LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon's head of digital assets Michael Demissie said on Wednesday that digital assets are "here to stay", citing a 2022 study of the custodian bank's clients.

"What we see is clients are absolutely interested in digital assets, broadly," BNY Mellon's Demissie said, speaking on a panel on the cryptocurrency ecosystem at Afore Consulting's 7th Annual FinTech and Regulation Conference.