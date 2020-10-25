Bank of Queensland : Proposed issue of Securities - BOQ

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday October 26, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
A non pro rata offer of securities under a disclosure document or product disclosure statement (PDS)
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a non pro rata offer of securities under a disclosure document or product disclosure statement (PDS)
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
n/a
Bank of Queensland Capital Notes 2 (ASX:BOQPF)
2,000,000
Closing date for receipt of acceptances
Monday November 23, 2020
Proposed +issue date
Monday November 30, 2020
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
32009656740
1.3
ASX issuer code
BOQ
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Monday October 26, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a +disclosure document or +PDS
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 5 - Details of proposed non-pro rata offer under a disclosure document or PDS
Part 5A - Conditions
5A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a +disclosure document or +PDS?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
5A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Other (please specify in
Wednesday October 7,
comment section)
2020
Is the date estimated or actual?
Actual
-
Approval received/condition met?
Yes
Comments
APRA approval of the capital treatment of Bank of Queensland Capital Notes 2.
Part 5B - Offer details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
Yes
+Security description
Bank of Queensland Capital Notes 2 (ASX:BOQPF)
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
+Security type
Other
The number of +securities to be offered under the +disclosure document or +PDS
2,000,000
Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum number of +securities being received or a minimum amount being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?
No
Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum acceptance condition)?
Yes
Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?
Unit based
Please enter the minimum acceptance value
50
Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum acceptance condition)?
No
Offer price details
Has the offer price been determined? Yes
In what currency will the offer be made?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Oversubscription & Scale back details
What is the offer price per +security?
AUD 100.00000
Will the entity be entitled to accept over-subscriptions?
Yes
Provide details of the number or value of over-subscriptions that the entity may accept
BOQ may issue more or less than 2,000,000 Bank of Queensland Capital Notes 2. Please refer to Section 5.5.2 of the Prospectus lodged with the ASX on 26 October 2020 for details of BOQ's allocation policy in respect of the Capital Notes 2. There is no minimum limit on the number or value of over-subscription under the Offer that BOQ may accept.
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?
Yes
Describe the scale back arrangements
BOQ has discretion to determine the method and extent of allocations. Please refer to Sections 5.5.2 of the Prospectus lodged with the ASX on 26 October 2020 for details of BOQ's allocation policy in respect of the Capital Notes 2.
Proposed issue of securities
