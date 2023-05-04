Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Queensland Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:22:48 2023-05-05 am EDT
5.820 AUD   +0.69%
Bank of Queensland : BOQ responds to May RBA decision and lifts savings rates

05/04/2023 | 11:09pm EDT
BOQ has today announced interest rate changes for variable home loan customers, following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to raise the cash rate by 0.25%.

For home loan customers

  • From 9 May, BOQ will lift variable home loan interest rates by 0.25% per annum (p.a.) for new and existing customers.

Responding to savings customers

  • ·BOQ understands the ongoing challenges this environment has presented to household budgets.
  • To help customers build up their savings, we have continued to reward them with competitive rates.

Support available for customers

With the cash rate increasing again following a pause in April, we understand there may be some customers concerned about their financial position or experiencing financial difficulty. These customers are encouraged to contact BOQ's dedicated Customer Assistance team as soon as possible.

We're here to help and are ready to talk through options that are right for you.

BOQ also has a range of online resources available including home loan calculators. For existing home loan customers on a variable rate, BOQ will inform customers of their new monthly repayment amount.

Customers are encouraged to visit any BOQ branch or call 1300 55 72 72 if they require further assistance or clarification regarding today's announcement.

Legal notes:

Interest rates from 9 May are subject to change. Terms, conditions, fees and charges apply. This is general information only and you should consider if these products are appropriate for you.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 03:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 792 M 1 195 M 1 195 M
Net income 2023 206 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 7,25%
Capitalization 3 753 M 2 502 M 2 502 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 180
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,78 AUD
Average target price 6,54 AUD
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Newton James Allaway Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Racheal Kellaway Group Chief Financial Officer
Warwick Martin Negus Chairman
Craig Ryman Chief Information Officer
Paul Newham Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-15.80%2 517
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.40%398 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%230 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.51%222 021
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 486
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC13.24%146 985
