    BK   US0640581007

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
REPL::Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

08/02/2021 | 03:32am EDT
July 30, 2021

To: The New York Stock Exchange

PetroChina - Cash Dividend

Please be advised of the following DR Cash Dividend information - Final Rate:

DR Name:

PetroChina

Country of Incorporation:

CHINA

CUSIP:

71646E100

Ratio (Underlying Shares:DRs):

100:1

Exchange Rate:

7.7751

Underlying Shares DRs

Record Date:

Jun 22, 2021

Jun 21, 2021

Payable Date:

Jul 30, 2021

Aug 09, 2021

Gross Dividend Rate Total:

HKD0.106069999 USD1.364226 taxable

Final Dividend

Withholding Tax:

USD0.136422@10.00%

Dividend Fee:

USD0.02

Net Dividend Rate:

USD1.207804

Foreign currency transaction was executed by BNY Mellon or its Affiliates.

Addendum: - see below

ANNOUNCED IN CNY PAID IN HKD

If you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact the undersigned.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Jones

  +315-414-3093 /F: elizabeth.jones@bnymellon.com
  1. Bloomberg LLC Clearstream Banking Euroclear
    Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Interactive Data Pricing and Reference Data

PLEASE SEE INVESTOR DISCLOSURE ON LAST PAGE

240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor West, New York, NY 10286

Page 1 of 3

London Stock Exchange

Mergent

Singapore Exchange

Standard & Poor's

The Depository Trust Clearing Company

PLEASE SEE INVESTOR DISCLOSURE ON LAST PAGE

240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor West, New York, NY 10286

Page 2 of 3

This notice and the information and data provided herein are provided for general informational purposes only. BNY Mellon does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of any such information or data. BNY Mellon does not undertake any obligation to update or amend this notice or any information or data, and may change, update or amend this notice or any information or data at any time without prior notice.

BNY Mellon provides no advice, recommendation or endorsement with respect to any company or securities. No information or data is intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, investment, financial, trading or other advice on any matter, and is not to be used as such. We expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon this notice or any information or data, including market value loss on the sale or purchase of securities or other instruments or obligations.

Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

BNY Mellon collects fees from DR holders pursuant to the terms and conditions of the DRs and any deposit agreement under which they are issued. From time to time, BNY Mellon may make payments to an issuer to reimburse and/or share revenue from the fees collected from DR holders, or waive fees and expenses to an issuer for services provided, generally related to costs and expenses arising out of establishment and maintenance of the DR program. BNY Mellon may pay a rebate to brokers in connection with unsponsored DR issuances; brokers may or may not disclose or pass back some or all of such rebate to the DR investor. BNY Mellon may also use brokers, dealers or other service providers that are affiliates and that may earn or share fees and commissions.

BNY Mellon may execute DR foreign currency transactions itself or through its affiliates, or the Custodian or the underlying Company may execute foreign currency transactions and pay US dollars to BNY Mellon. In those instances where it executes DR foreign currency transactions itself or through its affiliates, BNY Mellon acts as principal counterparty and not as agent, advisor, broker or fiduciary. In such cases, BNY Mellon has no obligation to obtain the most favorable exchange rate, makes no representation that the rate is a favorable rate and will not be liable for any direct or indirect losses associated with the rate. BNY Mellon earns and retains revenue on its executed foreign currency transactions based on, among other things, the difference between the rate it assigns to the transaction and the rate that it pays and receives for purchases and sales of currencies when buying or selling foreign currency for its own account. The methodology used by BNY Mellon to determine DR conversion rates is available to registered Owners upon request or can be accessed at https://www.adrbnymellon.com/us/en/news-and-publications/dr-issuers/drs_foreign_exchange_pricing_disclosure.pdf.

In those instances where BNY Mellon's Custodian executes DR foreign currency transactions, the Custodian has no obligation to obtain the most favorable exchange rate or to ensure that the method by which the rate will be determined will be the most favorable rate, and BNY Mellon makes no representation that the rate is the most favorable rate and will not be liable for any direct or indirect losses associated with the rate. In certain instances, BNY Mellon may receive dividends and other distributions from an issuer of securities underlying DRs in U.S. dollars rather than in a foreign currency. In such cases, BNY Mellon will not engage in or be responsible for any foreign currency transactions and it makes no representation that the rate obtained by an issuer is the most favorable rate and it will not be liable for any direct or indirect losses associated with the rate.

This notice or any excerpt of this notice may not be copied or reproduced without the prior express written consent of BNY Mellon.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK).

BNY Mellon's name, brand and/or trademarks may not be used, copied or reproduced without the prior express written consent of BNY Mellon.

DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS ARE NOT INSURED BY THE FDIC OR ANY OTHER GOVERNMENT AGENCY, ARE NOT DEPOSITS OR OTHER OBLIGATIONS OF, AND ARE NOT GUARANTEED BY, BNY MELLON AND ARE SUBJECT TO INVESTMENT RISKS INCLUDING POSSIBLE LOSS OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT INVESTED.

240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor West, New York, NY 10286

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 07:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 654 M - -
Net income 2021 3 516 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 946 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 44 307 M 44 307 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,87x
EV / Sales 2022 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 51,33 $
Average target price 55,32 $
Spread / Average Target 7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas P. Gibbons Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emily H. Portney Chief Financial Officer
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Bridget E. Engle Chief Operations & Technology Officer
James S. Wiener Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.95%44 307
BLACKROCK, INC.20.18%132 069
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.29.06%82 224
UBS GROUP AG19.81%57 318
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.34.86%46 331
STATE STREET CORPORATION19.73%29 933