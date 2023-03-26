Advanced search
    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:06 2023-03-24 am EDT
6.400 AUD   -1.54%
Bank of Queensland appoints chairman Allaway as chief executive

03/26/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
(Reuters) - Bank of Queensland has appointed Executive Chairman Patrick Allaway as its chief executive officer, the company said on Monday.

Allaway will step down as chairman and will serve as CEO and managing director, effective Monday, until the end of 2024.

The local lender was left in leadership turmoil after former CEO George Frazis, who was previously a Westpac executive, exited the bank in late November 2022 in a surprise move.

"Allaway's appointment will provide stability and continuity during this period, enabling the management team to continue delivering the company's priorities," the regional bank said in an exchange filing.

A search process for a long-term chief will continue while Allaway, who has served as a non-executive director for several companies, runs the bank over the next 21 months

Former investment banker Warwick Negus, who has served as a director at the bank since 2016, will succeed Allaway as chairman, the company said.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 842 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
Net income 2023 518 M 344 M 344 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,96x
Yield 2023 7,92%
Capitalization 4 166 M 2 766 M 2 766 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 040
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6,40 AUD
Average target price 7,70 AUD
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Racheal Kellaway Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Newton James Allaway Executive Chairman
Craig Ryman Chief Information Officer
Paul Newham Chief Operations Officer
Bruce James Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-7.25%2 766
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%200 534
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%162 297
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
