Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BK   US0640581007

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:09 2023-01-12 pm EST
48.16 USD   -0.04%
07:10aBank Of New York Mellon : Q3 2022 Quarterly Financial Highlights
PU
07:00aBank of New York Mellon Reports Higher Q4 Adjusted Profit, Lower Revenue
MT
06:50aBank Of New York Mellon : 4 2022 Quarterly Financial Highlights
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of New York Mellon : Q3 2022 Quarterly Financial Highlights

01/13/2023 | 07:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4Q22 Financial Highlights

J A N U A R Y 1 3 , 2 0 2 3

2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue

ReportedExcluding notable items

(a)

$16.4bn $16.9bn

Pre-tax income

ReportedExcluding notable items

(a)

$3.3bn $4.9bn

Returns

ReportedExcluding notable items

ROE:

6.5%

%

10.3

(a)

(b)

(a)

ROTCE:

13.4%

21.0%

EPS

ReportedExcluding notable items

(a)

$2.90 $4.59

Pre-tax margin

ReportedExcluding notable items

20%29% (a)

Capital ratios

T1L: 5.8%

CET1: 11.2%

  • Revenue up 3% YoY, up 6%(a) excluding the impact of notable items
    • Fee revenue flat YoY
    • Net interest revenue up 34% YoY
  • Expense up 13% YoY, up 5%(a) excluding the impact of notable items, and up 8%(a) excluding the impact of notable items and currency translation
  • Provision for credit losses was $39mm compared with a provision benefit of $231mm in 2021
  • Returned $1.3bn to common shareholders
  • Board of Directors authorized a new $5bn common equity share repurchase program, effective January 1, 2023
  1. Represents a non-GAAP measure. See pages 16, 17 and 18 in the Appendix for the corresponding reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures of revenue, revenue growth, expense growth, pre-tax income, earnings per share, pre-tax margin, ROE
    2 and ROTCE excluding notable items and expense growth excluding notable items and currency translation.
  2. Represents a non-GAAP measure. See page 15 in the Appendix for the corresponding reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure of ROTCE.

4Q22 Financial Results

= excluding the impact of notable items

4Q22

3Q22

4Q21

4Q22 vs.

$mm, except per share data or unless otherwise noted

3Q22

4Q21

Fee revenue

$3,222

$3,236

$3,231

-%

-%

Investment and other revenue

(360)

117

107

N/M

N/M

Net interest revenue

1,056

926

677

14%

56%

Total revenue

$3,918

$4,279

$4,015

Up 3%(c)

(8)%

Up 9%(c)

(2)%

Provision for credit losses

20

(30)

(17)

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

3,213

3,679

2,967

Up 1%(c)

(13)%

Up 2%(c)

8%

Income before income taxes

$685

$630

$1,065

9%

(36)%

Net income applicable to common shareholders

$509

$319

$822

60%

(38)%

EPS

$0.62

$0.39

$1.01

Up 7%(c)

59%

Up 25%(c)

(39)%

Avg. common shares and equivalents outstanding (mm) - diluted

Operating leverage(a)

Pre-tax margin

31%(c)

ROE

11.9%(c)

ROTCE(b)

23.6%(c)

816

815

817

-%

-%

+203 bps(c)

423 bps

+665 bps(c) N/M

17%

15%

27%

5.7%

3.5%

8.6%

11.5%

7.5%

17.2%

Notable items impacting the quarter

Increase / (decrease)

Revenue

Expense

EPS

4Q22

(460)

213

$(0.67)

4Q22: Impact of net loss from repositioning the securities portfolio, a disposal loss, severance expense and litigation reserves

3Q22

37

714

$(0.81)

3Q22: Impact of goodwill impairment, a disposal gain, severance expense and litigation reserves

4Q21

-

37

$(0.04)

4Q21: Impact of severance expense and litigation reserves

  1. Note: See page 13 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes.
  2. Represents a non-GAAP measure. See page 15 in the Appendix for the corresponding reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure of ROTCE.
  • (c) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See pages 16, 17 and 18 in the Appendix for the corresponding reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures of revenue growth, expense growth, earnings per share growth, operating leverage, pre-tax margin, ROE and ROTCE excluding notable items.
    N/M - not meaningful.

