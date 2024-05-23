Bank of Sharjah

Pillar 3 Report

31 March 2024

Bank of Sharjah P.J.S.C.

Pillar III Disclosure for the period ended 31 March 2024

Table of Contents

1.

Introduction

2

2.

Purpose and basis of preparation

2

3.

Overview of Pillar III

3

3.1 Verification

4

3.1 Implementation of Basel III standards and guidelines

4

4.

Key Metrics for the group (KM1)

5

5.

Overview of Risk Weighted Assets (OV1)

6

6.

Leverage Ratio

7

6.1 Summary comparison of accounting assets versus leverage ratio exposure (LR1)

7

6.2 Leverage ratio common disclosure template (LR2)

8

7.

Liquidity risk management

9

7.1 Eligible Liquid Asset Ratio (ELAR)

9

7.2 Advances to Stable Resources Ratio (ASRR)

9

1

Bank of Sharjah P.J.S.C.

Pillar III Disclosure for the period ended 31 March 2024

1. Introduction

Bank of Sharjah P.J.S.C. (the "Bank"), is a public joint stock company incorporated by an Amiri Decree issued on 22 December 1973 by His Highness The Ruler of Sharjah and was registered in February 1993 under the Commercial Companies Law Number 8 of 1984 (as amended). The Bank commenced its operations under a banking license issued by the United Arab Emirates Central Bank dated 26 January 1974. The Bank is engaged in commercial and investment banking activities.

The Bank's registered office is located at Al Khan Road, P.O. Box 1394, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The Bank operates through six branches in the United Arab Emirates located in the Emirates of Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and City of Al Ain.

2. Purpose and Basis of preparation

The Central Bank of the UAE supports the Bank's strategic effort to delink/deconsolidate its Lebanese Subsidiary, as the impact of the underlying accounting anomalies is not sustainable for the Bank and poses a threat for unnecessary future volatility. Accordingly, the immediate objective was to cease the consolidation of the Lebanese Subsidiary financial statements in the Group's financial statements, as per the Central Bank of the UAE recommendations, effective 1 April 2023. This is required in order to avoid the unnecessary accounting anomalies and/or disruptions resulting from the consolidation of the Lebanese Subsidiary. On 22 June 2023, Bank of Sharjah's Board approved the de-linking.

Consequently, the Bank opted not to include comparative figures for Q1 2023 on the basis that the prior corresponding period reporting included these accounting anomalies that occurred prior to the effective date of the delinking on April 1, 2023.

When the Group classifies the Lebanese subsidiary as an "asset held for sale", involving loss of control and the sale is highly probable within 12 months, all the assets and liabilities of that subsidiary are classified as held for sale. Once classified in this category, the group of assets and liabilities are measured at the lower of carrying amount or fair value less costs to sell. If the group of assets and liabilities becomes impaired, an impairment loss is recognised in the condensed consolidated interim statement of profit and loss. Impairment losses may be reversed. The fair value less cost to sell estimate involves significant judgement and it is determined based on the market offer approach.

The disclosures have been prepared in line with the disclosures template introduced by the CBUAE guidelines on disclosure requirements published in November 2020, November 2021 and December 2022 respectively.

The Pillar III report of the Group for the period ended 31 March 2024 comprises detailed information on the underlying drivers of risk-weighted assets (RWA), capital of the Bank, its wholly owned subsidiaries (together referred to as "The Group"). The report should be read in conjunction with the Group's reviewed Financial Statements as at 31 March 2024.

2

Bank of Sharjah P.J.S.C.

Pillar III Disclosure for the period ended 31 March 2024

2. Purpose and Basis of preparation (continued)

The complete listing of all direct subsidiaries of Bank of Sharjah PJSC as at 31 March 2024 is as follows:

Proportion of

ownership

Year of

Year of

Country

Name of Subsidiary

interest

incorporation

acquisition

of incorporation

Principal activities

2024

2023

Emirates Lebanon

Bank S.A.L.

