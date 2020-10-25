Bank of Queensland : Capital Notes 2 Prospectus

IMPORTANT NOTICES
About This Prospectus
This Prospectus is dated 26 October 2020 and was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on that date. This Prospectus is being issued in compliance with the requirements of section 713(1) of the Corporations Act (as modified by ASIC Corporations (Regulatory Capital Securities) Instrument 2016/71). The offer contained in this Prospectus is for an issue of Capital Notes 2 (Capital Notes 2) by Bank of Queensland Limited (ABN 32 009 656 740) (Bank of Queensland or BOQ) at $100 per Capital Note 2 to raise $200 million with the ability to raise more or less (Offer).
This Prospectus expires on the date which is 13 months after 26 October 2020 (Expiry Date) and no Capital Notes 2 will be issued on the basis of this Prospectus after the Expiry Date.
Neither ASIC nor ASX Limited (ASX) take any responsibility for the content of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.
Exposure Period
The Corporations Act prohibits the processing of Applications in the period of seven days after the date of lodgement of this Prospectus (Exposure Period). This Exposure Period may be extended by ASIC by up to a further seven days. No Applications received will be accepted until after the expiry of the Exposure Period.
Nature of Capital Notes 2
Capital Notes 2 are non-cumulative, perpetual, convertible, unguaranteed and unsecured notes with preferred, discretionary distributions, issued by BOQ. They are an investment in BOQ and may be affected by the ongoing performance, financial position and solvency of BOQ.
An investment in Capital Notes 2 is subject to investment risk including possible loss of income and principal invested. See Section 4 for further details.
Neither BOQ nor any other person warrants or guarantees the future performance of BOQ, Capital Notes 2 or any return on any investment made pursuant to this Prospectus.
Capital Notes 2 are unsecured notes for the purposes of section 283BH of the Corporations Act.
Capital Notes 2 are not deposits or protected accounts and are not guaranteed
Capital Notes 2 are not:
-
deposit liabilities of BOQ;
-
protected accounts for the purposes of the depositor protection provisions in Division 2 of Part II of the Banking Act or of the Financial Claims Scheme established under Division 2AA of Part II of the Banking Act;
-
guaranteed or insured by any government, government agency or compensation scheme of Australia or any other jurisdiction; or
-
secured over any of BOQ's or any member of the BOQ Group's assets.
No representations other than in this Prospectus You should rely only on information in this Prospectus.
No person is authorised to give any information, or to make any representation, in connection with the Offer that is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation that is not in this Prospectus may not be relied on as having been authorised by BOQ or any other person in connection with the Offer.
Unless otherwise indicated, all information in this Prospectus, while subject to change from time to time is current as at the date of this Prospectus.
This Prospectus does not include financial product or investment advice - you should seek your own professional investment advice The information in this Prospectus is not financial product advice and does not take into account your individual investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs as an investor. You should carefully consider the whole of this Prospectus in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial situation (including your taxation situation).
Capital Notes 2 are complex and involve more risks than a simple debt or ordinary equity security. Capital Notes 2 are not suitable for all investors and contain features which may make the Capital Note 2 Terms difficult to understand. BOQ strongly recommends that you seek professional advice from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent and qualified professional adviser before deciding whether to invest in Capital Notes 2.
Past financial performance information
Historical financial information in this Prospectus is for information purposes only and is not a forecast of future performance. Past performance or trends should not be relied on as being indicative of future performance or trends.
Financial information and forward-looking statements
Section 3.2 contains pro-forma financial information about BOQ, including the basis of preparation of that information. The pro-forma financial information provided in this Prospectus is for illustrative purposes only and is not represented as being indicative of BOQ's view on its future financial condition or performance.
This Prospectus contains forward-looking statements which may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "believes", "considers", "expects", "estimates", "intends" and other similar words. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this Prospectus.
Forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the risk factors in Section 4 and other information in this Prospectus.
Prospectus availability
Paper copies of this Prospectus can be obtained free of charge during the Offer Period by calling the BOQ Offer Information Line on 1800 779 639 (within Australia) or +61 1800 779 639 (outside Australia) (8:30am to 7:30pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).
This Prospectus can also be accessed electronically at www.boq.com.au/capitalnotes2. If you access the Prospectus in electronic form, the following conditions apply:
-
you must access and download the entire Prospectus;
-
your Application will only be considered where you have applied pursuant to an Application Form (either electronic or paper) that was attached to, or accompanied by, a complete electronic copy of the Prospectus. By making an Application, you declare that you were given access to the complete Prospectus together with the Application Form; and
-
the Prospectus is available electronically to residents of Australia who are accessing and downloading or printing the electronic Prospectus in Australia.
Restrictions in foreign jurisdictions
See Section 8.11 for details of the selling restrictions that apply to the Capital Notes 2 in foreign jurisdictions.
Providing personal information and privacy
You will be asked to provide personal information to BOQ (directly or via the Registrar) if you apply for Capital Notes 2. See Section 8.12 for information on how BOQ (and the Registrar on its behalf) collects, holds and uses this personal information.
Diagrams
Diagrams used in the Prospectus are illustrative only and may not be drawn to scale. Unless otherwise stated, all data contained in charts, graphs and tables is based on information available at the date of this Prospectus.
Defined words and expressions
Some words and expressions used in this Prospectus have defined meanings, which are either explained in the Glossary in Appendix B or in the Capital Note 2 Terms set out in Appendix A of this Prospectus. If there is any inconsistency between the defined terms in Appendix A and Appendix B, the definitions in Appendix A will prevail.
A reference to $, A$, AUD dollars and cents is to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated. Unless otherwise stated, references to times in this Prospectus are to the time in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
Enquiries
If you are considering applying for Capital Notes 2 under the Offer, this document is important and should be read in its entirety.
If you have any questions in relation to the Offer, please contact your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent and qualified professional adviser. You may also call the BOQ Offer Information Line on 1800 779 639 (within Australia) or +61 1800 779 639 (outside Australia) (8:30am to 7:30pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays). Applicants in the Broker Firm Offer may also contact their Syndicate Broker.