Bank of New York Mellon : Introducing the BNY Mellon Accelerator Program's Venture Capital Advisory Board

BNY Mellon is excited to introduce the Accelerator Program's first-ever Venture Capital Advisory Board (VCAB), a panel of leading global fintech investors who will offer insights and guidance to Accelerator Program participants.

During the program, participating startups will have the opportunity to collaborate with professionals across BNY Mellon to build and validate their solutions for specific business needs, refine their technology alongside BNY Mellon experts, and accelerate the overall growth of their companies. This esteemed panel will bolster BNY Mellon's mentorship of its first participants, three+one and BondIT.

'We are thrilled that these leading fintech investors will avail themselves to our Accelerator Program participants,' said Adam Levine and Noam Tasch, Co-Heads of Digital Partnerships and founders of BNY Mellon's Accelerator Program. 'It is our goal and responsibility to provide each participating company with feedback and guidance that will help accelerate their growth. With an esteemed panel of venture capitalists, in addition to our colleagues' industry expertise and focused POCs, we cannot wait to see the results! We could not be more excited that they chose to work with BNY Mellon.'