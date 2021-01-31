Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Queensland Limited    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Economic and Financial Market Update: Interest Rates And $A Marking Time

01/31/2021 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary:
  • The Australian economy will be stronger at the end of this year than it started;
  • But there remains ample spare capacity in the economy
  • The RBA will be wary about reducing monetary support too early;
  • I doubt we have seen the peak of the $A in this cycle;
  • My 'simple' model had 'fair value' for the AUD at 80c at the end of last year.

Last year the RBA indicated that both a notable reduction in the unemployment rate and inflation moving sustainably above 2% would be important milestones for any monetary policy change. Wage rises of at least 2.5-3% might be another sign that the unemployment rate has fallen to a low enough level.

The other key test is inflation. The bottom line is that aggregate inflation is very low, meaning the economy will have to grow very strongly for some time before the CPI will (sustainably) return to the RBA's 2-3% target.

I think that the RBA will look to increase interest rates when the unemployment rate is closer to 5.5%, wages growth is at least 2.5-3% and (underlying) inflation of 2% (or above) for two consecutive quarters. At the time of writing financial markets were pricing in a good chance of a quarter percentage point rate hike some time in 2023. I think that timing might be a bit early. Mostly that is because as Deputy Governor Guy Debelle pointed out one of the lessons from the GFC is be careful of removing stimulus too early.

Exchange rate movements in the year to date have (mostly) been limited. The lack of significant currency movement reflects that most economies are being driven by similar factors. Another reason for the more limited moves is that the $US has moved from being very over valued in the first half of last year to modestly over valued by year-end.

The $A has been mainly trading in a 77-78c range so far this year, although it had dipped below that range at the time of writing. By the end of last year my simple model of the $A suggested that 'fair value' was around 80c. The recent move below 77c though is a sign that the Aussie does not want to head higher right now.

But I doubt that we have seen the high of the $A in this cycle. The combination of lockdowns and the vaccine rollout will likely see the major economies get on top of the virus by mid-year. In that event providing commodity prices stay high and financial market volatility low a break of 78c is possible, and would see the $A hit 80c (and maybe as high as 81c).

To read my full update, click here.

We live in interesting times!

Regards,

Peter Munckton - Chief Economist

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 22:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
05:54pECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Interest Rates And $A Marking Time
PU
01/21ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Housing Market; Another Good Year
PU
2020BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Preparing Your Home For Bushfire Season
PU
2020BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Three Credit Card Mistakes To Avoid In The New Year
PU
2020ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The Never Ending Journey
PU
2020Australian banks better prepared for crisis than in 2008 -RBA
RE
2020Australian Regulator Relaxes Bank Dividend Guidance
DJ
2020BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Final Director's Interest Notice - Michelle Tredenick
PU
2020BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Vesting of Deferred Award Rights
PU
2020BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Amended Constitution
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 101 M 839 M 839 M
Net income 2021 234 M 178 M 178 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 3,81%
Capitalization 3 625 M 2 776 M 2 763 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 021
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,56 AUD
Last Close Price 7,97 AUD
Spread / Highest target 7,90%
Spread / Average Target -5,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Frazis Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Patrick Newton James Allaway Chairman
Ewen Stafford Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Craig Ryman Chief Information Officer
Bruce James Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED2.97%2 776
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.39%392 366
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%268 855
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.03%256 497
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.27%199 215
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%192 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