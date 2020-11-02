Bank of New York Mellon : Financial Supplement (PDF) 0 11/02/2020 | 05:50pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Financial Supplement Third Quarter 2020 Table of Contents Consolidated Results Page Consolidated Financial Highlights 3 Condensed Consolidated Income Statement 4 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet 5 Fee and Other Revenue 6 Average Balances and Interest Rates 7 Capital and Liquidity 8 Business Segment Results Investment Services Business 9 Investment and Wealth Management Business 11 AUM by Product, AUM Flows and Wealth Management Client Assets 12 Other Segment 13 Other Securities Portfolio 14 Allowance for Credit Losses and Nonperforming Assets 15 Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures 16 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in millions, except per common share amounts, or unless otherwise 3Q20 vs. YTD20 vs. noted) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q20 3Q19 YTD20 YTD19 YTD19 Selected income statement data Fee revenue $ 3,108 $ 3,167 $ 3,323 $ 3,971 $ 3,129 (2)% (1)% $ 9,598 $ 9,265 4 % Net securities gains (losses) 9 9 9 (25) (1) N/M N/M 27 7 N/M Total fee and other revenue 3,117 3,176 3,332 3,946 3,128 (2) - 9,625 9,272 4 Income (loss) from consolidated investment management funds 27 54 (38) 17 3 N/M N/M 43 39 N/M Net interest revenue 703 780 814 815 730 (10) (4) 2,297 2,373 (3) Total revenue 3,847 4,010 4,108 4,778 3,861 (4) - 11,965 11,684 2 Provision for credit losses 9 143 169 (8) (16) N/M N/M 321 (17) N/M Noninterest expense 2,681 2,686 2,712 2,964 2,590 - 4 8,079 7,936 2 Income before income taxes 1,157 1,181 1,227 1,822 1,287 (2) (10) 3,565 3,765 (5) Provision for income taxes 213 216 265 373 246 (1) (13) 694 747 (7) Net income $ 944 $ 965 $ 962 $ 1,449 $ 1,041 (2)% (9)% $ 2,871 $ 3,018 (5)% Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York $ 876 $ 901 $ 944 $ 1,391 $ 1,002 (3)% (13)% $ 2,721 $ 2,881 (6)% Mellon Corporation Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.98 $ 1.01 $ 1.05 $ 1.52 $ 1.07 (3)% (8)% $ 3.04 $ 3.01 1 % Average common shares and equivalents outstanding - diluted (in thousands) 891,069 890,561 896,689 914,739 935,677 - % (5)% 892,793 951,876 (6)% Financial ratios(Returns are annualized) Pre-tax operating margin 30 % 29 % 30 % 38 % 33 % 30 % 32 % Return on common equity 8.7 % 9.4 % 10.1 % 14.6 % 10.6 % 9.4 % 10.3 % Return on tangible common equity - Non-GAAP(a) 16.7 % 18.5 % 20.4 % 29.3 % 21.4 % 18.5 % 21.1 % Non-U.S. revenue as a percentage of total revenue 37 % 36 % 36 % 31 % 37 % 37 % 36 % Period end Assets under custody and/or administration ("AUC/A") (in trillions) (b) $ 38.6 $ 37.3 $ 35.2 $ 37.1 $ 35.8 3 % 8 % Assets under management ("AUM") (in trillions) $ 2.04 $ 1.96 $ 1.80 $ 1.91 $ 1.88 4 % 9 % Full-time employees 48,600 48,300 47,900 48,400 48,700 1 % - % Book value per common share $ 45.58 $ 44.21 $ 42.47 $ 42.12 $ 40.75 Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP(a) $ 24.60 $ 23.31 $ 21.53 $ 21.33 $ 20.59 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 Common dividend payout ratio 32 % 31 % 30 % 20 % 29 % Closing stock price per common share $ 34.34 $ 38.65 $ 33.68 $ 50.33 $ 45.21 Market capitalization $ 30,430 $ 34,239 $ 29,822 $ 45,331 $ 41,693 Common shares outstanding (in thousands) 886,136 885,862 885,443 900,683 922,199 Capital ratios at period end(c) Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio 13.0 % 12.6 % 11.3 % 11.5 % 11.1 % Tier 1 capital ratio 15.7 % 15.4 % 13.5 % 13.7 % 13.2 % Total capital ratio 16.6 % 16.3 % 14.3 % 14.4 % 14.0 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 6.5 % 6.2 % 6.0 % 6.6 % 6.5 % Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR") 8.5 % 8.2 % 5.6 % 6.1 % 6.0 % Non-GAAP information, for all periods presented, excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See "Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" beginning on page 16 for the reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures. Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.4 trillion at Sept. 30, 2020, $1.3 trillion at June 30, 2020, $1.2 trillion at March 31, 2020, $1.5 trillion at Dec. 31, 2019 and $1.4 trillion at Sept. 30, 2019. Regulatory capital ratios for Sept. 30, 2020 are preliminary. For our CET1, Tier 1 capital and Total capital ratios, our effective capital ratios under the U.S. capital rules are the lower of the ratios as calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches, which for Sept. 30,2020, June 30, 2020, Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2019, was the Advanced Approaches, and for March 31, 2020 was the Standardized Approach for the CET1 and Tier 1 capital ratios and the Advanced Approaches for the Total capital ratio. N/M - Not meaningful. 