Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of New York Mellon S : NV Opens a New Branch in Spain

02/01/2021 | 03:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV (the 'European Bank') has opened a new branch in Spain. The branch in Madrid will provide support for existing and prospective clients seeking access to BNY Mellon's global capabilities and innovative solutions and follows the opening of the Copenhagen branch in December 2020.

Leonique van Houwelingen, CEO of the European Bank, said: 'The opening of our Madrid branch reflects the importance of our deep and enduring partnerships in Iberia. We have had an office in Madrid since 1981 and have conducted business in Europe for over a century. Our technological expertise, data solutions and breadth of experience meet the needs of large asset owners and managers and we are excited that our new branch will drive growth and provide clients in the region with enhanced and more seamless access to our global capabilities.'

Mariano Giralt will assume the role of Branch Manager and Ana Arias will be Deputy Branch Manager of the new Madrid office. Mr Giralt joined BNY Mellon in 2011 and is Global Head of Tax & Regulatory and EMEA Digital Lead, BNY Mellon Asset Servicing. He previously worked at JP Morgan Chase and prior to that was a senior lawyer at Spanish law firm Cuatrecasas. Mr Giralt is also Chair of the Blockchain & Tax Group at the European Fund Asset Management Association. Ms Arias joined BNY Mellon in Madrid in 2013 and is Head of Corporate Trust in Iberia. She previously worked at Santander CIB in a range of roles including bond syndication, structuring, trading, research and sales.

The European Bank has offices in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands and works with a wide range of asset managers, insurance companies, financial institutions, pension funds, corporates and other clients throughout Europe, offering asset servicing and ancillary services, corporate trust, treasury services, markets and clearing and collateral management services.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

ABOUT THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SA/NV

The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV is a Belgian limited liability company, wholly owned by BNY Mellon and is regulated and supervised by the European Central Bank and the National Bank of Belgium under the Single Supervisory Mechanism and by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority for conduct of business rules. The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV is registered in the RPM Brussels (Company n° 0806.743.159) with registered office at 46 Rue Montoyer, 1000 Brussels, Belgium.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 08:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
03:06aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON S : NV Opens a New Branch in Spain
PU
01/29CHARLES SCHARF : Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf Gets a 12% Pay Cut
DJ
01/29BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
01/28BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Receives Prestigious LGBT+ Honors
PU
01/27BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon and Nykredit Deepen Relationship via Transf..
PU
01/22INSIDER TRENDS : Bank of New York Mellon Insider Disposes of Shares for Tax Slow..
MT
01/21BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Bank of New York Mellon's Price..
MT
01/21BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon's Challenges in 2021 Could Ease-Up With Ste..
MT
01/21BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : RBC Capital Adjusts Price Target on Bank of New York M..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 759 M - -
Net income 2020 3 476 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 35 320 M 35 320 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,42x
EV / Sales 2021 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 48,69 $
Last Close Price 39,83 $
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas P. Gibbons Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Emily H. Portney Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.15%35 320
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.81%106 965
UBS GROUP AG3.25%51 389
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.36%35 677
STATE STREET CORPORATION-3.82%24 721
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.1.82%23 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