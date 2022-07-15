Bank of New York Mellon Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) is currently at $43.30, up $2.86 or 7.06%

--Would be highest close since June 24, 2022, when it closed at $43.60

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 11.66%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 3.8% month-to-date

--Down 25.46% year-to-date

--Down 31.99% from its all-time closing high of $63.66 on Feb. 9, 2022

--Down 12.32% from 52 weeks ago (July 16, 2021), when it closed at $49.38

--Down 31.99% from its 52-week closing high of $63.66 on Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 7.06% from its 52-week closing low of $40.44 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $43.30; highest intraday level since June 28, 2022, when it hit $44.05

--Up 7.07% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.73%

--Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:17:50 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1434ET