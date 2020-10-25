Log in
BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Capital Notes 2 Offer - Investor Presentation
PU
06:40pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : Capital Notes 2 Offer - Investor Presentation
PU
06:35pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : Capital Notes 2 Prospectus
PU
Bank of Queensland : Capital Notes 2 Offer - Investor Presentation

10/25/2020 | 06:40pm EDT

Capital Notes 2 Offer

26 October 2020

Bank of Queensland Limited ABN 32 009 656 740. AFSL No 244616.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Important Notice

This presentation (Presentation) has been prepared by Bank of Queensland Limited ABN 32 009 656 740 (BOQ). This Presentation has been prepared in relation to the proposed offer of Capital Notes 2 (the Offer). The Offer will be made

pursuant to a prospectus prepared by BOQ that complies with Part 6D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (as modified by the ASIC Corporations (Regulatory Capital Securities) Instrument 2016/71) which was lodged with ASIC on 26 October 2020 (Prospectus). BOQ intends to lodge a replacement Prospectus which will include the Offer size and the Margin, on or around 3 November 2020.

Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd, is the arranger to the Offer. ANZ Securities Limited, Morgans Financial Limited and National Australia Bank Limited are the joint lead managers to the Offer (Joint Lead Managers). JBWere is the co-manager(Co-Manager).

Summary information

The information in this Presentation is not financial product advice and does not take into account your individual investment objectives, financial situation or needs. You should carefully consider the whole of the Prospectus in light of your particular investment

needs, objectives and financial situation (including your taxation situation) and seek professional advice from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser before deciding whether to invest in Capital Notes 2. Any decision by a person to apply for Capital Notes 2 should be made on the basis of information contained in the Prospectus and an independent assessment as to whether to invest, and not in reliance on any information contained in this Presentation.

A copy of the Prospectus is available at www.boq.com.au/capitalnotes2. Applications for Capital Notes 2 under the Offer may only be made using an Application Form to be issued with, contained in, or accompanying the replacement Prospectus.

This Presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement, disclosure document or other offer document under Australian law or under any other law. This Presentation is not, and does not constitute, financial product advice, an offer to sell or the solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase any securities and neither this Presentation nor anything contained within it will form the basis of any contract or commitment. All reasonable care has been taken in relation to the preparation and collation of this Presentation. If there are any material changes relevant to the Offer, BOQ will lodge the appropriate information with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of any statements, estimates or opinions or other information contained in this Presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, BOQ, its subsidiaries and

their respective directors, officers, employees and agents disclaim all liability and responsibility (including without limitation any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of BOQ, the arranger, the Joint Lead Managers and their related bodies corporate, affiliates and each of their respective directors, officers, employees and agents) for any direct or indirect loss or damage which may be suffered by any recipient through the use of or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from this Presentation. No recommendation is made as to how investors should make an investment decision in relation to the Offer or BOQ. BOQ reserves the right to withdraw or vary the timetable for the Offer without notice.

The information in this Presentation is for general information only. To the extent that certain statements contained in this Presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" or statements about "future matters", the information reflects BOQ's intent, belief or expectations at the date of this Presentation. BOQ gives no undertaking to update this information over time (subject to legal or regulatory requirements).

Any forward-looking statements, including projections, guidance on future revenues, earnings and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BOQ's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Neither BOQ, nor any other person, gives any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this Presentation will actually occur. In addition, please note that past performance is no guarantee or indication of future performance.

No action has been taken to register or qualify Capital Notes 2 or the Offer or to otherwise permit a public offering of Capital Notes 2 outside Australia. The distribution of this Presentation, and the offer or sale of Capital Notes 2, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons who receive this Presentation outside Australia must inform themselves about and observe all such restrictions. Nothing in this Presentation is to be construed as authorising its distribution, or the offer or sale of Capital Notes 2, in any jurisdiction other than Australia and BOQ does not accept any liability in that regard.

Further, Capital Notes 2 may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, and neither this Presentation nor any other offering material may be distributed or published, in any jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance with any applicable law or regulations.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, the arranger and the Joint Lead Managers and their respective affiliates, directors, officers, partners, employees, advisers and agents of each of them (each, a Limited Party), make no representation, recommendation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained in this Presentation and accept no responsibility or liability therefore. Further, no Limited Party accepts any fiduciary obligations owed to or relationship with any investor or potential investor in connection with the Offer or otherwise, and by accepting this Presentation each recipient expressly disclaims any fiduciary relationship and agrees that it is responsible for making its own independent judgements with respect to the Offer, and any other transaction or other matter arising in connection with this Presentation.

Capital Notes 2 have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (US Securities Act) or the securities law of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States (US), except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. This Presentation may not be distributed or released, in whole or in part, in the United States or to anyone acting as a nominee for a person in the United States.

All amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this Presentation have the meaning in the Prospectus.

Bank of Queensland Limited Capital Notes 2 Offer 26 October 2020

2

AGENDA

SECTION 1

Offer Summary

SECTION 2

About BOQ

SECTION 3

Key Features of Capital Notes 2

SECTION 4

Offer Process

Bank of Queensland Limited Capital Notes 2 Offer 26 October 2020

3

Offer Summary

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2021 1 099 M 785 M 785 M
Net income 2021 222 M 158 M 158 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 3 044 M 2 165 M 2 173 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 021
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,63 AUD
Last Close Price 6,71 AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Frazis Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Patrick Newton James Allaway Chairman
Ewen Stafford Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Craig Ryman Chief Information Officer
Michelle Tredenick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-7.45%2 165
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%316 434
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%257 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.30%215 672
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.69%153 140
