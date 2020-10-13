Bank of Queensland : Dividend/Distribution - BOQ

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
BOQ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday October 14, 2020
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.12000000
Ex Date
Wednesday November 4, 2020
Record Date
Thursday November 5, 2020
Payment Date
Wednesday November 25, 2020
DRP election date
Friday November 6, 2020 17:00:00
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
1 / 5
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
32009656740
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
BOQ
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Wednesday October 14, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
BOQ
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of twelve months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday August 31, 2020
2A.4 +Record Date
Thursday November 5, 2020
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
2 / 5
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.5 Ex Date
Wednesday November 4, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday November 25, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.12000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3 / 5
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.12000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.12000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Friday November 6, 2020 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
0.0000 %
End Date
|
Monday November 9, 2020
|
Friday November 20, 2020
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
The DRP price is calculated at a discount of 0 per cent on the arithmetic average, rounded to four decimal places, of the daily volume weighted average price of BOQ shares sold during the 10 trading day period commencing on
the second trading day after the Record Date in respect of the relevant dividend. Refer to the DRP terms for full details.
|
4A.6
|
DRP Price (including any discount):
|
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
|
AUD
|
|
Wednesday November 25, 2020
|
4A.8
|
Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
|
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue
|
Yes
|
date?
|
|
|
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
4 / 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 21:59:06 UTC