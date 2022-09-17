Bank of New York Mellon chief auditor Bradnock dies

(Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp's chief auditor Paulette Mullings Bradnock has died, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

"BNY Mellon is deeply saddened at the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Paulette Mullings Bradnock, who had served as our Chief Auditor since 2015," the bank said.

She worked as the director of internal audit at American International Group before moving to BNY Mellon in May 2015, according to her Linkedin profile.

Prior to that, Bradnock worked with JPMorgan Chase & Co for more than two decades where she held multiple senior positions.

She also served as the vice-chair of the board of trustees at her alma mater Queens College.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)