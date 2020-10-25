Bank of Queensland : Launch of Capital Notes 2 Offer

Monday, 26 October 2020, Brisbane: Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX: BOQ) (BOQ) today announced its intention to raise $200 million through the offer of Capital Notes 2 with the ability to raise more or less (Offer).

Capital Notes 2 are fully paid, unsecured, non‐cumulative, perpetual, subordinated, convertible notes which will pay, subject to the issue terms and BOQ's discretion, preferred floating rate quarterly distributions which are expected to be fully franked.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has confirmed that Capital Notes 2 are capable of being recognised as Additional Tier 1 Capital of BOQ for the purposes of APRA's prudential standards. As announced on 7 April 2020, BOQ received APRA's approval to redeem BOQ's A$150 million Wholesale Capital Notes which constituted Additional Tier 1 Capital, conditional on BOQ completely replacing the WCNs with a new Additional Tier 1 instrument at the first available opportunity. The Offer will satisfy this condition.

The proceeds of the Offer will be used for BOQ's general corporate and funding purposes. The Capital Notes 2 have an issue price of $100 each and are expected to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and trade under the ASX code "BOQPF".

Further information

Full details of this investment opportunity and the Capital Note 2 Terms are set out in the Prospectus lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and ASX today (Prospectus).

The Prospectus will be made available to Australian investors at www.boq.com.au/capitalnotes2or by calling the BOQ Offer Information Line below. A replacement Prospectus, containing the Margin and Application Forms, will be made available when the Offer opens, expected to be on 3 November 2020.

There are risks associated with investing in Capital Notes 2. Investors should read and consider the Prospectus and the Capital Note 2 Terms in full before deciding whether to invest in Capital Notes 2. BOQ strongly recommends that investors obtain professional advice which takes into account their particular investment objectives and circumstances before deciding whether to invest in Capital Notes 2. Capital Notes 2 are not guaranteed by, nor are they deposit liabilities of, BOQ.