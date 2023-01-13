Bank of New York Mellon : Q3 2022 Quarterly Financial Highlights
01/13/2023 | 07:10am EST
4Q22 Financial Highlights
J A N U A R Y 1 3 , 2 0 2 3
2022 Financial Highlights
Revenue
ReportedExcluding notable items
(a)
$16.4bn $16.9bn
Pre-tax income
ReportedExcluding notable items
(a)
$3.3bn $4.9bn
Returns
ReportedExcluding notable items
ROE:
6.5%
%
10.3
(a)
(b)
(a)
ROTCE:
13.4%
21.0%
EPS
ReportedExcluding notable items
(a)
$2.90 $4.59
Pre-tax margin
ReportedExcluding notable items
20%29%(a)
Capital ratios
T1L: 5.8%
CET1: 11.2%
Revenue up 3% YoY, up 6%(a) excluding the impact of notable items
Fee revenue flat YoY
Net interest revenue up 34% YoY
Expense up 13% YoY, up 5%(a) excluding the impact of notable items, and up 8%(a) excluding the impact of notable items and currency translation
Provision for credit losses was $39mm compared with a provision benefit of $231mm in 2021
Returned $1.3bn to common shareholders
Board of Directors authorized a new $5bn common equity share repurchase program, effective January 1, 2023
Represents a non-GAAP measure. See pages 16, 17 and 18 in the Appendix for the corresponding reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures of revenue, revenue growth, expense growth, pre-tax income, earnings per share, pre-tax margin, ROE 2 and ROTCE excluding notable items and expense growth excluding notable items and currency translation.
Represents a non-GAAP measure. See page 15 in the Appendix for the corresponding reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure of ROTCE.
4Q22 Financial Results
= excluding the impact of notable items
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
4Q22 vs.
$mm, except per share data or unless otherwise noted
3Q22
4Q21
Fee revenue
$3,222
$3,236
$3,231
-%
-%
Investment and other revenue
(360)
117
107
N/M
N/M
Net interest revenue
1,056
926
677
14%
56%
Total revenue
$3,918
$4,279
$4,015
Up 3%(c)
(8)%
Up 9%(c)
(2)%
Provision for credit losses
20
(30)
(17)
N/M
N/M
Noninterest expense
3,213
3,679
2,967
Up 1%(c)
(13)%
Up 2%(c)
8%
Income before income taxes
$685
$630
$1,065
9%
(36)%
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$509
$319
$822
60%
(38)%
EPS
$0.62
$0.39
$1.01
Up 7%(c)
59%
Up 25%(c)
(39)%
Avg. common shares and equivalents outstanding (mm) - diluted
Operating leverage(a)
Pre-tax margin
31%(c)
ROE
11.9%(c)
ROTCE(b)
23.6%(c)
816
815
817
-%
-%
+203 bps(c)
423 bps
+665 bps(c)N/M
17%
15%
27%
5.7%
3.5%
8.6%
11.5%
7.5%
17.2%
Notable items impacting the quarter
Increase / (decrease)
Revenue
Expense
EPS
4Q22
(460)
213
$(0.67)
4Q22: Impact of net loss from repositioning the securities portfolio, a disposal loss, severance expense and litigation reserves
3Q22
37
714
$(0.81)
3Q22: Impact of goodwill impairment, a disposal gain, severance expense and litigation reserves
4Q21
-
37
$(0.04)
4Q21: Impact of severance expense and litigation reserves
Note: See page 13 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes.
Represents a non-GAAP measure. See page 15 in the Appendix for the corresponding reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure of ROTCE.
(c) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See pages 16, 17 and 18 in the Appendix for the corresponding reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures of revenue growth, expense growth, earnings per share growth, operating leverage, pre-tax margin, ROE and ROTCE excluding notable items.
N/M - not meaningful.
2022 Financial Results
2022
2021
2022 vs.
$mm, except per share data or unless otherwise noted
2021
Fee revenue
$12,955
$12,977
-%
Investment and other revenue
(82)
336
N/M
Net interest revenue
3,504
2,618
34%
Total revenue
$16,377
$15,931
3%
Provision for credit losses
39
(231)
N/M
Noninterest expense
13,010
11,514
13%
Income before income taxes
$3,328
$4,648
(28)%
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$2,362
$3,552
(34)%
= excluding the impact of notable items
Up 6%(c)
Up 5%(c), or up 8%(c) excluding
currency translation
EPS
$2.90
$4.14
(30)%
Up 8%(c)
Avg. common shares and equivalents outstanding (mm) - diluted
815
856
(5)%
Operating leverage(a)
N/M
+86 bps(c)
Pre-tax margin
29%(c)
20%
29%
ROE
10.3%(c)
6.5%
8.9%
ROTCE(b)
21.0%(c)
13.4%
17.1%
Notable items impacting the year
Increase / (decrease)
Revenue
Expense
EPS
2022
(511)
1,029
$(1.69)
2021
13
129
$(0.10)
2022: Impact of goodwill impairment, net loss from repositioning the securities portfolio, severance expense, litigation reserves, accelerated amortization of deferred costs for depositary receipts services related to Russia and net gains on disposals
2021: Impact of litigation reserves, severance expense and gains on disposals
Note: See page 13 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes.
Represents a non-GAAP measure. See page 15 in the Appendix for the corresponding reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure of ROTCE.
(c) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See pages 16, 17 and 18 in the Appendix for the corresponding reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures of revenue growth, expense growth, earnings per share growth, operating leverage, pre-tax margin, ROE and ROTCE excluding notable items and expense growth excluding notable items and currency translation.
N/M - not meaningful.
Capital and Liquidity
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
Consolidated regulatory capital ratios:(a)
Tier 1 leverage ratio
5.8%
5.4%
5.5%
Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")
6.8
6.3
6.6
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - Advanced Approaches
11.2
10.1
11.4
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - Standardized Approach
11.4
10.0
11.2
Consolidated regulatory liquidity ratios:
Liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR")
118%
116%
109%
Cash dividends per common share
$0.37
$0.37
$0.34
Common stock dividends ($mm)
$305
$303
$280
Common stock repurchases ($mm)
2
2
1,249
Book value per common share
$44.40
$43.18
$47.50
Tangible book value per common share(b)
23.11
21.55
24.31
Common shares outstanding (mm)
808
808
804
5
Note: See page 13 in the Appendix for corresponding footnotes.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 12:09:06 UTC.