100%

100%

1965

2008

Lebanon

Financial institution

Investment in a financial

El Capital FZC

100%

100%

2007

2017

U.A.E.

institution

Real estate development

BOS Real Estate FZC

100%

100%

2007

2007

U.A.E.

activities

BOS Capital FZC

100%

100%

2007

2007

U.A.E.

Investment

Polyco General

Trading L.L.C.

100%

100%

2008

2008

U.A.E.

General trading

Investment & Real estate

Borealis Gulf FZC

100%

100%

2010

2010

U.A.E.

development activities

BOS Funding Limited

100%

100%

2015

2015

Cayman Islands

Financing activities

Developing of real estate

Muwaileh Capital FZC

90%

90%

2010

2017

U.A.E.

& related activities

BOS Repos Limited

100%

100%

2018

2018

Cayman Islands

Financing activities

BOS Derivatives

Limited

100%

100%

2018

2018

Cayman Islands

Financing activities

Facilitate the sale of real

GTW Holding LTD

100%

100%

2022

2022

U.A.E. (ADGM)

estate assets

Facilitate the sale of real

GDLR Holding LTD

100%

100%

2022

2022

U.A.E. (ADGM)

estate assets

Real estate development

BOS Real Estate Egypt

100%

100%

2023

2023

Egypt

activities

3. Overview of Pillar III

Pillar III complements the minimum capital requirements and the supervisory review process. Its aim is to encourage market discipline by developing disclosure requirements which allow market participants to assess certain specified information on the scope of application of Basel III, capital, particular risk exposures and risk assessment processes, and hence the capital adequacy of the institution. Disclosures consist of both quantitative and qualitative information and are provided on the consolidated level.

The CBUAE issued Basel III capital regulations, which came into effect from 1 February 2017 introducing minimum capital requirements at three levels, namely Common Equity Tier 1 ('CET1'), Additional Tier 1 ('AT1') and Total Capital.

The minimum capital adequacy requirements as set out by the Central Bank of UAE are as follows:

  • Minimum common equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio of 7% of risk weighted assets (RWAs).
  • Minimum tier 1 ratio of 8.5% of RWAs.
  • Total capital adequacy ratio of 10.5% of RWAs.

In addition to the CET 1 ratio of 7% of RWAs, a capital conservation buffer (CCB) of 2.5% of RWAs shall be maintained in the form of CET 1. Further, a counter cyclical buffer (CCyB) requirement shall be met by using CET 1. The level of CCyB to be notified by 'the Central Bank'. There is no CCyB requirement during the current period. The Group has complied with all the externally imposed capital requirements.

3

Bank of Sharjah P.J.S.C.

Pillar III Disclosure for the period ended 31 March 2024

3. Overview of Pillar III (continued)

Following are the changes in the revised standards which have been adopted:

  • The Tier Capital Supply Standard
  • Tier Capital Instruments Standard
  • Pillar 2 Standard: Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP)
  • Credit Risk, Market Risk and Operational Risk
  • Equity Investment in Funds, Securitisation, Counterparty Credit Risk, Leverage Ratio
  • Credit Value Adjustment (CVA) for Pillar I and III

CBUAE requires the Pillar 2 - Supervisory Review Process to focus on each bank's Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) in addition to Pillar 1 Capital calculations. The ICAAP should include a risk based forward looking view of, but not limited to, Credit, Market and Operational Risk Capital.

3.1 Verification

The Pillar 3 Disclosures for the period ending 31 March 2024 have been reviewed by the Group's internal auditors.

3.2 Implementation of Basel III standards and guidelines

The Group is compliant with Standardised Approach for Credit, Market and the Basic Indicator Approach for Operational Risk (Pillar 1) as of 31 March 2024.

4

Bank of Sharjah P.J.S.C.

