  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BK   US0640581007

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-16 pm EDT
43.89 USD   -1.24%
11:08aBank of New York Mellon chief auditor Bradnock dies
RE
09/13SEC Files First-Ever Actions Against Muni-Bond Underwriters -- Update
DJ
09/13SEC Files Actions Against Muni-Bond Underwriters
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of New York Mellon chief auditor Bradnock dies

09/17/2022 | 11:08am EDT
(Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp's chief auditor Paulette Mullings Bradnock has died, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

"BNY Mellon is deeply saddened at the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Paulette Mullings Bradnock, who had served as our Chief Auditor since 2015," the bank said.

She worked as the director of internal audit at American International Group before moving to BNY Mellon in May 2015, according to her Linkedin profile.

Prior to that, Bradnock worked with JPMorgan Chase & Co for more than two decades where she held multiple senior positions.

She also served as the vice-chair of the board of trustees at her alma mater Queens College.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 598 M - -
Net income 2022 3 366 M - -
Net Debt 2022 33 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 35 468 M 35 468 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
EV / Sales 2023 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 50 800
Free-Float 57,8%
