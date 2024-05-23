Bank of Sharjah P.J.S.C.

Pillar III Disclosure for the period ended 31 March 2024

1. Introduction

Bank of Sharjah P.J.S.C. (the "Bank"), is a public joint stock company incorporated by an Amiri Decree issued on 22 December 1973 by His Highness The Ruler of Sharjah and was registered in February 1993 under the Commercial Companies Law Number 8 of 1984 (as amended). The Bank commenced its operations under a banking license issued by the United Arab Emirates Central Bank dated 26 January 1974. The Bank is engaged in commercial and investment banking activities.

The Bank's registered office is located at Al Khan Road, P.O. Box 1394, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The Bank operates through six branches in the United Arab Emirates located in the Emirates of Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and City of Al Ain.

2. Purpose and Basis of preparation

The Central Bank of the UAE supports the Bank's strategic effort to delink/deconsolidate its Lebanese Subsidiary, as the impact of the underlying accounting anomalies is not sustainable for the Bank and poses a threat for unnecessary future volatility. Accordingly, the immediate objective was to cease the consolidation of the Lebanese Subsidiary financial statements in the Group's financial statements, as per the Central Bank of the UAE recommendations, effective 1 April 2023. This is required in order to avoid the unnecessary accounting anomalies and/or disruptions resulting from the consolidation of the Lebanese Subsidiary. On 22 June 2023, Bank of Sharjah's Board approved the de-linking.

Consequently, the Bank opted not to include comparative figures for Q1 2023 on the basis that the prior corresponding period reporting included these accounting anomalies that occurred prior to the effective date of the delinking on April 1, 2023.

When the Group classifies the Lebanese subsidiary as an "asset held for sale", involving loss of control and the sale is highly probable within 12 months, all the assets and liabilities of that subsidiary are classified as held for sale. Once classified in this category, the group of assets and liabilities are measured at the lower of carrying amount or fair value less costs to sell. If the group of assets and liabilities becomes impaired, an impairment loss is recognised in the condensed consolidated interim statement of profit and loss. Impairment losses may be reversed. The fair value less cost to sell estimate involves significant judgement and it is determined based on the market offer approach.

The disclosures have been prepared in line with the disclosures template introduced by the CBUAE guidelines on disclosure requirements published in November 2020, November 2021 and December 2022 respectively.

The Pillar III report of the Group for the period ended 31 March 2024 comprises detailed information on the underlying drivers of risk-weighted assets (RWA), capital of the Bank, its wholly owned subsidiaries (together referred to as "The Group"). The report should be read in conjunction with the Group's reviewed Financial Statements as at 31 March 2024.