3 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; common shares in 3Q20 vs. YTD20 vs. thousands) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q20 3Q19 YTD20 YTD19 YTD19 Revenue Investment services fees: Asset servicing fees $ 1,168 $ 1,173 $ 1,159 $ 1,148 $ 1,152 - % 1 % $ 3,500 $ 3,415 2 % Clearing services fees 397 431 470 421 419 (8) (5) 1,298 1,227 6 Issuer services fees 295 277 263 264 324 6 (9) 835 866 (4) Treasury services fees 152 144 149 147 140 6 9 445 412 8 Total investment services fees 2,012 2,025 2,041 1,980 2,035 (1) (1) 6,078 5,920 3 Investment management and performance fees 835 786 862 883 832 6 - 2,483 2,506 (1) Foreign exchange and other trading revenue 137 166 319 168 150 (17) (9) 622 486 28 Financing-related fees 49 58 59 46 49 (16) - 166 150 11 Distribution and servicing 29 27 31 34 33 7 (12) 87 95 (8) Investment and other income 46 105 11 860 30 N/M N/M 162 108 N/M Total fee revenue 3,108 3,167 3,323 3,971 3,129 (2) (1) 9,598 9,265 4 Net securities gains (losses) 9 9 9 (25) (1) N/M N/M 27 7 N/M Total fee and other revenue 3,117 3,176 3,332 3,946 3,128 (2) - 9,625 9,272 4 Income (loss) from consolidated investment management funds 27 54 (38) 17 3 N/M N/M 43 39 N/M Net interest revenue 703 780 814 815 730 (10) (4) 2,297 2,373 (3) Total revenue 3,847 4,010 4,108 4,778 3,861 (4) - 11,965 11,684 2 Provision for credit losses 9 143 169 (8) (16) N/M N/M 321 (17) N/M Noninterest expense Staff 1,466 1,464 1,482 1,639 1,479 - (1) 4,412 4,424 - Professional, legal and other purchased services 355 337 330 367 316 5 12 1,022 978 4 Software and equipment 340 345 326 326 309 (1) 10 1,011 896 13 Net occupancy 136 137 135 151 138 (1) (1) 408 413 (1) Sub-custodian and clearing 119 120 105 119 111 (1) 7 344 331 4 Distribution and servicing 85 85 91 92 97 - (12) 261 282 (7) Bank assessment charges 30 35 35 32 31 (14) (3) 100 93 8 Business development 17 20 42 65 47 (15) (64) 79 148 (47) Amortization of intangible assets 26 26 26 28 30 - (13) 78 89 (12) Other 107 117 140 145 32 (9) 234 364 282 29 Total noninterest expense 2,681 2,686 2,712 2,964 2,590 - 4 8,079 7,936 2 Income before income taxes 1,157 1,181 1,227 1,822 1,287 (2) (10) 3,565 3,765 (5) Provision for income taxes 213 216 265 373 246 (1) (13) 694 747 (7) Net income 944 965 962 1,449 1,041 (2) (9) 2,871 3,018 (5) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (7) (15) 18 (9) (3) N/M N/M (4) (17) N/M Preferred stock dividends (61) (49) (36) (49) (36) N/M N/M (146) (120) N/M Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York $ 876 $ 901 $ 944 $ 1,391 $ 1,002 (3)% (13)% $ 2,721 $ 2,881 (6)% Mellon Corporation Average common shares and equivalents outstanding: Basic 889,499 889,020 894,122 911,324 933,264 - % (5)% 891,050 949,035 (6)% Diluted 891,069 890,561 896,689 914,739 935,677 - % (5)% 892,793 951,876 (6)% Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.98 $ 1.01 $ 1.05 $ 1.52 $ 1.07 (3)% (8)% $ 3.05 $ 3.02 1 % Diluted $ 0.98 $ 1.01 $ 1.05 $ 1.52 $ 1.07 (3)% (8)% $ 3.04 $ 3.01 1 % N/M - Not meaningful. 4 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 2020 2019 (in millions) Sept. 30 June 30 March 31 Dec. 31 Sept. 30 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 4,104 $ 4,776 $ 5,091 $ 4,830 $ 6,718 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other central banks 106,185 112,728 146,535 95,042 73,811 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 19,027 18,045 22,672 14,811 15,417 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 29,647 36,638 27,363 30,182 43,723 Securities 155,339 154,682 139,273 123,033 122,340 Trading assets 13,074 14,150 12,918 13,571 10,180 Loans 55,491 55,397 62,368 54,953 54,881 Allowance for loan losses (325) (302) (140) (122) (127) Net loans 55,166 55,095 62,228 54,831 54,754 Premises and equipment 3,617 3,598 3,514 3,625 3,149 Accrued interest receivable 489 540 576 624 596 Goodwill 17,357 17,253 17,240 17,386 17,248 Intangible assets 3,026 3,045 3,070 3,107 3,124 Other assets 20,779 21,306 27,446 20,221 21,727 Subtotal assets of operations 427,810 441,856 467,926 381,263 372,787 Assets of consolidated investment management funds, at fair value 588 460 229 245 381 Total assets $ 428,398 $ 442,316 $ 468,155 $ 381,508 $ 373,168 Liabilities Deposits $ 296,312 $ 305,470 $ 336,717 $ 259,466 $ 249,660 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 15,907 14,512 13,128 11,401 11,796 Trading liabilities 6,084 5,595 6,625 4,841 4,756 Payables to customers and broker-dealers 23,514 25,012 24,016 18,758 18,364 Commercial paper 671 665 1,121 3,959 3,538 Other borrowed funds 420 1,628 1,544 599 820 Accrued taxes and other expenses 5,347 5,029 4,705 5,642 5,081 Other liabilities 8,671 12,869 11,425 7,612 9,796 Long-term debt 26,121 27,566 27,494 27,501 27,872 Subtotal liabilities of operations 383,047 398,346 426,775 339,779 331,683 Liabilities of consolidated investment management funds, at fair value 4 4 1 1 15 Total liabilities 383,051 398,350 426,776 339,780 331,698 Temporary equity Redeemable noncontrolling interests 179 157 140 143 147 Permanent equity Preferred stock 4,532 4,532 3,542 3,542 3,542 Common stock 14 14 14 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 27,741 27,702 27,644 27,515 27,471 Retained earnings 33,821 33,224 32,601 31,894 30,789 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,359) (1,943) (2,827) (2,638) (2,893) Less: Treasury stock, at cost (19,832) (19,832) (19,829) (18,844) (17,803) Total