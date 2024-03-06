The bank said its February Global Supply Chain Pressures Index rose to a reading of 0.1 for last month, from a revised -0.23 reading in January. It was the first positive reading since January 2023.
(Reporting by Michael S. Derby)
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|55.78 USD
|-0.20%
|+0.30%
|+7.21%
|04:35pm
|NY Fed says supply chain pressures ticked up small amount in February
|RE
|01:27pm
|No Change in Rates by Bank of Canada Expected Today; Powell to Testify Before House Committee
|DJ
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Supply chain pressures picked up modestly last month, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in a report Wednesday.
The bank said its February Global Supply Chain Pressures Index rose to a reading of 0.1 for last month, from a revised -0.23 reading in January. It was the first positive reading since January 2023.
(Reporting by Michael S. Derby)
|NY Fed says supply chain pressures ticked up small amount in February
|RE
|No Change in Rates by Bank of Canada Expected Today; Powell to Testify Before House Committee
|DJ
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 1
|RE
|Transcript : The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Presents at 2024 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference, Mar-05-2024 03:20 PM
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 1
|RE
|Bank of New York Mellon's Pershing to Provide Services to Ashton Thomas Securities
|MT
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 1
|RE
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 1
|RE
|NY Fed's reverse repos see lowest usage in nearly three years
|RE
|Zenith Energy Appoints Exchange Agent for Extended Bond Exchange Offer
|MT
|Fed's Williams reiterates rate cut likely later this year
|RE
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Receives Shareholder Proposal from American Family Association
|CI
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Receives Shareholder Proposal from Kenneth Steiner
|CI
|Collins and Williams Cautious on Timing of Rate Cuts; Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Out Today
|DJ
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 1
|RE
|U.S. oil futures settle lower as Fed takes stock before cutting rates
|RE
|Fed's Williams: Still ways to go to achieve 2% inflation goal
|RE
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 1
|RE
|February Mid-Atlantic Manufacturing Contraction Narrows More Than Expected, Richmond Fed Says
|MT
|Transcript : The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Presents at UBS Financial Services Conference 2024, Feb-27-2024 12:10 PM
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 1
|RE
|Reverse Repo Balances in Decline; Williams Says Inflation Subsiding
|DJ
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 1
|RE
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 1
|RE
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 1
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+7.20%
|42.08B
|+1.63%
|123B
|-1.03%
|93.05B
|+19.12%
|62.16B
|+8.88%
|41.38B
|+4.13%
|30.62B
|+7.83%
|26B
|-6.40%
|22.14B
|+2.42%
|19.1B
|-3.72%
|17.44B