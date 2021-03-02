Log in
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/02
8.98 AUD   +0.79%
05:56pECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The Long Road Back
PU
03/01BANK OF QUEENSLAND  : Appendix 2A
PU
02/25Australian dlr upset by market tumult, RBA tries to staunch bond bleeding
RE
Summary 
Summary

Economic and Financial Market Update: The Long Road Back

03/02/2021 | 05:56pm EST
Summary:

  • Financial markets have moved at light speed to price higher interest rates;
  • Certainly the economy has improved;
  • But the timing of the first hike appears inconsistent with current economic forecasts and central bank talk;
  • My simple 'fair value' model suggests the $A should be trading around 82c.

Financial markets have started to speculate that the RBA will have to raise the cash rate prior to 2024. At the time of writing one quarter percentage point rate hike had been fully priced by the end of next year. The move to start pricing in rate hikes has been a global one.

Thoughts turning to rate hikes are understandable given the greater confidence about the economic outlook. But current financial market pricing looks increasingly at odds with stated global central bank policies. Central banks (including the RBA) have made it clear that interest rates will rise later in this economic cycle than they have done over the past twenty-plus years. So it is possible that interest rates may need to rise earlier than the RBA's current projection of 2024. That would be because the economy turns out to be a lot stronger than what they have been thinking.

The $A has had a strong start to the year but it is not the only currency to have made a fast start against the 'big dollar'. There have been a number of factors that has kept the $A strong. Investors have become increasingly confident about the economic outlook. Global central banks have made it clear that they intend to keep interest rates very low for some time yet. There is a (further) big fiscal stimulus on the way in the US. All of this has helped push most commodity prices (notably iron ore) up, a big plus for the $A.

At the time of writing my 'simple' fair value model for the $A was at 82c. It is now within spitting distance of that 'fair value' target. It might be hard to get through that 80-82c area at least for a while as a lot of good economic news has already been priced in.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 19 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 22:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 158 M 907 M 907 M
Net income 2021 317 M 248 M 248 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 4 085 M 3 192 M 3 199 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 021
Free-Float 9,86%
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,75 AUD
Last Close Price 8,98 AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Frazis Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ewen Stafford Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Patrick Newton James Allaway Chairman
Craig Ryman Chief Information Officer
Bruce James Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED16.02%3 482
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.44%459 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.08%308 982
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%279 059
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.89%201 091
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.74%196 069
