Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bank of South Carolina Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKSC   US0650661020

BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORPORATION

(BKSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of South Carolina : Declares Dividend (Form 8-K)

06/25/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, (NASDAQ: BKSC) the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share to shareholders of record July 6, 2021, payable July 30, 2021. This represents the 127th quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders - representing over 30 years of rewarding our shareholders.

Fleetwood S. Hassell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'Last month we were proud to be recognized by the American Banker magazine in its report on publicly traded banks under $2 billion in assets as the #35 bank in the nation for three-year return on average equity. Only two other South Carolina banks were listed. We are pleased, once again, to declare this quarterly dividend.'

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ('The Bank'). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered bank with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol 'BKSC'.



CONTACT: Eugene H. Walpole, IV, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (843) 724-1500

Disclaimer

Bank of South Carolina Corporation published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 21:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORPORATION
05:17pBANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA  : Declares Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
06/24BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA  : Keeps Quarterly Dividend Steady at $0.17/Share, Record..
MT
06/24BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
05/04BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
04/13BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Su..
AQ
04/13BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA  : Compensation Committee Charter 2021
PU
04/13BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/13BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA  : Earnings Flash (BKSC) BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORPORATI..
MT
04/13BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORPORATION  : Announces First Quarter Earnings
PR
04/05BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20,1 M - -
Net income 2020 6,46 M - -
Net cash 2020 35,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 4,12%
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
EV / Sales 2020 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of South Carolina Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fleetwood S. Hassell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene H. Walpole Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hugh C. Lane Chairman
Susanne K. Boyd Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
William L. Hiott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORPORATION24.77%112
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.93%457 460
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.71%349 885
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%272 768
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.14%214 680
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.75%200 969