Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BK   US0640581007

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:02 2022-08-08 pm EDT
43.21 USD   -0.68%
08/02BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Collaborates with Xceptor to Implement a New Tax Processing Platform
PU
08/01Cryptoassets – How Will Family Offices React To The Crypto Winter?
AQ
07/28BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Increases Prime Lending Rate to 5.50%
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TV Azteca says it has been notified of early expiry of $400 million notes

08/08/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of broadcaster TV Azteca is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - TV Azteca said on Monday it had received notice of the intention for early expiry by holders of $400 million in notes, which are due to mature in 2024, issued by the Mexican media group.

The group, which is controlled by Mexican business magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego, had postponed a coupon payment on the notes which was due in February 2021, citing a difficult media landscape aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

TV Azteca said in a Mexican stock exchange release that it had received the notification from Bank of New York Mellon, trustee for the noteholders.

"The company has maintained a dialogue with the holders of the 2024 notes in order to reach a favorable agreement for all parties," TV Azteca said.

Bank of New York Mellon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the notification.

TV Azteca said in the statement that over the last 18 months it had amortized 3.347 billion pesos ($165 million) of its debt, strengthened its capital structure and endorsed its "commitment to maintain strategic, financial and operational soundness."

($1 = 20.2875 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
08/02BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Collaborates with Xceptor to Implement a New Tax Proc..
PU
08/01Cryptoassets – How Will Family Offices React To The Crypto Winter?
AQ
07/28BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Increases Prime Lending Rate to 5.50%
PU
07/26BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/22BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/21BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Announces 2021 Enterprise ESG Report
PU
07/20BNY Mellon and Goldman Sachs Settle First HQLAx Agency Securities Lending Transactions
PR
07/19Credit Suisse Lowers Bank of New York Mellon's Price Target to $50 from $52, Reduces Es..
MT
07/18Deutsche Bank Adjusts Bank of New York Mellon Price Target to $42 From $43, Maintains H..
MT
07/18Another Cybertheft Lawsuit Spotlights 401(k) Recordkeeper Procedures
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 598 M - -
Net income 2022 3 374 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 35 152 M 35 152 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 50 800
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 43,50 $
Average target price 48,74 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas P. Gibbons CFO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Robin Vince President & Chief Executive Officer-Elect
Emily H. Portney Chief Financial Officer
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Bridget E. Engle Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.10%35 152
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.99%104 924
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-15.56%78 201
UBS GROUP AG-5.27%52 524
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-21.17%32 851
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-10.81%29 103