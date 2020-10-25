Log in
Bank of Queensland : Proposed issue of Securities - BOQ

10/25/2020 | 06:50pm EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday October 26, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A non pro rata offer of securities under a disclosure document or product disclosure statement (PDS)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a non pro rata offer of securities under a disclosure document or product disclosure statement (PDS)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

n/a

Bank of Queensland Capital Notes 2 (ASX:BOQPF)

2,000,000

Closing date for receipt of acceptances

Monday November 23, 2020

Proposed +issue date

Monday November 30, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

32009656740

1.3

ASX issuer code

BOQ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Monday October 26, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a +disclosure document or +PDS

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 5 - Details of proposed non-pro rata offer under a disclosure document or PDS

Part 5A - Conditions

5A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a +disclosure document or +PDS?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

5A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Other (please specify in

Wednesday October 7,

comment section)

2020

Is the date estimated or actual?

Actual

  • Approval received/condition met?

Yes

Comments

APRA approval of the capital treatment of Bank of Queensland Capital Notes 2.

Part 5B - Offer details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

Yes

+Security description

Bank of Queensland Capital Notes 2 (ASX:BOQPF)

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

+Security type

Other

The number of +securities to be offered under the +disclosure document or +PDS

2,000,000

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum number of +securities being received or a minimum amount being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Unit based

Please enter the minimum acceptance value

50

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum acceptance condition)?

No

Offer price details

Has the offer price been determined? Yes

In what currency will the offer be made?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Oversubscription & Scale back details

What is the offer price per +security?

AUD 100.00000

Will the entity be entitled to accept over-subscriptions?

Yes

Provide details of the number or value of over-subscriptions that the entity may accept

BOQ may issue more or less than 2,000,000 Bank of Queensland Capital Notes 2. Please refer to Section 5.5.2 of the Prospectus lodged with the ASX on 26 October 2020 for details of BOQ's allocation policy in respect of the Capital Notes 2. There is no minimum limit on the number or value of over-subscription under the Offer that BOQ may accept.

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

BOQ has discretion to determine the method and extent of allocations. Please refer to Sections 5.5.2 of the Prospectus lodged with the ASX on 26 October 2020 for details of BOQ's allocation policy in respect of the Capital Notes 2.

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 22:49:02 UTC

