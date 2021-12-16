Bank of Queensland : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOQ
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.
Date of this announcement
Friday December 17, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
BOQ
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,884
15/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
32009656740
1.3
ASX issuer code
BOQ
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
17/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
in a class which is not quoted on ASX but which has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
BOQAS : DEFERRED AWARD RIGHT
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
BOQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
1,884
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
15/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
1,884
Adam Lee McAnalen
Adam Lee McAnalen
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
15/12/2021
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Exercise of Deferred Award Rights under BOQ's Equity Incentive Plan.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
1,884
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:08:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Sales 2022
1 696 M
1 218 M
1 218 M
Net income 2022
427 M
307 M
307 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
12,5x
Yield 2022
5,93%
Capitalization
5 124 M
3 686 M
3 680 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,96x
Nbr of Employees
2 218
Free-Float
99,1%
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
7,98 AUD
Average target price
9,77 AUD
Spread / Average Target
22,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.