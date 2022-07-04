Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of the Philippine Islands
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPI   PHY0967S1694

BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS

(BPI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
86.00 PHP   +1.42%
01:03aBANK OF PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
05/27BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/22BANK OF PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Philippine Islands : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities

07/04/2022 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Bank of the Philippine IslandsBPI PSE Disclosure Form 17-6 - Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities References: SRC Rule 23 and
Section 17.5 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Name of Reporting Person Various Officers
Date of Event Requiring Statement Jul 1, 2022
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer Various Officers
Description of the Disclosure

Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities of Various Officers (VPs):

1. Girly G. Ibarra
2. Margaret Mary C. Yunque

Filed on behalf by:
Name Maria Lourdes Gatmaytan
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

BPI - Bank of the Philippine Islands published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 05:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
01:03aBANK OF PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
05/27BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/22BANK OF PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
05/18Bank of the Philippine Islands Announces Executive Changes, Effective June 15, 2022
CI
05/18Bank of the Philippine Islands Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on June 22, 2022
CI
05/16Bank of the Philippine Islands Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
05/06BPI To Finance Landmark Php 77B Sale Of PLDT Towers To Leading Global Tower Operators
AQ
05/04PBCOM’s 2021 Profit Rises 35% as Expenses Shrink 28%
MT
04/28BANK OF PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
04/27Fitch Affirms Bank of the Philippine Islands at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 109 B 1 984 M 1 984 M
Net income 2022 33 255 M 603 M 603 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 388 B 7 039 M 7 039 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 18 619
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
Duration : Period :
Bank of the Philippine Islands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 86,00 PHP
Average target price 110,71 PHP
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco President, CEO & Executive Director
Maria Theresa Marcial-Javier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Non-Executive Director
Ramon L. Jocson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Noravir A. Gealogo Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS-6.67%7 039
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%154 996
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.89%73 670
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.4.52%61 693
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.68%59 579
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.54%50 692