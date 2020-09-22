Log in
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
  Report
News 
All News

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/22/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (“Bank of New York Mellon” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BK) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Buzzfeed published an investigation of international banking on September 20, 2020, alleging that various financial institutions, including Bank of New York Mellon, had direct knowledge of serious failures in policies and controls to prevent money laundering. The report alleges that the Company enabled the movement of criminal funds even after raising suspicions. Based on this news, shares of Bank of New York Mellon fell by more than 5% on September 21, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 780 M - -
Net income 2020 3 480 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
Yield 2020 3,67%
Capitalization 30 093 M 30 093 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,08x
EV / Sales 2021 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 48 300
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 44,03 $
Last Close Price 33,97 $
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Gibbons Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Emily H. Portney Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-32.51%31 360
BLACKROCK, INC.10.79%84 921
UBS GROUP AG-15.71%40 328
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.2.38%28 314
STATE STREET CORPORATION-24.25%21 115
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-9.72%18 968
