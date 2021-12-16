Log in
Bank of Queensland : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOQ

12/16/2021 | 05:09pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

BOQ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,884

15/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

32009656740

1.3

ASX issuer code

BOQ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

in a class which is not quoted on ASX but which has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

use

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

BOQAS : DEFERRED AWARD RIGHT

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

BOQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,884

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

15/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,884

Adam Lee McAnalen

Adam Lee McAnalen

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

15/12/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Exercise of Deferred Award Rights under BOQ's Equity Incentive Plan.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

1,884

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:08:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
