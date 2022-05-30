Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Queensland Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/30 02:11:00 am EDT
7.700 AUD   +1.72%
08:39aBANK OF QUEENSLAND : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOQ
PU
05/23Bank of Queensland Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for A Period of Six Months Ended February 28, 2022, Payable on May 26, 2022
CI
05/18Bank of Queensland Limited Announces Quarterly Ordinary Fully Franked Distribution on BOQPF - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.80% PERP NON-CUM RED T-05-27, Payable on 15 August 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Queensland : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOQ

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.

Date of this announcement

Monday May 30, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

BOQAY

DEFERRED AWARD RIGHTS

85,308

19/05/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

32009656740

1.3

ASX issuer code

BOQ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

30/5/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

BOQAY : DEFERRED AWARD RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

19/5/2022

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personal

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

Number of +securities

Please refer to pages 22-24 and 28-30 of BOQ's 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting:

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02447351-2A1336258?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Deferred Award Rights granted on 19 May 2022 subject to the terms of BOQ's Equity Incentive Plan Rules and the Award

Terms. Vesting will occur in three tranches with 35% vesting on 5 December 2022, 35% vesting on 6 December 2023,

and 30% vesting on 6 December 2024.

Issue details

For

85,308

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BOQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

647,357,479

BOQPF : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.80% PERP NON-CUM RED T-05-27

2,600,000

BOQPE : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.75% PERP NON-CUM RED T-08-24

3,500,000

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BOQAY : DEFERRED AWARD RIGHTS

1,591,415

BOQAZ : PERFORMANCE SHARES

860,943

BOQAAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX $9.3337

2,233,949

BOQAU : TRANSFORMATION AWARD RIGHTS

235,894

BOQAS : DEFERRED AWARD RIGHT

583,647

BOQAQ : PERFORMANCE AWARD RIGHT

1,091,299

BOQAAB : DEFERRED RIGHTS

82,857

BOQAV : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

10,591,187

BOQAX : DEFERRED AWARD RIGHTS

849,278

BOQAAC : CEO AND CHAIR AWARD RIGHTS

404,700

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 29 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
08:39aBANK OF QUEENSLAND : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOQ
PU
05/23Bank of Queensland Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for A Period of Six Months Ended..
CI
05/18Bank of Queensland Limited Announces Quarterly Ordinary Fully Franked Distribution on B..
CI
05/18Bank of Queensland Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Franked Dividend on BOQPE - CAP NOT..
CI
05/13Grown Up Group Bags $2 Million Funding from Former Bank of Queensland CEO
MT
05/04BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/01Australian banks' margin woes linger but rate hikes may lift view
RE
04/27BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOQ
PU
04/20Synergies to Support Bank of Queensland
AQ
04/17Bank Of Queensland's Net Profit Jumps 38% in Fiscal H1
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 678 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
Net income 2022 430 M 307 M 307 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 6,18%
Capitalization 4 882 M 3 492 M 3 492 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 172
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,57 AUD
Average target price 9,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Frazis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ewen Stafford Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Patrick Newton James Allaway Chairman
Craig Ryman Chief Information Officer
Bruce James Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-6.43%3 492
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.79%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%239 914
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%186 576
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.36%173 939