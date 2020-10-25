Bank of Queensland : Capital Notes 2 Prospectus 0 10/25/2020 | 06:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Bank of Queensland Limited Capital Notes 2 PROSPECTUS Prospectus for the issue of Bank of Queensland Limited Capital Notes 2 to raise $200 million with the ability to raise more or less Issuer Bank of Queensland Limited ABN 32 009 656 740 Arranger Goldman Sachs Joint Lead Managers ANZ Securities Limited Morgans Financial Limited National Australia Bank Limited Co-Manager JBWere Limited IMPORTANT NOTICES IMPORTANT NOTICES About This Prospectus This Prospectus is dated 26 October 2020 and was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on that date. This Prospectus is being issued in compliance with the requirements of section 713(1) of the Corporations Act (as modified by ASIC Corporations (Regulatory Capital Securities) Instrument 2016/71). The offer contained in this Prospectus is for an issue of Capital Notes 2 (Capital Notes 2) by Bank of Queensland Limited (ABN 32 009 656 740) (Bank of Queensland or BOQ) at $100 per Capital Note 2 to raise $200 million with the ability to raise more or less (Offer). This Prospectus expires on the date which is 13 months after 26 October 2021 (Expiry Date) and no Capital Notes 2 will be issued on the basis of this Prospectus after the Expiry Date. Neither ASIC nor ASX Limited (ASX) take any responsibility for the content of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates. Exposure Period The Corporations Act prohibits the processing of Applications in the period of seven days after the date of lodgement of this Prospectus (Exposure Period). This Exposure Period may be extended by ASIC by up to a further seven days. No Applications received will be accepted until after the expiry of the Exposure Period. Nature of Capital Notes 2 Capital Notes 2 are non-cumulative, perpetual, convertible, unguaranteed and unsecured notes with preferred, discretionary distributions, issued by BOQ. They are an investment in BOQ and may be affected by the ongoing performance, financial position and solvency of BOQ. An investment in Capital Notes 2 is subject to investment risk including possible loss of income and principal invested. See Section 4 for further details. Neither BOQ nor any other person warrants or guarantees the future performance of BOQ, Capital Notes 2 or any return on any investment made pursuant to this Prospectus. Capital Notes 2 are unsecured notes for the purposes of section 283BH of the Corporations Act. Capital Notes 2 are not deposits or protected accounts and are not guaranteed Capital Notes 2 are not: deposit liabilities of BOQ;

protected accounts for the purposes of the depositor protection provisions in Division 2 of Part II of the Banking Act or of the Financial Claims Scheme established under Division 2AA of Part II of the Banking Act;

guaranteed or insured by any government, government agency or compensation scheme of Australia or any other jurisdiction; or

secured over any of BOQ's or any member of the BOQ Group's assets. No representations other than in this Prospectus You should rely only on information in this Prospectus. No person is authorised to give any information, or to make any representation, in connection with the Offer that is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation that is not in this Prospectus may not be relied on as having been authorised by BOQ or any other person in connection with the Offer. Unless otherwise indicated, all information in this Prospectus, while subject to change from time to time is current as at the date of this Prospectus. This Prospectus does not include financial product or investment advice - you should seek your own professional investment advice The information in this Prospectus is not financial product advice and does not take into account your individual investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs as an investor. You should carefully consider the whole of this Prospectus in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial situation (including your taxation situation). Capital Notes 2 are complex and involve more risks than a simple debt or ordinary equity security. Capital Notes 2 are not suitable for all investors and contain features which may make the Capital Note 2 Terms difficult to understand. BOQ strongly recommends that you seek professional advice from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent and qualified professional adviser before deciding whether to invest in Capital Notes 2. Past financial performance information Historical financial information in this Prospectus is for information purposes only and is not a forecast of future performance. Past performance or trends should not be relied on as being indicative of future performance or trends. Financial information and forward-looking statements Section 3.2 contains pro-forma financial information about BOQ, including the basis of preparation of that information. The pro-forma financial information provided in this Prospectus is for illustrative purposes only and is not represented as being indicative of BOQ's view on its future financial condition or performance. This Prospectus contains forward-looking statements which may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "believes", "considers", "expects", "estimates", "intends" and other similar words. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this Prospectus. Forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the risk factors in Section 4 and other information in this Prospectus. Prospectus availability Paper copies of this Prospectus can be obtained free of charge during the Offer Period by calling the BOQ Offer Information Line on 1800 779 639 (within Australia) or +61 1800 779 639 (outside Australia) (8:30am to 7:30pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays). This Prospectus can also be accessed electronically at www.boq.com.au/capitalnotes2. If you access the Prospectus in electronic form, the following conditions apply: you must access and download the entire Prospectus;

