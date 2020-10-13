Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Queensland Limited    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/13
6.4 AUD   +1.59%
05:59pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Announces Agreement to Sell St Andrew's Insurance
PU
05:59pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : Dividend/Distribution - BOQ
PU
05:59pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : FY2020 Preliminary Final Report Appendix 4E
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Queensland : Dividend/Distribution - BOQ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

BOQ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday October 14, 2020

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.12000000

Ex Date

Wednesday November 4, 2020

Record Date

Thursday November 5, 2020

Payment Date

Wednesday November 25, 2020

DRP election date

Friday November 6, 2020 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

32009656740

1.3

ASX issuer code

BOQ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Wednesday October 14, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

BOQ

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of twelve months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday August 31, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday November 5, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday November 4, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday November 25, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.12000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.12000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.12000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday November 6, 2020 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

0.0000 %

End Date

Monday November 9, 2020

Friday November 20, 2020

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The DRP price is calculated at a discount of 0 per cent on the arithmetic average, rounded to four decimal places, of the daily volume weighted average price of BOQ shares sold during the 10 trading day period commencing on

the second trading day after the Record Date in respect of the relevant dividend. Refer to the DRP terms for full details.

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

Wednesday November 25, 2020

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 21:59:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
05:59pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Announces Agreement to Sell St Andrew's Insurance
PU
05:59pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : Dividend/Distribution - BOQ
PU
05:59pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : FY2020 Preliminary Final Report Appendix 4E
PU
05:50pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Announces Agreement to Sell St Andrew's Insurance
PU
10/09BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED : annual earnings release
10/08BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/05DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Investor Call on Dell Financial Services
AQ
10/01BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ FY20 Results Webcast Details & Expense Reclassification
PU
09/29Australian shares give up early gains as miners, banks weigh
RE
09/28Australian shares track global equities to hit 3-week high, NZ down
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 085 M 777 M 777 M
Net income 2020 143 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 2 903 M 2 080 M 2 077 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,93 AUD
Last Close Price 6,40 AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,38%
Spread / Average Target -7,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Frazis Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Patrick Newton James Allaway Chairman
Ewen Stafford Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Craig Ryman Chief Information Officer
Michelle Tredenick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-11.72%2 060
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.40%312 196
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.33%245 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.09%222 494
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.25%173 273
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.56%137 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group