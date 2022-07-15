Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
  News
  Summary
    BK   US0640581007

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:05 2022-07-15 pm EDT
43.54 USD   +7.67%
02:35pBank of New York Mellon Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:11aEmirates NBD Group partners with BNY Mellon to boost UAE's capital markets
AQ
08:00aTRANSCRIPT : The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 15, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of New York Mellon Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

07/15/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) is currently at $43.30, up $2.86 or 7.06%


--Would be highest close since June 24, 2022, when it closed at $43.60

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 11.66%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 3.8% month-to-date

--Down 25.46% year-to-date

--Down 31.99% from its all-time closing high of $63.66 on Feb. 9, 2022

--Down 12.32% from 52 weeks ago (July 16, 2021), when it closed at $49.38

--Down 31.99% from its 52-week closing high of $63.66 on Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 7.06% from its 52-week closing low of $40.44 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $43.30; highest intraday level since June 28, 2022, when it hit $44.05

--Up 7.07% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.73%

--Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 2:17:50 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1434ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 575 M - -
Net income 2022 3 500 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 3,49%
Capitalization 32 667 M 32 667 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 49 600
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 40,44 $
Average target price 49,74 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas P. Gibbons CFO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Robin Vince President & Chief Executive Officer-Elect
Emily H. Portney Chief Financial Officer
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Bridget E. Engle Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.37%32 667
BLACKROCK, INC.-35.71%89 179
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-25.83%67 682
UBS GROUP AG-8.65%51 010
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-32.80%27 959
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-43.23%25 373