your Application will only be considered where you have applied pursuant to an Application Form (either electronic or paper) that was attached to, or accompanied by, a complete electronic copy of the Prospectus. By making an Application, you declare that you were given access to the complete Prospectus together with the Application Form; and

the Prospectus is available electronically to residents of Australia who are accessing and downloading or printing the electronic Prospectus in Australia. Restrictions in foreign jurisdictions See Section 8.11 for details of the selling restrictions that apply to the Capital Notes 2 in foreign jurisdictions. Providing personal information and privacy You will be asked to provide personal information to BOQ (directly or via the Registrar) if you apply for Capital Notes 2. See Section 8.12 for information on how BOQ (and the Registrar on its behalf) collects, holds and uses this personal information. Diagrams Diagrams used in the Prospectus are illustrative only and may not be drawn to scale. Unless otherwise stated, all data contained in charts, graphs and tables is based on information available at the date of this Prospectus. Defined words and expressions Some words and expressions used in this Prospectus have defined meanings, which are either explained in the Glossary in Appendix B or in the Capital Note 2 Terms set out in Appendix A of this Prospectus. If there is any inconsistency between the defined terms in Appendix A and Appendix B, the definitions in Appendix A will prevail. A reference to $, A$, AUD dollars and cents is to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated. Unless otherwise stated, references to times in this Prospectus are to the time in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Enquiries If you are considering applying for Capital Notes 2 under the Offer, this document is important and should be read in its entirety. If you have any questions in relation to the Offer, please contact your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent and qualified professional adviser. You may also call the BOQ Offer Information Line on 1800 779 639 (within Australia) or +61 1800 779 639 (outside Australia) (8:30am to 7:30pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays). Applicants in the Broker Firm Offer may also contact their Syndicate Broker. 2 BOQ Capital Notes 2 Prospectus CHAIRMAN'S LETTER 26 October 2020 Dear Investor, On behalf of the Board of Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ), I am pleased to offer you the opportunity to invest in Capital Notes 2 (Capital Notes 2). BOQ is a full service financial institution whose primary function is gathering deposits and lending. It is listed on the ASX and regulated by APRA as an ADI. BOQ is included in the ASX 100 index. BOQ intends to raise $200 million through the offer of Capital Notes 2 (Offer) with the ability to raise more or less. The proceeds of Capital Notes 2 will be used for BOQ's general corporate and funding purposes. This issue of Capital Notes 2 is being made as part of BOQ's capital management strategy. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), the prudential regulator of Australia has confirmed that Capital Notes 2 are capable of being recognised as Additional Tier 1 Capital of BOQ for the purposes of APRA's prudential standards. As announced on 7 April 2020, BOQ received APRA's approval to redeem BOQ's A$150 million Wholesale Capital Notes (WCNs) which constituted Additional Tier 1 Capital, conditional on BOQ completely replacing the WCNs with a new Additional Tier 1 instrument at the first available opportunity. The Offer will satisfy this condition. Capital Notes 2 are fully paid, unsecured, non-cumulative, perpetual, convertible notes. They will pay, subject to the issue terms and BOQ's discretion, preferred floating rate quarterly distributions which are expected to be fully franked. An application will be made by BOQ for Capital Notes 2 to be quoted on the ASX. Capital Notes 2 must Convert into fully paid ordinary shares