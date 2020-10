Bank of Queensland : FY2020 Preliminary Final Report Appendix 4E

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

ABN: 32 009 656 740

ASX APPENDIX 4E - PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT

For the year ended 31 August 2020

The ASX Appendix 4E of Bank of Queensland Limited and its Controlled Entities for the year ended 31 August 2020 is filed with the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A. It should be read in conjunction with the 2020 Annual Report, FY20 Investor Materials, and all other information concerning Bank of Queensland Limited filed with the ASX. Refer to the following page for the cross reference index to the ASX Listing Rules.

Except where otherwise stated, all information presented relates to the 12 months ended 31 August 2020 and information presented for the prior corresponding period relates to the 12 months ended 31 August 2019 (Rule 4.3A Item No. 1).

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET (RULE 4.3A ITEM NO.2)

$m Revenues from ordinary activities (1) Flat - to 1,100 Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members (1) Down 61% to 115 Profit for the year attributable to members (1) Down 61% to 115 Dividends Record Date Paid or payable on Amounts per security ORDINARY SHARES (BOQ) (2) Full year ordinary dividend - fully franked 5 November 2020 25 November 2020 12 cents WHOLESALE CAPITAL NOTES(3) Final 2019 WCN dividend - fully franked 18 November 2019 26 November 2019 $203.03 Half-yearly 2020 WCN dividend - fully franked 18 May 2020 26 May 2020 $185.34 CAPITAL NOTES (BOQPE) November 2019 BOQPE distribution - fully franked 31 October 2019 15 November 2019 82.84 cents February 2020 BOQPE distribution - fully franked 31 January 2020 17 February 2020 83.73 cents May 2020 BOQPE distribution - fully franked 29 April 2020 15 May 2020 78.59 cents August 2020 BOQPE distribution - fully franked 30 July 2020 17 August 2020 69.37 cents November 2020 BOQPE distribution - fully franked(4) 30 October 2020 16 November 2020 67.19 cents

Based on statutory profit results. The full year dividend represents 6 cents per share from 1H20 profits and 6 cents per share from 2H20 profits. Wholesale Capital Notes ( WCN ) were redeemed on 26 May 2020. Expected dates and values only. Payment of any distribution is subject to the terms of the Capital Notes.

Net tangible assets per security (Rule 4.3A Item No. 9) As at Aug-20 Feb-20 Aug-19 Net tangible assets per ordinary shares ($) (1) 7.31 7.26 7.23

(1) Represents net assets excluding intangible assets, preference shares and other equity instruments divided by ordinary shares on issue at the end of the year.