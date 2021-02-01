Bank of New York Mellon S : NV Opens a New Branch in Spain

The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV (the 'European Bank') has opened a new branch in Spain. The branch in Madrid will provide support for existing and prospective clients seeking access to BNY Mellon's global capabilities and innovative solutions and follows the opening of the Copenhagen branch in December 2020.

Leonique van Houwelingen, CEO of the European Bank, said: 'The opening of our Madrid branch reflects the importance of our deep and enduring partnerships in Iberia. We have had an office in Madrid since 1981 and have conducted business in Europe for over a century. Our technological expertise, data solutions and breadth of experience meet the needs of large asset owners and managers and we are excited that our new branch will drive growth and provide clients in the region with enhanced and more seamless access to our global capabilities.'

Mariano Giralt will assume the role of Branch Manager and Ana Arias will be Deputy Branch Manager of the new Madrid office. Mr Giralt joined BNY Mellon in 2011 and is Global Head of Tax & Regulatory and EMEA Digital Lead, BNY Mellon Asset Servicing. He previously worked at JP Morgan Chase and prior to that was a senior lawyer at Spanish law firm Cuatrecasas. Mr Giralt is also Chair of the Blockchain & Tax Group at the European Fund Asset Management Association. Ms Arias joined BNY Mellon in Madrid in 2013 and is Head of Corporate Trust in Iberia. She previously worked at Santander CIB in a range of roles including bond syndication, structuring, trading, research and sales.

The European Bank has offices in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands and works with a wide range of asset managers, insurance companies, financial institutions, pension funds, corporates and other clients throughout Europe, offering asset servicing and ancillary services, corporate trust, treasury services, markets and clearing and collateral management services.