of BOQ (Ordinary Shares) on 15 May 2029 (Scheduled Mandatory Conversion Date) if certain Mandatory Conversion Conditions are satisfied, unless they are Converted or Redeemed by BOQ earlier. If these Mandatory Conversion Conditions are not satisfied, then Capital Notes 2 will mandatorily Convert on the first distribution payment date after the Scheduled Mandatory Conversion Date on which the conditions are satisfied. In addition, Capital Notes 2 must Convert into Ordinary Shares of BOQ if there is a successful takeover or other acquisition of BOQ and certain conditions are satisfied. BOQ has an option to Redeem, Resell or Convert Capital Notes 2 into Ordinary Shares on 14 May 2027 or if there are certain changes in regulation or taxation. BOQ also has an option to Convert all Capital Notes 2 into Ordinary Shares if BOQ may potentially be acquired by a takeover or other acquisition. These options are subject to APRA's prior written approval and to certain conditions being satisfied. Importantly, BOQ must Convert Capital Notes 2 to Ordinary Shares if BOQ's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio is equal to or less than 5.125% or if APRA considers that Conversion is necessary to prevent BOQ from becoming non-viable. This may adversely affect the value of or returns on Capital Notes 2. In these circumstances, if Conversion does not occur for any reason within 5 Business Days, Capital Notes 2 that are required by APRA to be converted will be written off, which means that all rights in relation to those Capital Notes 2 will be terminated and Capital Note 2 holders will not get back their capital or receive any compensation in relation to those Capital Notes 2. The key features of Capital Notes 2 are set out in Section 2. Securityholder Offer As part of the Offer, Eligible BOQ Securityholders as at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 23 October 2020 have the opportunity to apply for an allocation of Capital Notes 2. Details of the Securityholder Offer are set out in Section 5.4.2. No assurance is given that any Securityholder Applicant will receive an allocation of Capital Notes 2. Conclusion The key dates for the Offer are summarised on page 6. The Offer may close early, so you are encouraged to submit your Application as soon as possible after the Opening Date. On behalf of the Directors, I encourage you to read this Prospectus carefully. The terms of Capital Notes 2 are more complex than a simple debt instrument or ordinary equity instrument and trading volumes on ASX in instruments such as Capital Notes 2 are typically lower than in BOQ's Ordinary Shares. Capital Notes 2 are not deposits or protected accounts, are not guaranteed or secured and there is a risk that Distributions will not be paid. In particular, you should consider the risk factors set out in Section 4 before deciding whether to apply for Capital Notes 2. If, after reading this Prospectus, you have any questions about the Offer or how to apply, please call the BOQ Offer Information Line on 1800 779 639 (within Australia) or +61 1800 779 639 (outside Australia) (8:30am to 7:30pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or consult your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent and qualified professional adviser. On behalf of the Board and management team of BOQ, I invite you to consider this investment opportunity. Yours faithfully, Patrick Allaway Chairman BOQ Capital Notes 2 Prospectus 3 CONTENTS IMPORTANT NOTICES 2 Important Notices 2 Chairman's Letter 3 Guidance for Retail Investors 5 KEY DATES 6 Section 1 -Investment Overview 7 Section 2 -About Capital Notes 2 20 Section 3 -About BOQ 46 Section 4- Investment Risks 58 Section 5- About the Offer 80 Section 6- Australian Taxation Summary 87 Section 7- Key people, interests and benefits 91 Section 8- Additional information 94 Section 9 - Appendices 100 APPENDICES 100 Appendix A Capital Notes 2 Terms 101 Appendix B Glossary 124 Corporate Directory 130 4 BOQ Capital Notes 2 Prospectus This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

