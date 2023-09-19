Bank of South Carolina Corporation(OTCPK:BKSC) dropped from S&P TMI Index
September 19, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
|Delayed OTC Markets 04:00:00 2023-09-18 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10.40 USD
|-0.10%
|-14.89%
|-36.59%
|Sep. 14
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation(OTCPK:BKSC) dropped from NASDAQ Composite Index
|CI
|Aug. 24
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Declining Late Afternoon
|MT
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|10.40 USD
|-0.10%
|-14.89%
|58 M $