2022 Financial Results

2022

2021

2022 vs.

$mm, except per share data or unless otherwise noted

2021

Fee revenue

$12,955

$12,977

-%

Investment and other revenue

(82)

336

N/M

Net interest revenue

3,504

2,618

34%

Total revenue

$16,377

$15,931

3%

Provision for credit losses

39

(231)

N/M

Noninterest expense

13,010

11,514

13%

Income before income taxes

$3,328

$4,648

(28)%

Net income applicable to common shareholders

$2,362

$3,552

(34)%

= excluding the impact of notable items

Up 6%(c)

Up 5%(c), or up 8%(c) excluding

currency translation

EPS

$2.90

$4.14

(30)%

Up 8%(c)

Avg. common shares and equivalents outstanding (mm) - diluted

815

856

(5)%

Operating leverage(a)

N/M

+86 bps(c)

Pre-tax margin

29%(c)

20%

29%

ROE

10.3%(c)

6.5%

8.9%

ROTCE(b)

21.0%(c)

13.4%

17.1%

Notable items impacting the year

Increase / (decrease)

Revenue

Expense

EPS

2022

(511)

1,029

$(1.69)

2021

13

129

$(0.10)

2022: Impact of goodwill impairment, net loss from repositioning the securities portfolio, severance expense, litigation reserves, accelerated amortization of deferred costs for depositary receipts services related to Russia and net gains on disposals

2021: Impact of litigation reserves, severance expense and gains on disposals

  1. Note: See page 13 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes.
  2. Represents a non-GAAP measure. See page 15 in the Appendix for the corresponding reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure of ROTCE.
  • (c) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See pages 16, 17 and 18 in the Appendix for the corresponding reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures of revenue growth, expense growth, earnings per share growth, operating leverage, pre-tax margin, ROE and ROTCE excluding notable items and expense growth excluding notable items and currency translation.
    N/M - not meaningful.

Capital and Liquidity

4Q22

3Q22

4Q21

Consolidated regulatory capital ratios:(a)

Tier 1 leverage ratio

5.8%

5.4%

5.5%

Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")

6.8

6.3

6.6

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - Advanced Approaches

11.2

10.1

11.4

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - Standardized Approach

11.4

10.0

11.2

Consolidated regulatory liquidity ratios:

Liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR")

118%

116%

109%

Cash dividends per common share

$0.37

$0.37

$0.34

Common stock dividends ($mm)

$305

$303

$280

Common stock repurchases ($mm)

2

2

1,249

Book value per common share

$44.40

$43.18

$47.50

Tangible book value per common share(b)

23.11

21.55

24.31

Common shares outstanding (mm)

808

808

804

5

Note: See page 13 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 12:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
07:10aBank Of New York Mellon : Q3 2022 Quarterly Financial Highlights
PU
07:00aBank of New York Mellon Reports Higher Q4 Adjusted Profit, Lower Revenue
MT
06:50aBank Of New York Mellon : 4 2022 Quarterly Financial Highlights
PU
06:44aBNY Mellon Declares Dividends
PR
06:42aBNY Mellon Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
PR
06:40aBank Of New York Mellon : BNY MELLON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS OF - Form 8-K
PU
06:40aBank Of New York Mellon : Q4 2022 Earnings Press Release (PDF)
PU
06:38aBank Of New York Mellon Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
06:32aNorth American Morning Briefing: Big Day For Bank -2-
DJ
06:06aMarketmind: Money in the bank
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 564 M - -
Net income 2022 2 822 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 38 927 M 38 927 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 51 100
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 48,16 $
Average target price 52,88 $
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Vince President & Chief Executive Officer
Emily H. Portney Chief Financial Officer
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Bridget E. Engle Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Jeffrey A. Goldstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)5.84%38 927
BLACKROCK, INC.6.67%113 241
UBS GROUP AG11.01%65 378
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.10.29%55 200
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.6.36%35 242
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.15%30 225