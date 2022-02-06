Log in
    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/06 06:16:43 pm
7.88 AUD   -1.13%
05:18pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOQ
PU
01/30BANK OF QUEENSLAND : APRA Basel III Pillar 3
PU
01/16BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOQ
PU
Bank of Queensland : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOQ

02/06/2022 | 05:18pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.

Date of this announcement

Monday February 07, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

BOQAY

DEFERRED AWARD RIGHTS

94,144

31/01/2022

BOQAZ

PERFORMANCE SHARES

787,711

31/01/2022

BOQAV

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

5,341,989

31/01/2022

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

32009656740

1.3

ASX issuer code

BOQ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

BOQAV : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

31/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

996,928

George Frazis

George Frazis

378,742

Debra Eckersley

Debra Maree Eckersley

405,372

Martine Jager

Martine Jager

399,454

Adam McAnalen

Adam Lee McAnalen

443,838

Craig Ryman

Craig Roderick Ryman

390,577

Christopher Screen

Christopher John Screen

473,427

Ewen Stafford

Ewen Kenneth Stafford

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Please refer to Item 3 (and Annexure A) and Item 4 (and Annexure B) of the Explanatory Statement included in BOQ's

2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02447351-2A1336258?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Premium Priced Options granted on 31 January 2022 as part of the total variable remuneration opportunity, subject to the terms of BOQ's Equity Incentive Plan Rules and the Award Terms. The Exercise Price is $9.5861 and the Expiry Date is

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

the 2nd anniversary of the Vesting Date for each tranche (for the MD & CEO) and the 1st anniversary of the Vesting Date for each tranche (all other participants). Each exercised Premium Priced Option will be satisfied with one fully paid ordinary share.

only

Issue details

Number of +securities

5,341,989

use

ASX +security code and description

BOQAY : DEFERRED AWARD RIGHTS

personal

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

31/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

Please refer to pages 22-24 and 28-30 of BOQ's 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting:

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02447351-2A1336258?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

For

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Deferred Award Rights granted on 31 January 2022 subject to the terms of BOQ's Equity Incentive Plan Rules and the

Award Terms. Vesting will occur in three tranches with 35% vesting on 5 December 2022, 35% vesting on 6 December

2023, and 30% vesting on 6 December 2024.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