Pillar III Disclosure for the period ended 31 March 2024

4. Key Metrics for the group (KM1)

Key prudential regulatory metrics have been included in the following table:

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

Available capital (amounts)

AED 000

AED 000

AED 000

AED 000

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

3,657,867

3,700,274

3,912,860

4,003,001

1a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model

3,637,576

3,651,240

3,856,939

3,956,383

2

Tier 1

3,657,867

3,700,274

3,912,860

4,003,001

2a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1

3,637,576

3,651,240

3,856,939

3,956,383

3

Total capital

3,988,536

4,024,445

4,240,350

4,334,303

3a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model total

capital

3,968,246

3,975,411

4,184,429

4,287,685

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

4

Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)

27,843,006

27,437,506

27,905,075

28,205,402

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA

5

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)

13.14%

13.49%

14.02%

14.19%

5a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model CET1 (%)

13.06%

13.31%

13.82%

14.03%

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

13.14%

13.49%

14.02%

14.19%

6a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1 ratio

(%)

13.06%

13.31%

13.82%

14.03%

7

Total capital ratio (%)

14.33%

14.67%

15.20%

15.37%

7a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model total

capital ratio (%)

14.25%

14.49%

15.00%

15.20%

Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a

percentage of RWA

8

Capital conservation buffer requirement (2.5%

from 2019) (%)

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

9

Countercyclical buffer requirement (%)

-

-

-

-

10

Bank D-SIB additional requirements (%)

-

-

-

-

11

Total of bank CET1 specific buffer

requirements (%) (row 8 + row 9+ row 10)

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

12

CET1 available after meeting the bank's

minimum capital requirements (%)

3.83%

4.17%

4.70%

4.87%

Leverage Ratio

13

Total leverage ratio measure

40,604,088

40,742,956

39,735,830

40,863,645

14

Leverage ratio (%) (row 2/row 13)

9.01%

9.08%

9.85%

9.80%

14a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model leverage

ratio (%) (row 2A/row 13)

8.96%

8.96%

9.71%

9.68%

14b

"Leverage ratio (%) (excluding the impact of

any applicable temporary exemption of central

bank reserves)"

9.01%

9.08%

9.85%

9.80%

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

15

Total HQLA

-

-

-

-

16

Total net cash outflow

-

-

-

-

17

LCR ratio (%)

-

-

-

-

Net Stable Funding Ratio

18

-

-

-

-

-

19

Total required stable funding

-

-

-

-

20

NSFR ratio (%)

-

-

-

-

ELAR

21

Total HQLA

4,324,397

6,068,218

4,407,093

3,958,740

22

Total liabilities

35,786,133

36,269,375

35,056,917

32,176,995

23

Eligible Liquid Assets Ratio (ELAR) (%)

12.08%

16.73%

12.57%

12.30%

ASRR

24

Total available stable funding

28,654,605

31,721,223

31,057,765

30,688,053

25

Total Advances

24,529,099

24,284,750

24,296,922

24,158,111

26

Advances to Stable Resources Ratio (%)

85.60%

76.56%

78.23%

78.72%

5

Bank of Sharjah P.J.S.C.

Pillar III Disclosure for the period ended 31 March 2024

5. Overview of Risk Weighted Assets (OV1)

The following table provides an overview of RWAs, calculated in accordance with Basel III, by risk type and calculation approach.

Minimum

capital

RWA

requirements

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Mar 2024

AED 000

AED 000

AED 000

1

Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)

26,411,606

25,877,852

2,773,219

2

Of which: standardised approach (SA)

26,411,606

25,877,852

2,773,219

3

Of which: foundation internal ratings-based(F-IRB) approach

-

-

-

4

Of which: supervisory slotting approach

-

-

-

5

Of which: advanced internal ratings-based(A-IRB) approach

-

-

-

6

Counterparty credit risk (CCR)

-

-

-

7

Of which: standardised approach for counterparty credit risk

-

-

-

8

Of which: Internal Model Method (IMM)

-

-

-

9

Of which: other CCR

-

-

-

10

Credit valuation adjustment (CVA)

