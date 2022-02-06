Bank of Queensland : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOQ
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.
Date of this announcement
Monday February 07, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
BOQAY
DEFERRED AWARD RIGHTS
94,144
31/01/2022
BOQAZ
PERFORMANCE SHARES
787,711
31/01/2022
BOQAV
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX
5,341,989
31/01/2022
VARIOUS PRICES
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
32009656740
1.3
ASX issuer code
BOQ
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/2/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
BOQAV : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
31/1/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
996,928
George Frazis
George Frazis
378,742
Debra Eckersley
Debra Maree Eckersley
405,372
Martine Jager
Martine Jager
399,454
Adam McAnalen
Adam Lee McAnalen
443,838
Craig Ryman
Craig Roderick Ryman
390,577
Christopher Screen
Christopher John Screen
473,427
Ewen Stafford
Ewen Kenneth Stafford
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Please refer to Item 3 (and Annexure A) and Item 4 (and Annexure B) of the Explanatory Statement included in BOQ's
2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting:
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02447351-2A1336258?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Premium Priced Options granted on 31 January 2022 as part of the total variable remuneration opportunity, subject to the terms of BOQ's Equity Incentive Plan Rules and the Award Terms. The Exercise Price is $9.5861 and the Expiry Date is
the 2nd anniversary of the Vesting Date for each tranche (for the MD & CEO) and the 1st anniversary of the Vesting Date for each tranche (all other participants). Each exercised Premium Priced Option will be satisfied with one fully paid ordinary share.
Issue details
Number of +securities
5,341,989
ASX +security code and description
BOQAY : DEFERRED AWARD RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
31/1/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
Please refer to pages 22-24 and 28-30 of BOQ's 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting:
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02447351-2A1336258?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Deferred Award Rights granted on 31 January 2022 subject to the terms of BOQ's Equity Incentive Plan Rules and the
Award Terms. Vesting will occur in three tranches with 35% vesting on 5 December 2022, 35% vesting on 6 December
2023, and 30% vesting on 6 December 2024.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.