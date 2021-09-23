Bank of South Carolina : Declares Dividend (Form 8-K)

Log in
Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, (NASDAQ: BKSC) the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share to shareholders of record October 5, 2021, payable October 29, 2021.

Fleetwood S. Hassell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This represents the 128th quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders over the past 34 + years. We remain well capitalized and focused as we move through the year."

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered bank with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol "BKSC".



CONTACT: Eugene H. Walpole, IV, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (843) 724-1500

Disclaimer

Bank of South Carolina Corporation published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 16:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20,1 M - -
Net income 2020 6,46 M - -
Net cash 2020 35,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 4,12%
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
EV / Sales 2020 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 61,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood S. Hassell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene H. Walpole Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hugh C. Lane Chairman
Susanne K. Boyd Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
William L. Hiott Independent Director