41,935

55,817

4,403

11

Equity positions under the simple risk weight approach

-

-

-

12

Equity investments in funds - look-through approach

-

-

-

13

Equity investments in funds - mandate-based approach

-

-

-

14

Equity investments in funds - fall-back approach

-

-

-

15

Settlement risk

-

-

-

16

Securitisation exposures in the banking book

-

-

-

17

Of which: securitisation internal ratings-based approach

(SEC-IRBA)

-

-

-

18

Of which: securitisation external ratings-based approach

(SEC-ERBA)

-

-

-

19

Of which: securitisation standardised approach (SEC-SA)

-

-

-

20

Market risk

480,841

272,735

50,488

21

Of which: standardised approach (SA)

480,841

272,735

50,488

22

Of which: internal models' approach (IMA)

-

-

-

23

Operational risk

908,624

1,231,102

95,405

24

Amounts below thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk

weight)

-

-

-

25

Floor adjustment

-

-

-

26

Total (1+6+10+11+12+13+14+15+16+20+23)

27,843,006

27,437,506

2,923,515

Pursuant to the above regulation, CBUAE issued a regulation for a 'Prudential Filter' that permits Banks to add back increase in IFRS 9 provisions (stage 1 and stage 2) to the regulatory capital over a transition period of 5 years, on a proportionate basis. The increase in IFRS 9 provision requirements is determined by calculating the difference between the IFRS 9 provision as of 31 December 2019 and the IFRS 9 provision as at the respective reporting date. The proportion of the increase in IFRS 9 provisions that is permitted to be added-back to regulatory capital from 1 January 2020 onwards will be phased out over a 5-year transition period as follows:

Years

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Proportion of provision

100%

100%

75%

50%

25%

6

Bank of Sharjah P.J.S.C.

Pillar III Disclosure for the period ended 31 March 2024

6. Leverage Ratio

6.1 Summary comparison of accounting assets versus leverage ratio exposure (LR1)

The following table reconciles the total assets in the published financial statements to the leverage ratio exposure measure.

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

AED 000

AED 000

1

Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements

39,045,773

39,459,680

Adjustments for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial

2

entities that are consolidated for accounting purposes but outside the scope of

regulatory consolidation

-

-

3

Adjustment for securitised exposures that meet the operational requirements for

the recognition of risk transference

415,885

-

4

Adjustments for temporary exemption of central bank reserves (if applicable)

-

-

Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognised on the balance sheet pursuant to the

5

operative accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio exposure

measure

-

-

6

Adjustments for regular-way purchases and sales of financial assets subject to

trade date accounting

-

-

7

Adjustments for eligible cash pooling transactions

-

-

8

Adjustments for derivative financial instruments

98,142

115,036

9

Adjustment for securities financing transactions (i.e. repos and similar secured

lending)

-

-

10

Adjustments for off-balance sheet items (i.e. conversion to credit equivalent

amounts of off-balance sheet exposures)

(1,384,050)

(1,403,846)

11

Adjustments for prudent valuation adjustments and specific and general

provisions which have reduced Tier 1 capital

-

-

12

Other adjustments

2,428,338

2,454,400

13

Leverage ratio exposure measure

40,604,088

40,625,270

7

Bank of Sharjah P.J.S.C.

Pillar III Disclosure for the period ended 31 March 2024

6. Leverage Ratio

6.2 Leverage ratio common disclosure template (LR2)

The table below provides a breakdown of the components of the leverage ratio denominator, as well as information on the actual leverage ratio, minimum requirements, and buffers as of period end.

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

AED 000

AED 000

On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and securities financing

1

transactions (SFTs), but including collateral)

38,115,435

37,431,136

Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted from balance sheet assets

2

pursuant to the operative accounting framework

-

-

(Deductions of receivable assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives

3

transactions)

(2,902)

22,222

(Adjustment for securities received under securities financing transactions that are

4

recognised as an asset)

-

-

(Specific and general provisions associated with on-balance sheet exposures that are

5

deducted from Tier 1 capital)

-

-

6

(Asset amounts deducted in determining Tier 1 capital)

-

-

Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs) (sum of rows

7

1 to 6)

