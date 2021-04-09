Bank of Qingdao : PROXY FORM FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 11 MAY 2021
04/09/2021 | 08:04am EDT
Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.*
青島銀行股份有限公司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(H shares stock code: 3866)
(Preference shares stock code: 4611)
PROXY FORM FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON 11 MAY 2021
No. of H shares to which this proxy form relates (Note 1)
No. of pledged shares in all H shares held by me
Percentage of pledged shares in all H shares held by me
I/We (Note 2)
of
being the registered holder(s) of
(Note 3)
H shares with nominal value of RMB1.00
each in the share capital of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. (the "Bank"), hereby appoint the Chairman of
the meeting or (Note 4)
of
to act as
my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2020 annual general meeting of the Bank to be held at No. 6 Qinling Road, Laoshan District, Qingdao, Shandong Province, the PRC, on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 or at any adjournment thereof (the "2020 AGM") and to exercise all rights conferred on proxies under laws, regulations, and the Articles of Association of the Bank. I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as indicated below (Note 5) in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the 2020 AGM.
Ordinary Resolutions
For(Note 5)
Against(Note5) Abstained(Note 5)
to consider and approve the work report of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. for 2020
to consider and approve the work report of the board of supervisors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. for 2020
to consider and approve the final financial accounts of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. for 2020
to consider and approve the profit distribution plan of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. for 2020
to consider and approve the resolution on the engagement of external auditors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. for 2021 and their remuneration
to consider and approve the resolution on the election of directors of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Mr. Zhou Yunjie as a non-executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Mr. Rosario Strano as a non-executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Ms. Tan Lixia as a non-executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Mr. Marco Mussita as a non-executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Mr. Deng Youcheng as a non-executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Mr. Choi Chi Kin, Calvin as a non-executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Mr. Guo Shaoquan as an executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Mr. Wang Lin as an executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Mr. Liu Peng as an executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Ms. Lu Lan as an executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Mr. Simon Cheung as an independent non-executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Ms. Fang Qiaoling as an independent non-executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Mr. Tingjie ZHANG as an independent non-executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Mr. Xing Lecheng as an independent non-executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
to consider and approve the election of Mr. Zhang Xu as an independent non-executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry out banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
Ordinary Resolutions
For(Note 5)
Against(Note5)
Abstained(Note 5)
7.
to consider and approve the resolution on the election of supervisors of the eighth session of
the board of supervisors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
7.1 to consider and approve the election of Mr. He Liangjun as the shareholder supervisor
of the eighth session of the board of supervisors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
7.2 to consider and approve the election of Mr. Hao Xianjing as an external supervisor of the
eighth session of the board of supervisors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
7.3 to consider and approve the election of Mr. Jiang Shenglu as an external supervisor of
the eighth session of the board of supervisors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
7.4 to consider and approve the election of Mr. Lu Kun as an external supervisor of the
eighth session of the board of supervisors of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
8.
to consider and approve the special report on related party transactions of Bank of Qingdao
Co., Ltd. for 2020
9.
to consider and approve the resolution on the estimated amount of the ordinary related party
transactions of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. for 2021
Special Resolution
For(Note 5)
Against(Note5)
Abstained(Note 5)
10.
to consider and approve the resolution on the general mandate for the issue of shares by Bank
of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
Signature:
(Note 6)
Date:
NOTES:
Please insert the number of H shares of the Bank registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If a number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate only to those shares. If no number is inserted, the proxy form will be deemed to related to all H shares of the Bank registered in your name(s) (whether alone or jointly with others).
Please insert full name(s) and address(es) inBLOCK CAPITALS.
Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the 2020 AGM is entitled to appoint one or more persons to attend and vote on his/her behalf at the 2020 AGM. A proxy need not be a member of the Bank but must be present in person at the 2020 AGM to represent you. As far as all joint shareholders of any shares are concerned, only the joint shareholder whose name appears first in the register of members has the right to receive the share certificate of the relevant shares from the Bank, to receive notices of the Bank and any notice served on such a shareholder shall be treated as having been served on all the other joint shareholders of those shares. In the case of joint shareholders, any one shareholder may sign the proxy form(s). The vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint shareholding.
If a proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, cross out the words "the Chairman of the meeting or" and insert the full name(s) and address(es) of the proxy (or proxies) desired in the space provided. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the meeting will act as your proxy.ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY
MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE ABSTAINED THE RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAINED". The shares abstained will be counted towards the total vote count in the calculation of the required majority. If no direction is given, the proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain as he thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the 2020 AGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the 2020 AGM.
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. For a corporate shareholder, the proxy must be affixed with the common seal or signed by its director or attorney duly authorised in writing.
For H Shareholder(s) who wish to attend the 2020 AGM, this form of proxy (together with a notarially certified copy of the power of attorney or other authority (if any) if this form of proxy is signed by a person on behalf of the appointor) must be returned to the Bank's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time for holding the 2020 AGM or any adjournment thereof.
Completion and delivery of this proxy form do not affect your right to attend or vote at the 2020 AGM.
Bank of Qingdao Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 12:03:07 UTC.