The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shareholders' equity 44,917 43,697 41,145 41,483 41,120 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment management funds 251 112 94 102 203 Total permanent equity 45,168 43,809 41,239 41,585 41,323 Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity $ 428,398 $ 442,316 $ 468,155 $ 381,508 $ 373,168 5 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION FEE AND OTHER REVENUE 3Q20 vs. YTD20 vs. (dollars in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q20 3Q19 YTD20 YTD19 YTD19 Investment services fees: Asset servicing fees (a) $ 1,128 $ 1,117 $ 1,108 $ 1,104 $ 1,109 1 % 2 % $ 3,353 $ 3,280 2 % Securities lending revenue 40 56 51 44 43 (29) (7) 147 135 9 Clearing services fees (b) 397 431 470 421 419 (8) (5) 1,298 1,227 6 Issuer services fees 295 277 263 264 324 6 (9) 835 866 (4) Treasury services fees 152 144 149 147 140 6 9 445 412 8 Total investment services fees 2,012 2,025 2,041 1,980 2,035 (1) (1) 6,078 5,920 3 Investment management and performance fees (c): Investment management fees 828 781 812 835 830 6 - 2,421 2,471 (2) Performance fees 7 5 50 48 2 N/M N/M 62 35 77 Total investment management and performance fees (d) 835 786 862 883 832 6 - 2,483 2,506 (1) Foreign exchange and other trading revenue: Foreign exchange 151 174 253 138 129 (13) 17 578 439 32 Other trading (loss) revenue (14) (8) 66 30 21 N/M N/M 44 47 N/M Total foreign exchange and other trading revenue 137 166 319 168 150 (17) (9) 622 486 28 Financing-related fees 49 58 59 46 49 (16) - 166 150 11 Distribution and servicing 29 27 31 34 33 7 (12) 87 95 (8) Investment and other income: Corporate/bank-owned life insurance 33 36 36 43 33 N/M N/M 105 95 N/M Expense reimbursements from joint venture 23 19 21 20 21 N/M N/M 63 59 N/M Asset-related gains 4 3 4 815 2 N/M N/M 11 4 N/M Seed capital gains (losses) (c) 9 23 (31) 4 - N/M N/M 1 10 N/M Other (loss) income (23) 24 (19) (22) (26) N/M N/M (18) (60) N/M Total investment and other income (c) 46 105 11 860 30 N/M N/M 162 108 N/M Total fee revenue 3,108 3,167 3,323 3,971 3,129 (2) (1) 9,598 9,265 4 Net securities gains (losses) 9 9 9 (25) (1) N/M N/M 27 7 N/M Total fee and other revenue $ 3,117 $ 3,176 $ 3,332 $ 3,946 $ 3,128 (2)% - % $ 9,625 $ 9,272 4 % Asset servicing fees include the fees from the Clearance and Collateral Management business. Clearing services fees are almost entirely earned by our Pershing business. Excludes seed capital gains (losses) related to consolidated investment management funds, which are reflected in operations of consolidated investment management funds. On a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP), investment management and performance fees decreased 1% compared with 3Q19. See "Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non- GAAP Financial Measures" beginning on page 16 for the reconciliation of this Non-GAAP measure. N/M - Not meaningful. 6 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Average Average Average Average Average Average Average Average Average Average (dollars in millions; average rates are annualized) balance rate balance rate balance rate balance rate balance rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other central banks $ 90,670 (0.04)% $ 94,229 (0.03)% $ 80,403 0.39 % $ 61,627 0.60 % $ 60,030 0.67 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks (primarily foreign banks) 19,202 0.42 21,093 0.76 17,081 1.37 15,788 1.63 15,324 1.89 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements (a) 30,342 0.63 30,265 0.82 34,109 4.67 38,846 4.62 40,816 6.42 Margin loans 12,870 1.24 12,791 1.28 12,984 2.69 11,609 3.25 10,303 4.02 Non-margin loans: Domestic offices 30,053 2.12 31,185 2.21 31,720 3.02 29,690 3.36 29,285 2.75 (b) Foreign offices 10,693 1.45 12,743 1.84 11,170 2.55 11,418 2.70 11,247 2.97 Total non-margin loans 40,746 1.94 43,928 2.10 42,890 2.89 41,108 3.18 40,532 2.81 (b) Securities: U.S. government obligations 30,073 1.36 27,901 1.52 23,175 1.87 18,444 2.08 19,315 2.11 U.S. government agency obligations 78,300 1.68 74,583 1.92 69,046 2.32 67,494 2.36 67,235 2.49 State and political subdivisions (c) 1,500 2.51 1,025 2.98 1,033 3.06 1,134 3.03 1,217 3.05 Other securities (c) 46,719 0.59 45,511 0.82 36,375 0.95 35,242 1.64 33,729 1.75 Trading securities (c) 7,212 0.91 6,236 1.13 6,840 2.36 6,695 2.41 5,653 2.80 Total securities (c) 163,804 1.28 155,256 1.50 136,469 1.88 129,009 2.13 127,149 2.25 Total interest-earning assets (c) $ 357,634 0.92 % $ 357,562 1.06 % $ 323,936 1.95 % $ 297,987 2.30 % $ 294,154 2.63 % (b) Noninterest-earning assets 57,231 57,797 61,342 56,354 56,525 Total assets $ 414,865 $ 415,359 $ 385,278 $ 354,341 $ 350,679 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Domestic offices $ 102,767 (0.01)% $ 102,135 0.06 % $ 99,915 0.69 % $ 87,162 0.98 % $ 82,663 1.28 % Foreign offices 108,733 (0.09) 108,508 (0.12) 97,717 0.29 95,262 0.49 94,738 0.71 Total interest-bearing deposits 211,500 (0.05) 210,643 (0.03) 197,632 0.49 182,424 0.73 177,401 0.98 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase 16,850 0.13 14,209 0.03 13,919 7.96 12,668 9.11 13,432 13.08 agreements (a) Trading liabilities 2,692 0.30 1,974 0.39 1,626 1.61 1,504 2.25 1,371 2.33 Other borrowed funds 873 1.40 2,272 1.30 719 2.27 709 2.83 1,148 3.24 Commercial paper 2,274 0.09 191 1.02 1,581 1.56 1,792 1.66 3,796 2.26 Payables to customers and broker-dealers 18,501 (0.01) 18,742 (0.01) 16,386 0.73 15,178 1.07 15,440 1.52 Long-term debt 26,511 2.01 28,122 2.42 27,231 2.83 28,117 3.09 28,386 3.