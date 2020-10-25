Bank of Queensland : Proposed issue of Securities - BOQ

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 32009656740 1.3 ASX issuer code BOQ

Monday October 26, 2020

A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a +disclosure document or +PDS