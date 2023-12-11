11 December 2023

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) has today announced a major national partnership with Brisbane based charity, Orange Sky Australia. BOQ's support will enable Orange Sky to continue making a difference to those experiencing homelessness or hardship.

This new partnership builds on BOQ's existing relationship with Orange Sky, as fundraising recipients since 2019. Over the last three years BOQ has raised and donate more than $880,000, which equates to 3000 shifts worked in one of Orange Sky's mobile laundries.

Bank of Queensland Group Executive Business Banking, Chris Screen, said the bank is proud to be strengthening its partnership with Orange Sky.

"With cost of living pressures and interest rate rises, we are aware some Australians are navigating a tough time at the moment, and Orange Sky's services are more important than ever.

"Over the last four years our partnership with Orange Sky has continued to grow. Our shared values underpin our partnership which is built around relationships and connections to the communities we serve.

"Our fundraising efforts for Orange Sky get bigger and better every year and that's largely because of our people, both in head offices and across our entire branch network, who genuinely support the vital outreach of this charity. This goes to the core of our purpose of building social capital through banking, and we're looking forward to delivering on this through this national partnership."

Orange Sky Co-Founder, Nic Marchesi, said BOQ's ongoing support has enabled their services to reach more Australians doing it tough.

"We are thrilled to welcome BOQ as a national partner and are appreciative of the significant contribution they have made over the last four years.

"Orange Sky's services have never been busier. With the latest census data revealing that over 122,000 Aussies are currently experiencing homelessness, there's never been a more important time for Orange Sky's services and dedicated team of volunteers to be out in the community each and every day supporting our friends in need.

"This major partnership will enable us to continue helping our friends through the power of connection and conversation. It will also help us reach our goal of supporting more than 40,000 people by 2025."

Each July, BOQ dedicates an entire month to fundraising for Orange Sky. The 'Orange Sky July' campaign aims to raise funds to support vulnerable Australians and awareness of BOQ's Community Partnership with Orange Sky. This July, the bank exceeded last year's amount, raising a total of $155,000 for Orange Sky.

This fundraising amount equates to 4312 loads of laundry, 2156 warm showers, 538 volunteer shifts and 4312 hours of positive conversation.

For more information on Orange Sky Australia, visit www.orangesky.org.au