NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY has appointed Jose Minaya as Global Head of BNY Investments and Wealth.

Mr. Minaya will join the company on September 3, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer, Robin Vince, and will be a member of the firm's Executive Committee. This appointment follows Hanneke Smits's decision to retire; she will continue in her current role until September 3, at which time she will transition to Chair of BNY Investments through the end of 2024 to support a seamless transition.

"I'd like to thank Hanneke for her leadership and am very pleased to welcome Jose, an investment veteran with decades of diversified experience leading a major asset manager," said Mr. Vince. "BNY manages money, moves it and keeps it safe, and with the global wealth segment continuing to grow rapidly, we are uniquely poised to serve clients in the segment across the entire financial lifecycle. As we unite our top 15 global asset manager and our top 10 U.S. private bank, I believe Jose's leadership will enable us to be more for our clients around the world."

"I am delighted to join BNY, a historic institution with a legacy of helping clients achieve their ambitions and advancing the future of finance, and to lead a globally renowned asset management and wealth franchise with deep relationships around the world," said Mr. Minaya.

Jose joins BNY from Nuveen, a leading global asset management firm with more than $1 trillion under management. Previously, Jose served as President and Chief Investment Officer of Nuveen, responsible for overseeing all global operating and investment activities across equities, fixed income, real estate, private markets, natural resources, alternatives and responsible investments. He joined TIAA in 2004 as a fixed income portfolio manager after more than 10 years of investment experience at firms including AIG, Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan.

He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Manhattan College and the Board of Advisors of the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, where he earned an MBA. Jose also serves on the boards of several companies and charitable organizations, including Moody's, the National Forest Foundation, the Investment Company Institute and the Investment Committee of the Board of Regents of the Smithsonian Institution.

A longtime advocate of belonging and inclusion, Jose is Chair of the Governing Board of Directors of the Robert Toigo Foundation, which promotes inclusive leadership in finance and beyond, and was Executive Sponsor of TIAA's Inclusion and Diversity initiative.