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 279,201 0.16 % $ 276,153 0.24 % $ 259,094 1.17 % $ 242,392 1.48 % $ 240,974 1.99 % Total noninterest-bearing deposits 67,610 72,411 60,577 49,632 49,027 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 23,393 24,121 24,229 20,681 19,280 Total The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shareholders' equity 44,456 42,486 41,206 41,384 41,139 Noncontrolling interests 205 188 172 252 259 Total liabilities and equity $ 414,865 $ 415,359 $ 385,278 $ 354,341 $ 350,679 Net interest margin 0.79 % 0.88 % 1.01 % 1.09 % 0.99 % (b) Net interest margin (FTE) - Non-GAAP(d) 0.79 % 0.88 % 1.01 % 1.09 % 1.00 % (b) Includes the average impact of offsetting under enforceable netting agreements of approximately $43 billion for 3Q20, $67 billion for 2Q20, $80 billion for 1Q20, $60 billion for 4Q19 and $68 billion for 3Q19. On a Non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of offsetting, the yield on federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements would have been 0.26% for 3Q20 and 2Q20, 1.39% for 1Q20, 1.82% for 4Q19 and 2.42% for 3Q19. On a Non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of offsetting, the rate on federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements would have been 0.04% for 3Q20, 0.00% for 2Q20, 1.18% for 1Q20, 1.59% for 4Q19 and 2.17% for 3Q19. We believe providing the rates excluding the impact of netting is useful to investors as it is more reflective of the actual rates earned and paid. Includes the impact of the lease-related impairment of $70 million in 3Q19. On a Non-GAAP basis, excluding the lease-related impairment, the yield on non-margin loans in domestic offices would have been 3.70%, the yield on total non-margin loans would have been 3.50%, the yield on total interest-earning assets would have been 2.72% and the net interest margin and the net interest margin (FTE) - Non-GAAP would have been 1.09% in 3Q19. Average rates were calculated on an FTE basis, at tax rates of approximately 21%. See "Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" beginning on page 16 for the reconciliation of this Non-GAAP measure. 7 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY 2020 2019 (dollars in millions) Sept. 30 June 30 March 31 Dec. 31 Sept. 30 Consolidated regulatory capital ratios (a) Standardized Approach: CET1 capital $ 21,171 $ 20,035 $ 18,465 $ 18,540 $ 18,196 Tier 1 capital 25,614 24,478 21,933 21,996 21,677 Total capital 27,331 26,183 23,494 23,449 23,145 Risk-weighted assets 156,741 157,290 163,006 148,695 148,399 CET1 ratio 13.5 % 12.7 % 11.3 % 12.5 % 12.3 % Tier 1 capital ratio 16.3 15.6 13.5 14.8 14.6 Total capital ratio 17.4 16.6 14.4 15.8 15.6 Advanced Approaches: CET1 capital $ 21,171 $ 20,035 $ 18,465 $ 18,540 $ 18,196 Tier 1 capital 25,614 24,478 21,933 21,996 21,677 Total capital 27,095 25,937 23,281 23,233 22,921 Risk-weighted assets 163,136 159,340 162,561 160,898 164,172 CET1 ratio 13.0 % 12.6 % 11.4 % 11.5 % 11.1 % Tier 1 capital ratio 15.7 15.4 13.5 13.7 13.2 Total capital ratio 16.6 16.3 14.3 14.4 14.0 Tier 1 leverage ratio 6.5 % 6.2 % 6.0 % 6.6 % 6.5 % SLR: Leverage exposure $ 300,105 (b) $ 297,300 (b) $ 392,807 $ 362,452 $ 359,023 SLR 8.5 % (b) 8.2 % (b) 5.6 % 6.1 % 6.0 % Average liquidity coverage ratio 111 % 112 % 115 % 120 % 117 % Regulatory capital ratios for Sept. 30, 2020 are preliminary. For our CET1, Tier 1 capital and Total capital ratios, our effective capital ratios under the U.S. capital rules are the lower of the ratios as calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches, which for Sept. 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2019, was the Advanced Approaches, and for March 31, 2020 was the Standardized Approach for the CET1 and Tier 1 capital ratios and the Advanced Approaches for the Total capital ratio. Reflects the application of a new rule effective April 1, 2020 to exclude certain central bank placements. Also effective on April 1, 2020 was the temporary exclusion of U.S. Treasury securities from the leverage exposure used in the SLR calculation which increased our consolidated SLR by 78 basis points at Sept. 30, 2020 and 40 basis points at June 30, 2020. 