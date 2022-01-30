Bank of Palestine, Proparco and the European Union Launch Sunref II Green Finance Program in Palestine to Support Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Projects

Ramallah, January 30th 2022

Bank of Palestine (BOP) and Proparco in cooperation with the EU jointly announced the signing of Sunref II Green Program after successfully completing Sunref I. The package is comprised of USD 30 million credit facility provided by Proparco coupled with EU grants along with technical assistance and incentives to SMEs. The signing of this agreement is part of a EUR 200 million agreements by Team Europe with several Palestinian Banks aimed at boosting the Palestinian economy, supporting sustainable green investment and COVID19 economic recovery. The signing ceremony was held within the context of the 3rd meeting of the EU- Palestine Investment Platform at the Palestinian Prime Minister's Office in Ramallah.

The purpose of SUNREF Green Finance Program is to provide solutions to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy projects for the private sector. The program has played a crucial role in the Palestinian ecological system since energy services' costs are high and supply of electricity is limited with increasing demand.

After a 3 successful years of operations of SUNREF I resulting in over 80 investment projects, SUNREF II is launched with a more focus on energy efficiency. This year SUNREF II has an additional Islamic-lending offer through the inclusion of the Arab Islamic Bank (a subsidiary of Bank of Palestine Group). The agreement will be financing projects in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. SUNREF Program is fully aligned with Bank of Palestine Group's strategies in ESG, financial inclusion and in sustainability. This Program will further fulfill our target to finance SMEs particularly green projects in addition to reaching out to as many final beneficiaries who are located in the different areas of Palestine contributing to sustained organic growth of the Bank.