BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED BOQ AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/11
7.79 AUD   +1.04%
BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Final Director's Interest Notice - Michelle Tredenick
PU
12/10BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Vesting of Deferred Award Rights
PU
12/07BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Amended Constitution
PU
Bank of Queensland : Final Director's Interest Notice - Michelle Tredenick

12/13/2020 | 04:51pm EST
Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Bank of Queensland Limited

ABN: 32 009 656 740

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Michelle Kim Tredenick

Date of last notice

31 December 2019

Date that director ceased to be director

8 December 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Direct interest:

9,127 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Indirect interest:

Holder: Kentred Pty Ltd as trustee for the Tredenick Kenny Family Trust

Number & class of securities

10,635 Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 13 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 21:50:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 1 101 M 832 M 832 M
Net income 2021 234 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 3,56%
Capitalization 3 543 M 2 670 M 2 677 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 021
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,15 AUD
Last Close Price 7,79 AUD
Spread / Highest target 5,91%
Spread / Average Target -8,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Frazis Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Patrick Newton James Allaway Chairman
Ewen Stafford Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Craig Ryman Chief Information Officer
Bruce James Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED7.45%2 670
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.72%364 443
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.33%262 742
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.35%247 153
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.67%189 727
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.57%162 922