38,112,533

37,453,358

Derivative exposures

-

Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (where applicable net of

8

eligible cash variation margin and/or with bilateral netting)

3,857

1,313

9

Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions

97,187

113,723

10

(Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures)

-

-

11

Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives

-

-

(Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit

12

derivatives)

-

-

13

Total derivative exposures (sum of rows 8 to 12)

101,044

115,036

Securities financing transactions

-

-

Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sale accounting

14

transactions

415,049

117,536

15

(Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets)

-

-

16

CCR exposure for SFT assets

836

147

17

Agent transaction exposures

-

-

18

Total securities financing transaction exposures (sum of rows 14 to 17)

415,885

117,683

Other off-balance sheet exposures

19

Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount

3,358,676

3,465,800

20

(Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts)

(1,384,050)

(1,403,846)

(Specific and general provisions associated with off-balance sheet exposures

21

deducted in determining Tier 1 capital)

-

-

22

Off-balance sheet items (sum of rows 19 to 21)

1,974,626

2,061,954

Capital and total exposures

23

Tier 1 capital

3,657,867

3,700,274

24

Total exposures (sum of rows 7, 13, 18 and 22)

40,604,088

40,742,956

Leverage ratio

Leverage ratio (including the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of

25

central bank reserves)

9.01%

9.08%

Leverage ratio (excluding the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of

25a

central bank reserves)

9.01%

9.08%

26

CBUAE minimum leverage ratio requirement

4.00%

4.00%

27

Applicable leverage buffers

5.01%

5.08%

8

Bank of Sharjah P.J.S.C.

Pillar III Disclosure for the period ended 31 March 2024

7.

Liquidity risk management

7.1 Eligible Liquid Asset Ratio (ELAR)

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

AED 000

AED 000

AED 000

AED 000

High Quality Liquid Assets

Nominal

Eligible

Nominal

Eligible

Amount

Liquid Assets

Amount

Liquid Assets

Physical cash in hand at the bank + balance with the CBUAE

3,233,432

4,566,942

UAE Federal Government Bonds and Sukuks

73,460

73,460

Subtotal

3,306,892

3,306,892

4,640,402

4,640,402

UAE local governments publicly traded debt securities

5,000,000

5,000,000

UAE Public sector publicly traded debt securities

-

-

Subtotal

5,000,000

1,017,505

5,000,000

1,427,816

Foreign Sovereign debt instruments or instruments issued by

their respective central banks

-

-

-

-

Total

8,306,892

4,324,397

9,640,402

6,068,218

Total liabilities

35,786,133

36,269,375

Eligible Liquid Assets Ratio (ELAR)

12.08%

16.73%

7.2 Advances to Stables Resources Ratio (ASRR)

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

AED 000

AED 000

Computation of Advances

Net Lending (Gross loans - specific and collective provisions + interest in suspense)

23,638,526

23,377,541

Lending to Non-banking financial institutions

24,247

25,430

Financial Guarantees & Stand-by LC (Issued - Received)

315,376

319,049

Interbank placements

550,950

562,730

Total Advances

24,529,099

24,284,750

Calculation of Net Stable Resources

Total capital + general provision

4,882,838

4,840,633

Deduct:

Goodwill and other intangible assets

-

-

Fixed Assets

1,257,822

1,281,870

Funds allocated to branches abroad

-

-

Unquoted Investments

120,219

120,221

Investment in subsidiaries, associates and affiliates

-

-

Total deduction

1,378,041

1,402,091

Net Free Capital Funds

3,504,797

3,438,542

Other stable resources:

Funds from the head office

-

-

Interbank deposits with remaining life of more than 6 months

-

-

Refinancing of Housing Loans

-

-

Borrowing from non-banking financial institutions

660,938

620,596

Customer Deposits

22,675,024

23,657,087

Capital market funding/ term borrowings maturing after 6 months from reporting date

1,813,846

4,004,998

Total other stable resources

25,149,808

28,282,681

Total Stable Resources

28,654,605

31,721,223

Advances to stable resources ratio

85.60%

76.56%

9

