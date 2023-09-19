Bank of South Carolina Corporation(OTCPK:BKSC) dropped from S&P TMI Index

The Bank of South Carolina (the Bank) operates as a state-chartered independent, community oriented, commercial bank. The Company provides a range of financial services and products to the Charleston, North Charleston metro area, which includes Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester County. The Bank offers personal banking, business banking and mortgage services. The Bank's personal banking services include checking, savings, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, VISA CheckCards, eSafe Internet banking, consumer loans, credit cards, personal reserve checking and safe deposit boxes. The Bank offers various business banking services, including eCorp Internet banking, commercial loans, credit cards, wire transfer requests, merchant credit cards services and other. The Bank offers various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, money market accounts, time deposits and savings accounts.

Sector Banks