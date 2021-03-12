Log in
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
Bank of New York Mellon : Introducing the BNY Mellon Accelerator Program's Venture Capital Advisory Board

03/12/2021 | 02:05pm EST
BNY Mellon is excited to introduce the Accelerator Program's first-ever Venture Capital Advisory Board (VCAB), a panel of leading global fintech investors who will offer insights and guidance to Accelerator Program participants.

During the program, participating startups will have the opportunity to collaborate with professionals across BNY Mellon to build and validate their solutions for specific business needs, refine their technology alongside BNY Mellon experts, and accelerate the overall growth of their companies. This esteemed panel will bolster BNY Mellon's mentorship of its first participants, three+one and BondIT.

'We are thrilled that these leading fintech investors will avail themselves to our Accelerator Program participants,' said Adam Levine and Noam Tasch, Co-Heads of Digital Partnerships and founders of BNY Mellon's Accelerator Program. 'It is our goal and responsibility to provide each participating company with feedback and guidance that will help accelerate their growth. With an esteemed panel of venture capitalists, in addition to our colleagues' industry expertise and focused POCs, we cannot wait to see the results! We could not be more excited that they chose to work with BNY Mellon.'

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 19:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
