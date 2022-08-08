TV Azteca says it has been notified of early expiry of $400 million notes

The group, which is controlled by Mexican business magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego, had postponed a coupon payment on the notes which was due in February 2021, citing a difficult media landscape aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

TV Azteca said in a Mexican stock exchange release that it had received the notification from Bank of New York Mellon, trustee for the noteholders.

"The company has maintained a dialogue with the holders of the 2024 notes in order to reach a favorable agreement for all parties," TV Azteca said.

Bank of New York Mellon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the notification.

TV Azteca said in the statement that over the last 18 months it had amortized 3.347 billion pesos ($165 million) of its debt, strengthened its capital structure and endorsed its "commitment to maintain strategic, financial and operational soundness."

($1 = 20.2875 Mexican pesos)

