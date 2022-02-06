Bank of Queensland : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOQ

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

BOQAV : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

31/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 996,928 George Frazis George Frazis 378,742 Debra Eckersley Debra Maree Eckersley 405,372 Martine Jager Martine Jager 399,454 Adam McAnalen Adam Lee McAnalen 443,838 Craig Ryman Craig Roderick Ryman 390,577 Christopher Screen Christopher John Screen 473,427 Ewen Stafford Ewen Kenneth Stafford

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Please refer to Item 3 (and Annexure A) and Item 4 (and Annexure B) of the Explanatory Statement included in BOQ's

2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02447351-2A1336258?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Premium Priced Options granted on 31 January 2022 as part of the total variable remuneration opportunity, subject to the terms of BOQ's Equity Incentive Plan Rules and the Award Terms. The Exercise Price is $9.5861 and the Expiry Date is