BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/12
8.16 AUD   -1.09%
10:47aBANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Appoints Non-Executive Director
PU
02/09BANK OF QUEENSLAND : How To Set Goals And Keep Them On Track
PU
02/08Australia shares drop as investors await corporate earnings; NZ falls
RE
Bank of Queensland : BOQ Appoints Non-Executive Director

02/14/2021 | 04:47pm EST
BOQ APPOINTS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Monday, 15 February, 2021 - Brisbane: Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Mickie Rosen as a Non-Executive Director, effective 4 March 2021.

Ms Rosen has three decades of strategy, operating and advisory experience across media, technology and e-commerce and is based in the West Coast of the United States of America. She has built and led global businesses for iconic brands such as Yahoo, Fox, and Disney, as well as early stage companies such as Hulu and Fandango.

BOQ Chairman Patrick Allaway said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mickie to the Board, who brings with her diversity of thought, digital capability and strategic execution.

"Mickie's appointment to the BOQ Board is an exciting one for the Group, particularly given her extensive global strategic and digital experience, which includes advising on digital transformations for both McKinsey & Company and the Boston Consulting Group. Mickie also brings strong consumer focus, marketing and product capability, governance and is an exceptional fit with our purpose and values," Mr Allaway concluded.

Until recently, Ms Rosen served on the board of Pandora Media and was the President of Tribune Interactive, the digital arm of Tribune Publishing and was concurrently the President of the Los Angeles Times. Ms Rosen is a Non-Executive Director of Nine Entertainment Co.

ENDS

Authorised for release by: Board of Directors, Bank of Queensland

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 21:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
