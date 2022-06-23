Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Bank of South Carolina Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BKSC   US0650661020

BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORPORATION

(BKSC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
16.91 USD   +0.77%
PU
AQ
MT
Bank of South Carolina : Declares Dividend - Form 8-K

06/23/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, (NASDAQ: BKSC) the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share to shareholders of record July 5, 2022, payable July 29, 2022. This represents the 131st quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Fleetwood S. Hassell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "With the ongoing market volatility, we are pleased, once again, to declare this quarterly dividend."

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered bank with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol "BKSC".



CONTACT: For additional information, contact: Eugene H. Walpole, IV, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (843) 724-1500

Disclaimer

Bank of South Carolina Corporation published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 20:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,1 M - -
Net income 2021 6,74 M - -
Net cash 2021 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 93,1 M 93,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,63x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,60x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of South Carolina Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood S. Hassell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene H. Walpole Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hugh C. Lane Chairman
Susanne K. Boyd Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
William L. Hiott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORPORATION-18.05%93
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.85%338 289
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.73%262 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%241 207
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.15%179 180
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.59%149 354