8 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION INVESTMENT SERVICES BUSINESS 3Q20 vs. YTD20 vs. (dollars in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q20 3Q19 YTD20 YTD19 YTD19 Revenue: Investment services fees: Asset servicing fees (ex. securities lending revenue) (a) $ 1,119 $ 1,113 $ 1,101 $ 1,098 $ 1,099 1 % 2 % $ 3,333 $ 3,252 2 % Securities lending revenue 37 51 46 40 39 (27) (5) 134 123 9 Clearing services fees (b) 397 431 470 421 419 (8) (5) 1,298 1,228 6 Issuer services fees 295 277 263 264 324 6 (9) 835 866 (4) Treasury services fees 152 144 149 147 139 6 9 445 411 8 Total investment services fees 2,000 2,016 2,029 1,970 2,020 (1) (1) 6,045 5,880 3 Foreign exchange and other trading revenue 146 178 261 151 160 (18) (9) 585 470 24 Other (c) 100 145 146 115 116 (31) (14) 391 340 15 Total fee and other revenue 2,246 2,339 2,436 2,236 2,296 (4) (2) 7,021 6,690 5 Net interest revenue 681 768 806 778 761 (11) (11) 2,255 2,348 (4) Total revenue 2,927 3,107 3,242 3,014 3,057 (6) (4) 9,276 9,038 3 Provision for credit losses (10) 145 149 (5) (15) N/M N/M 284 (11) N/M Noninterest expense (ex. amortization of intangible assets) 2,002 1,971 1,969 2,160 1,952 2 3 5,942 5,856 1 Amortization of intangible assets 18 18 18 19 21 - (14) 54 61 (11) Total noninterest expense 2,020 1,989 1,987 2,179 1,973 2 2 5,996 5,917 1 Income before taxes $ 917 $ 973 $ 1,106 $ 840 $ 1,099 (6)% (17)% $ 2,996 $ 3,132 (4)% Pre-tax operating margin 31 % 31 % 34 % 28 % 36 % 32 % 35 % Total revenue by line of business: Asset Servicing $ 1,354 $ 1,463 $ 1,531 $ 1,411 $ 1,411 (7)% (4)% $ 4,348 $ 4,223 3 % Pershing 538 578 653 579 575 (7) (6) 1,769 1,708 4 Issuer Services 435 431 419 415 466 1 (7) 1,285 1,308 (2) Treasury Services 323 340 339 329 312 (5) 4 1,002 946 6 Clearance and Collateral Management 277 295 300 280 293 (6) (5) 872 853 2 Total revenue by line of business $ 2,927 $ 3,107 $ 3,242 $ 3,014 $ 3,057 (6)% (4)% $ 9,276 $ 9,038 3 % Asset servicing fees include the fees from the Clearance and Collateral Management business. Clearing services fees are almost entirely earned by our Pershing business. Other revenue includes investment management fees, financing-related fees, distribution and servicing revenue, securities gains and losses and investment and other income. N/M - Not meaningful. 9 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION INVESTMENT SERVICES BUSINESS 3Q20 vs. YTD20 vs. (dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q20 3Q19 YTD20 YTD19 YTD19 Average loans $ 40,308 $ 43,113 $ 41,789 $ 38,721 $ 37,005 (7)% 9 % $ 41,731 $ 36,881 13 % Average assets $ 329,324 $ 335,288 $ 304,089 $ 278,098 $ 269,926 (2)% 22 % $ 322,924 $ 263,631 22 % Average deposits $ 263,621 $ 268,467 $ 242,187 $ 215,388 $ 208,044 (2)% 27 % $ 258,112 $ 201,472 28 % AUC/A at period end (in trillions) (a)(b) $ 38.6 $ 37.3 $ 35.2 $ 37.1 $ 35.8 3 % 8 % Market value of securities on loan at period end (in billions) (c) $ 378 $ 384 $ 389 $ 378 $ 362 (2)% 4 % Pershing Net new assets (U.S. platform) (in billions) (d) $ 12 $ 11 $ 31 $ 33 $ 19 N/M N/M Average active clearing accounts (U.S. platform) (in thousands) 6,556 6,507 6,437 6,340 6,283 1 % 4 % Average long-term mutual fund assets (U.S. platform) $ 597,312 $ 547,579 $ 549,206 $ 573,475 $ 547,522 9 % 9 % Average investor margin loans (U.S. platform) $ 9,350 $ 9,235 $ 9,419 $ 9,420 $ 9,222 1 % 1 % Clearance and Collateral Management Average tri-party collateral management balances (in billions) $ 3,417 $ 3,573 $ 3,724 $ 3,562 $ 3,550 (4)% (4)% Sept. 30, 2020 information is preliminary. Consists of AUC/A primarily from the Asset Servicing business and, to a lesser extent, the Clearance and Collateral Management, Issuer Services, Pershing and Wealth Management businesses. Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon of $1.4 trillion at Sept. 30, 2020, $1.3 trillion at June 30, 2020, $1.2 trillion at March 31, 2020, $1.5 trillion at Dec. 31, 2019 and $1.4 trillion at Sept. 30, 2019. Represents the total amount of securities on loan in our agency securities lending program managed by the Investment Services business. Excludes securities for which BNY Mellon acts as agent on behalf of CIBC Mellon clients, which totaled $62 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, $59 billion at March 31, 2020, $60 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and $66 billion at Sept. 30, 2019. Net new assets represents net flows of assets (e.g., net cash deposits and net securities transfers) in customer accounts in Pershing LLC, a U.S. broker-dealer. N/M - Not meaningful. 10 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION INVESTMENT AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS 3Q20 vs. YTD20 vs. (dollars in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q20 3Q19 YTD20 YTD19 YTD19 Revenue: Investment management fees (a) $ 828 $ 782 $ 812 $ 836 $ 830 6 % - % $ 2,422 $ 2,471 (2)% Performance fees 7 5 50 48 2 N/M N/M 62 35 77 Investment management and performance fees (b) 835 787 862 884 832 6 - 2,484 2,506 (1) Distribution and servicing 31 34 43 44 45 (9) (31) 108 134 (19) Other (a) 5 17 (59) (4) (39) N/M N/M (37) (79) N/M Total fee and other revenue (a) 871 838 846 924 838 4 4 2,555 2,561 - Net interest revenue 47 48 52 47 49 (2) (4) 147 175 (16) Total revenue 918 886 898 971 887 4 3 2,702 2,736 (1) Provision for credit losses 12 7 9 - - N/M N/M 28 (1) N/M Noninterest expense (ex. amortization of intangible assets) 653 650 687 722 582 - 12 1,990 1,888 5 Amortization of intangible assets 8 8 8 9 10 - (20) 24 28 (14) Total noninterest expense 661 658 695 731 592 - 12 2,014 1,916 5 Income before taxes $ 245 $ 221 $ 194 $ 240 $ 295 11 % (17)% $ 660 $ 821 (20)% Pre-tax operating margin 27 % 25 % 22 % 25 % 33 % 24 % 30 % Adjusted pre-tax operating margin - Non-GAAP(c) 29 % 28 % 24 % 27 % 37 % 27 % 33 % Total revenue by line of business: Investment Management $ 641 $ 621 $ 620 $ 692 $ 608 3 % 5 % $ 1,882 $ 1,870 1 % Wealth Management 277 265 278 279 279 5 (1) 820 866 (5) Total revenue by line of business $ 918 $ 886 $ 898 $ 971 $ 887 4 % 3 % $ 2,702 $ 2,736 (1)% Average loans $ 11,503 $ 11,791 $ 12,124 $ 12,022 $ 12,013 (2)% (4)% $ 11,805 $ 12,184 (3)% Average assets $ 30,160 $ 30,327 $ 30,543 $ 28,481 $ 27,840 (1)% 8 % $ 30,343 $ 29,815 2 % Average deposits $ 17,570 $ 17,491 $ 16,144 $ 15,195 $ 14,083 - % 25 % $ 17,070 $ 14,831 15 % Total fee and other revenue includes the impact of the consolidated investment management funds, net of noncontrolling interests. Additionally, other revenue includes asset servicing fees, treasury services fees, foreign exchange and other trading revenue and investment and other income. On a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP), investment management and performance fees decreased 1% compared with 3Q19. See "Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non- GAAP Financial Measures" beginning on page 16 for the reconciliation of this Non-GAAP measure. Net of distribution and servicing expense. See "Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" beginning on page 16 for the reconciliation of this Non-GAAP measure. N/M - Not meaningful. 11 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION AUM BY PRODUCT, AUM FLOWS AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS 3Q20 vs. (dollars in billions) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q20 3Q19 AUM by product type (a)(b) Equity $ 149 $ 141 $ 120 $ 154 $ 147 6 % 1 % Fixed income 241 224 211 224 211 8 14 Index 350 333 274 339 321 5 9 Liability-driven investments 788 752 705 728 742 5 6 Multi-asset and alternative investments 193 185 171 192 182 4 6 Cash 320 326 315 273 278 (2) 15 Total AUM by product type $ 2,041 $ 1,961 $ 1,796 $ 1,910 $ 1,881 4 % 9 % Changes in AUM (a)(b) Beginning balance of AUM $ 1,961 $ 1,796 $ 1,910 $ 1,881 $ 1,843 Net inflows (outflows): Long-term strategies: Equity (4) (2) (2) (6) (4) Fixed income 1 4 - 5 2 Liability-driven investments 14 (2) (5) (3) (4) Multi-asset and alternative investments (3) - (1) 3 (1) Total long-term active strategies inflows (outflows) 8 - (8) (1) (7) Index (3) 9 3 (5) (3) Total long-term strategies inflows (outflows) 5 9 (5) (6) (10) Short-term strategies: Cash (10) 11 43 (7) 11 Total net (outflows) inflows (5) 20 38 (13) 1 Net market impact 41 143 (91) (20) 66 Net currency impact 44 2 (61) 62 (29) Ending balance of AUM $ 2,041 $ 1,961 $ 1,796 $ 1,910 $ 1,881 4 % 9 % Wealth Management client assets (a)(c) $ 265 $ 254 $ 236 $ 266 $ 259 4 % 2 % Sept. 30, 2020 information is preliminary. Excludes securities lending cash management assets and assets managed in the Investment Services business. Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management business. 12 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION OTHER SEGMENT (in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 YTD20 YTD19 Fee revenue (loss) $ 11 $ 29 $ 21 $ 817 (a) $ (5) $ 61 $ 36 Net securities gains (losses) 9 9 9 (23) (1) 27 7 Total fee and other revenue (loss) 20 38 30 794 (6) 88 43 Net interest (expense) (25) (36) (44) (10) (80) (105) (150) Total (loss) revenue (5) 2 (14) 784 (86) (17) (107) Provision for credit losses 7 (9) 11 (3) (1) 9 (5) Noninterest expense - 39 30 54 25 69 103 (Loss) income before taxes $ (12) $ (28) $ (55) $ 733 $ (110) $ (95) $ (205) Average loans and leases $ 1,805 $ 1,815 $ 1,961 $ 1,974 $ 1,817 $ 1,861 $ 1,789 Average assets $ 55,381 $ 49,744 $ 50,646 $ 47,762 $ 52,913 $ 51,936 $ 49,683 (a) Includes a gain on sale of an equity investment. 13 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION SECURITIES PORTFOLIO June 30, 3Q20 Sept. 30, 2020 Fair value Ratings (c) 2020 change in as a % of A1+/ unrealized Amortized amortized Unrealized % Floating AAA/ A+/ BBB+/ BB+ and A2 & Not (dollars in millions) Fair value Fair value gain (loss) cost cost (a) gain (loss) rate (b) AA- A- BBB- lower SP-1+ rated Agency RMBS $ 60,401 $ 47 $ 61,348 $ 62,922 103 % $ 1,574 16 % 100 % - % - % - % - % - % U.S. Treasury 28,651 83 26,454 26,964 102 510 42 100 - - - - - Sovereign debt/sovereign 16,868 8 14,908 15,086 101 178 10 67 7 25 1 - - guaranteed Agency commercial MBS 11,731 45 11,340 11,777 104 437 32 100 - - - - - Supranational 5,484 5 7,121 7,176 101 55 46 100 - - - - - Foreign covered bonds 5,598 14 5,777 5,841 101 64 35 99 1 - - - - U.S. government agencies 5,056 8 5,566 5,646 101 80 21 100 - - - - - CLOs 4,432 44 4,707 4,657 99 (50) 100 99 - - - - 1 Foreign government 3,575 4 3,924 3,967 101 43 29 94 6 - - - - agencies Other asset-backed 2,743 8 2,903 2,930 101 27 25 99 - - 1 - - securities Non-agency commercial 2,602 34 2,565 2,684 105 119 23 100 - - - - - MBS Non-agency RMBS (d) 1,672 14 1,864 2,013 108 149 55 60 5 2 20 - 13 State and political 1,196 (1) 1,676 1,705 102 29 1 83 13 3 - - 1 subdivisions Corporate bonds 831 - 988 1,030 104 42 - 19 64 17 - - - Commercial paper and certificates of deposits 3,392 (4) 650 652 100 2 55 - - - - 100 - (e)(f) Other 1 - 1 1 100 - - - - - - - 100 Total securities $ 154,233 (g) $ 309 $ 151,792 $ 155,051 (g)(h) 102 % $ 3,259 (g)(i) 27 % 95 % 2 % 3 % - % - % - % Amortized cost reflects historical impairments. Includes the impact of hedges. Represents ratings by S&P, or the equivalent. Includes RMBS that were included in the former Grantor Trust of $538 million at June 30, 2020 and $512 million at Sept. 30, 2020. Includes amounts purchased from affiliated money market funds of $1,853 million at June 30, 2020 and $357 million at Sept. 30, 2020. Includes amounts funded by borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank under its Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility program of $1,539 million at June 30, 2020 and $295 million at Sept. 30, 2020. Includes net unrealized losses on derivatives hedging securities available-for-sale (including terminated hedges) of $1,817 million at June 30, 2020 and $1,650 million at Sept. 30, 2020. The fair value of available-for-sale securities totaled $107,593 million at Sept. 30, 2020, net of hedges, or 69% of the fair value of the securities portfolio, net of hedges. The fair value of the held-to- maturity securities totaled $47,458 million at Sept. 30, 2020, or 31% of the fair value of the securities portfolio, net of hedges. Includes unrealized gains of $1,897 million at Sept. 30, 2020 related to available-for-sale securities, net of hedges, and $1,362 million related to held-to-maturity securities. Note: The amortizable purchase premium (net of discount) relating to securities was $1,917 million at Sept. 30, 2020 and the 3Q20 amortization of that purchase premium was $152 million in 3Q20. 14 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2020 2019 (dollars in millions) Sept. 30 June 30 March 31 Dec. 31 Sept. 30 Allowance for credit losses - beginning of period: Allowance for loan losses $ 302 $ 140 $ 122 $ 127 $ 146 Allowance for lending-related commitments 152 148 94 97 95 Allowance for other financial instruments 21 (a) 41 (a) N/A N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses - beginning of period $ 475 $ 329 $ 216 $ 224 $ 241 Impact of adopting ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit N/A N/A (55) (b) N/A N/A Losses on Financial Instruments, effective Jan. 1, 2020 Net recoveries (charge-offs): Charge-offs - - (1) (1) (1) Recoveries 2 3 - 1 - Total net recoveries (charge-offs) 2 3 (1) - (1) Provision for credit losses 9 (b) 143 (b) 169 (b) (8) (16) Allowance for credit losses - end of period $ 486 $ 475 $ 329 $ 216 $ 224 Allowance for credit losses - end of period: Allowance for loan losses $ 325 $ 302 $ 140 $ 122 $ 127 Allowance for lending-related commitments 135 152 148 94 97 Allowance for other financial instruments 26 (a) 21 (a) 41 (a) N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses - end of period $ 486 $ 475 $ 329 $ 216 $ 224 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 0.59 % 0.55 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets $ 84 $ 88 $ 88 $ 89 $ 88 Includes allowance for credit losses on federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements, available-for-sale securities, accounts receivable, cash and due from banks and interest-bearing deposits with banks. Includes all instruments within the scope of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. N/A - Not applicable. 15 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - EXPLANATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES BNY Mellon has included in this Financial Supplement certain Non-GAAP financial measures on a tangible basis as a supplement to GAAP information, which exclude goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. We believe that the return on tangible common equity is additional useful information for investors because it presents a measure of those assets that can generate income, and the tangible book value per common share is additional useful information because it presents the level of tangible assets in relation to shares of common stock outstanding. Net interest revenue, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis - Non-GAAP and net interest margin (FTE) - Non-GAAP and other FTE measures include the tax equivalent adjustments on tax-exempt income which allows for the comparison of amounts arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice. The adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income. BNY Mellon has also included the adjusted pre-tax operating margin - Non-GAAP, which is the pre-tax operating margin for the Investment and Wealth Management business net of distribution and servicing expense that was passed to third parties who distribute or service our managed funds. We believe that this measure is useful when evaluating the performance of the Investment and Wealth Management business relative to industry competitors. The presentation of the growth rates of investment management and performance fees on a constant currency basis permits investors to assess the significance of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Growth rates on a constant currency basis were determined by applying the current