) $(23) $(203) Impact to revenue by line of business: (a) Asset Servicing $(4) $(1) $ - $(5) Pershing (73) (60) (9) (142) Issuer Services (2) (1) - (3) Treasury Services (1) - - (1) Investment Management (28) (24) (14) (66) Wealth Management (2) - - (2) Total impact to revenue by line of business $(110) $(86) $(23) $(219) (a) The line of business revenue for management reporting purposes reflects the impact of revenue transferred between the businesses. 16 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Return on Common Equity and Tangible Common Equity Reconciliation ($ millions) Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation - GAAP Add: Amortization of intangible assets Less: Tax impact of amortization of intangible assets Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, excluding amortization of intangible assets - non-GAAP Average common shareholders' equity Less: Average goodwill Average intangible assets Add: Deferred tax liability - tax deductible goodwill Deferred tax liability - intangible assets Average tangible common shareholders' equity - non-GAAP Return on common equity (annualized) - GAAP Return on tangible common equity (annualized) - non-GAAP 3 Q 2 0 2 Q 2 0 3 Q 1 9 $876 $901 $1,002 26 26 30 7 6 7 $895 $921 $1,025 $39,924 $38,476 $37,597 17,357 17,243 17,267 3,039 3,058 3,141 1,132 1,119 1,103 666 664 679 $21,326 $19,958 $18,971 8.7% 9.4% 10.6% 16.7% 18.5% 21.4% Book Value and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Reconciliation ($ millions, except common shares) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 BNY Mellon shareholders' equity at period end - GAAP $44,917 $43,697 $41,120 Less: Preferred stock 4,532 4,532 3,542 BNY Mellon common shareholders' equity at period end - GAAP 40,385 39,165 37,578 Less: Goodwill 17,357 17,253 17,248 Intangible assets 3,026 3,045 3,124 Add: Deferred tax liability - tax deductible goodwill 1,132 1,119 1,103 Deferred tax liability - intangible assets 666 664 679 BNY Mellon tangible common shareholders' equity at period end - non-GAAP $21,800 $20,650 $18,988 Period-end common shares outstanding (in thousands) 886,136 885,862 922,199 Book value per common share - GAAP $45.58 $44.21 $40.75 Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP $24.60 $23.31 $20.59 17 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Pre-tax Operating Margin Reconciliation - Investment and Wealth Management Business ($ millions) 3 Q 2 0 2 Q 2 0 3 Q 1 9 Income before income taxes - GAAP $245 $221 $295 Total revenue - GAAP $918 $886 $887 Less: Distribution and servicing expense 85 86 98 Adjusted total revenue, net of distribution and servicing expense - non-GAAP $833 $800 $789 Pre-tax operating margin - GAAP (a) 27% 25% 33% Adjusted pre-tax operating margin, net of distribution and servicing expense - non-GAAP(a) 29% 28% 37% (a) Income before income taxes divided by total revenue. 18 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Cautionary Statement A number of statements in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's (the "Corporation") presentations, the accompanying slides and the responses to your questions are "forward-looking statements." Words such as "estimate," "forecast," "project," "anticipate," "likely," "target," "expect," "intend," "continue," "seek," "believe," "plan," "goal," "could," "should," "would," "may," "might," "will," "strategy," "synergies," "opportunities," "trends," "future", "potentially", "outlook" and words of similar meaning may signify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, the Corporation's expectations regarding: capital plans, strategic priorities, financial goals, organic growth, performance, organizational quality and efficiency, investments, including in technology and product development, capabilities, resiliency, revenue, net interest revenue, money market fee waivers, fees, expenses, cost discipline, sustainable growth, company management, deposits, interest rates and yield curves, securities portfolio, taxes, business opportunities, divestments, volatility, preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios and statements regarding the Corporation's aspirations, as well as the Corporation's overall plans, strategies, goals, objectives, expectations, outlooks, estimates, intentions, targets, opportunities, focus and initiatives, including the potential effects of the coronavirus pandemic on any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control). Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the "Second Quarter 2020 Form 10-Q") and the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") and in other filings of the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Statements about the effects of the current and near-term market and macroeconomic outlook on the Corporation, including on its business, operations, financial performance and prospects, may constitute forward-looking statements, and are based on assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control), including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on the Corporation, its clients, customers and third parties. Preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios are subject to change, possibly materially, as the Corporation completes its Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2020. All forward- looking statements speak only as of October 16, 2020, and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For additional information regarding the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's SEC filings available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations. Non-GAAP Measures: In this presentation we discuss certain non-GAAP measures in detailing the Corporation's performance, which exclude certain items or otherwise include components that differ from GAAP. We believe these measures are useful to the investment community in analyzing the financial results and trends of ongoing operations. We believe they facilitate comparisons with prior periods and reflect the principal basis on which the Corporation's management monitors financial performance. Additional disclosures relating to non-GAAP measures are contained in the Corporation's reports filed with the SEC, including the Second Quarter 2020 Form 10-Q and the 2019 Annual Report, and are available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations. 19 Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Highlights Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 22:49:05 UTC

0 All news about BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 05:50p BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Financial Highlights (PDF) PU 05:50p BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Financial Supplement (PDF) PU 10/27 BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 10/26 BNY MELLON : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $582.5 Million of Depositar.. PR 10/26 BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 10/22 EXCLUSIVE : Wells Fargo explores sale of asset management business - sources RE 10/22 BNY MELLON : to Speak at the 39th Annual BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conf.. PR 10/20 ALCENTRA : Adds To Senior Leadership In North America PR 10/16 Financials Flat On Mixed Week For Earnings -- Financials Roundup DJ 10/16 Navistar, Bank of New York Mellon rise; Schlumberger falls AQ