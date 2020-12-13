Bank of Queensland : Final Director's Interest Notice - Michelle Tredenick

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity: Bank of Queensland Limited
ABN: 32 009 656 740
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
Michelle Kim Tredenick
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
8 December 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Direct interest:
9,127 Ordinary Shares
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Indirect interest:
Holder: Kentred Pty Ltd as trustee for the Tredenick Kenny Family Trust
Number & class of securities
10,635 Ordinary Shares
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