period foreign currency exchange rates to the prior period revenue. We believe that this presentation, as a supplement to GAAP information, gives investors a clearer picture of the related revenue results without the variability caused by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Notes: Certain immaterial reclassifications/revisions have been made to prior periods to place them on a basis comparable with the current period's presentation. In businesses where average deposits are greater than average loans, average assets include an allocation of investment securities equal to the difference. Return on common and tangible common equity ratios are annualized. Return on common equity and tangible common equity reconciliation (dollars in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 YTD20 YTD19 Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation - GAAP $ 876 $ 901 $ 944 $ 1,391 $ 1,002 $ 2,721 $ 2,881 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 26 26 26 28 30 78 89 Less: Tax impact of amortization of intangible assets 7 6 6 7 7 19 21 Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon $ 895 $ 921 $ 964 $ 1,412 $ 1,025 $ 2,780 $ 2,949 Corporation, excluding amortization of intangible assets - Non-GAAP Average common shareholders' equity $ 39,924 $ 38,476 $ 37,664 $ 37,842 $ 37,597 $ 38,693 $ 37,392 Less: Average goodwill 17,357 17,243 17,311 17,332 17,267 17,304 17,328 Average intangible assets 3,039 3,058 3,089 3,119 3,141 3,062 3,176 Add: Deferred tax liability - tax deductible goodwill 1,132 1,119 1,109 1,098 1,103 1,132 1,103 Deferred tax liability - intangible assets 666 664 666 670 679 666 679 Average tangible common shareholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 21,326 $ 19,958 $ 19,039 $ 19,159 $ 18,971 $ 20,125 $ 18,670 Return on common equity - GAAP 8.7 % 9.4 % 10.1 % 14.6 % 10.6 % 9.4 % 10.3 % Return on tangible common equity - Non-GAAP 16.7 % 18.5 % 20.4 % 29.3 % 21.4 % 18.5 % 21.1 % 16 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - EXPLANATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Book value and tangible book value per common share reconciliation 2020 2019 (dollars in millions, except common shares) Sept. 30 June 30 March 31 Dec. 31 Sept. 30 BNY Mellon shareholders' equity at period end - GAAP $ 44,917 $ 43,697 $ 41,145 $ 41,483 $ 41,120 Less: Preferred stock 4,532 4,532 3,542 3,542 3,542 BNY Mellon common shareholders' equity at period end - GAAP 40,385 39,165 37,603 37,941 37,578 Less: Goodwill 17,357 17,253 17,240 17,386 17,248 Intangible assets 3,026 3,045 3,070 3,107 3,124 Add: Deferred tax liability - tax deductible goodwill 1,132 1,119 1,109 1,098 1,103 Deferred tax liability - intangible assets 666 664 666 670 679 BNY Mellon tangible common shareholders' equity at period end - Non-GAAP $ 21,800 $ 20,650 $ 19,068 $ 19,216 $ 18,988 Period-end common shares outstanding (in thousands) 886,136 885,862 885,443 900,683 922,199 Book value per common share - GAAP $ 45.58 $ 44.21 $ 42.47 $ 42.12 $ 40.75 Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP $ 24.60 $ 23.31 $ 21.53 $ 21.33 $ 20.59 Net interest margin reconciliation (dollars in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Net interest revenue - GAAP $ 703 $ 780 $ 814 $ 815 $ 730 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 2 2 2 2 3 Net interest revenue (FTE) - Non-GAAP $ 705 $ 782 $ 816 $ 817 $ 733 Average interest-earning assets $ 357,634 $ 357,562 $ 323,936 $ 297,987 $ 294,154 Net interest margin - GAAP (a) 0.79 % 0.88 % 1.01 % 1.09 % 0.99 % Net interest margin (FTE) - Non-GAAP(a) 0.79 % 0.88 % 1.01 % 1.09 % 1.00 % (a) Net interest margin is annualized. 17 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - EXPLANATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Pre-tax operating margin reconciliation - Investment and Wealth Management business (dollars in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 YTD20 YTD19 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 245 $ 221 $ 194 $ 240 $ 295 $ 660 $ 821 Total revenue - GAAP $ 918 $ 886 $ 898 $ 971 $ 887 $ 2,702 $ 2,736 Less: Distribution and servicing expense 85 86 91 93 98 262 283 Adjusted total revenue, net of distribution and servicing expense - Non-GAAP $ 833 $ 800 $ 807 $ 878 $ 789 $ 2,440 $ 2,453 Pre-tax operating margin - GAAP (a) 27 % 25 % 22 % 25 % 33 % 24 % 30 % Adjusted pre-tax operating margin, net of distribution and servicing expense - Non-GAAP(a) 29 % 28 % 24 % 27 % 37 % 27 % 33 % (a) Income before income taxes divided by total revenue. Constant currency reconciliations 3Q20 vs. (dollars in millions) 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 Consolidated: Investment management and performance fees - GAAP $ 835 $ 832 - % Impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates - 11 Adjusted investment management and performance fees - Non-GAAP $ 835 $ 843 (1)% Investment and Wealth Management business: Investment management and performance fees - GAAP $ 835 $ 832 - % Impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates - 11 Adjusted investment management and performance fees - Non-GAAP $ 835 $ 843 (1)% 18 Attachments Original document

