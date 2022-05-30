Bank of Queensland : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOQ
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
32009656740
1.3
ASX issuer code
BOQ
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
30/5/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
BOQAY : DEFERRED AWARD RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
19/5/2022
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
personal
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
Number of +securities
Please refer to pages 22-24 and 28-30 of BOQ's 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting:
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02447351-2A1336258?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Deferred Award Rights granted on 19 May 2022 subject to the terms of BOQ's Equity Incentive Plan Rules and the Award
Terms. Vesting will occur in three tranches with 35% vesting on 5 December 2022, 35% vesting on 6 December 2023,
and 30% vesting on 6 December 2024.
Issue details
For
85,308
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
BOQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
647,357,479
BOQPF : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.80% PERP NON-CUM RED T-05-27
2,600,000
BOQPE : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.75% PERP NON-CUM RED T-08-24
3,500,000
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
BOQAY : DEFERRED AWARD RIGHTS
1,591,415
BOQAZ : PERFORMANCE SHARES
860,943
BOQAAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX $9.3337
2,233,949
BOQAU : TRANSFORMATION AWARD RIGHTS
235,894
BOQAS : DEFERRED AWARD RIGHT
583,647
BOQAQ : PERFORMANCE AWARD RIGHT
1,091,299
BOQAAB : DEFERRED RIGHTS
82,857
BOQAV : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
10,591,187
BOQAX : DEFERRED AWARD RIGHTS
849,278
BOQAAC : CEO AND CHAIR AWARD RIGHTS
404,700
